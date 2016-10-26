The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami on Halloween Night

EXPAND HalloWyn is killing it. Julia Rose Photography

With Halloween landing on a Monday this year, most spooky soirees are taking place over the weekend. But the party doesn't stop just because the week is about to start. Get your tricks and treats at these Halloween events, all taking place Monday, October 31.

HalloWyn

The crowds that consume Wynwood for Second Saturdays are already pretty scary. HalloWyn, the free Halloween block party that takes over the mural-heavy district each year, just enhances that effect. This year's bash will feature 25 food trucks, a sprinkling of fully loaded bars, and a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show on a 240-foot screen. Attendees have the chance to win $500 in a costume contest — a pretty sweet deal for an event that's free to attend.

7 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Mana Production Lots, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free. Visit hallowynblockparty.com.

Prohibition Party at Pawn Broker

Bust out your best ghoulish Gatsby for Pawn Broker's fete with a Roaring Twenties theme. Don't worry, the party pays homage to Prohibition in name only; the bar will serve the same expertly crafted cocktails that have earned it fame among Miami's mixology set.

5 p.m. to close at Pawn Broker, 121 SE First St., Miami. Admission is free. Visit pawnbrokermiami.com.

Harvest Festival at Margaret Pace Park

Two words: Pooch parade. This will be your last chance to see your neighborhood pups in costume. Besides that, this family-friendly event combines inflatables, a scarecrow competition, and fistfuls of Halloween candy. But let's be honest — it's all about the dogs. If you live through October without seeing at least one Dachshund in a hot-dog costume, have you really lived at all?

6 to 9 p.m. at Margaret Pace Park, 1775 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com.

Spooky Island Paddle at Pelican Harbor Marina

By day, the water is the most beautiful part of South Florida. On Halloween night, however, who knows what lurks beneath the dark surface? Brave paddlers will find out this year during the Spooky Island Paddle. Launching from Pelican Harbor Marina, paddleboarders will make their way to Pelican Island. Once there, they'll indulge in a dinner of pulled-pork tacos and smoked chicken legs, plus "terrifyingly delicious" drinks by Veni Vidi Vici. Expect plenty of howling at the moon, which on a deserted island can be downright frightening.

5 to 10 p.m., launching from Pelican Harbor Marina, 1275 NE 79th St., Miami. Tickets cost $130 per person, and reservations are required. Visit facebook.com.

Halloween Costume Contest at Milan Pole Dance Studio

Don't let anyone tell you that a bellyful of Halloween candy isn't sexy. Milan Pole Dance Studio's Halloween night classes encourage participants to attend while dressed up, so you can get your cardio in while in costume. The best getups will win some sexy new gear for the pole.

7 p.m. (pole gym 2) and 8 p.m. (pole for beginners) at Milan Pole Dance Studio, 250 NW 23rd St., #408, Miami. Classes cost $25 to $30. Visit milanpoledance.com.

