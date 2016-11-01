The Ten Best Things to Do in Kendall

EXPAND Courtesy of the Palms at Town & Country

As rush hour hits Friday afternoon, many of us brave the infamous Miami traffic to make our way to the rental communities and not-so-moderately priced homes of Kendall. Away from the bustle of Brickell and Miami Beach, this suburb has evolved over the past few years, nurturing a growing culinary scene while retaining many neighborhood treasures that have entertained residents for generations. When you're in el sau-wes, check out the best things to do in Kendall.

10. Love Lock Bridge at the Palms at Town & Country

Just off the Turnpike at the Palms at Town & Country outdoor mall, a bit of Paris hides away in the heart of Kendall. The idea for the Love Lock Bridge was conceived by Joy Medlock, VP of the Palms at Town & Country, after a visit to the famous Pont des Arts, where couples attached personalized locks symbolizing their never-ending love. Although Paris removed the locks from its bridge in 2015, Kendallites are still enjoying their own version, which remains the site of numerous marriage proposals and romantic moments.

8268 Mills Dr., Miami; thepalmsshops.com.

Courtesy of Barley

9. Barley: An American Brasserie

Kendall was not spared the pork-house trend, and locals are glad for it. Barley, the Little Engine That Could of gastropubs, first opened its doors in Dadeland as Barley & Swine in January 2015 and faced a series of hardships from the beginning. Luckily, you just can’t keep a good chef down, and the family-owned hot spot reopened this past September to continue serving cold brews and large and small bites such as Korean pig ears, Serrano ham croquetas, and its signature mac n’ cheese rotation.

8945 SW 72nd Pl., Miami; barleymia.com.

EXPAND Frisbee golf at Kendall Indian Hammocks Park. hex1848/Flickr Creative Commons

8. Kendall Indian Hammocks Park

The largest green space in Kendall proper, Kendall Indian Hammocks is a natural haven nestled amid townhouse complexes and strip malls. Locals can walk, run, or bike the path that winds along the park's length or participate in a number of sports for which the park was specially designed. You can play a challenging game of Frisbee golf or hit the skate park, which is well lit for night sessions. From skateboards and BMX bikes to trikes, this spot has everyone covered.

11395 SW 79th St., Miami; miamidade.gov/parks.

Photo by Maureen Aimee Mariano

7. Tacos & Tattoos

Nestled in a small strip mall near the Crossings are hands down some of Miami-Dade's best tacos. Boasting Southwest and Caribbean influences, these bites are packed with flavor and expertly paired with local craft brews. Walking into Tacos & Tattoos is an experience beyond the food. The eatery has a Cheers-esque neighborhood-bar feeling with some Miami Ink thrown in.

10720 SW 113th Pl., Miami; tacosandtattoos.com.

Courtesy of Rockdale Pineland Preserve

6. Rockdale Pineland Preserve

Here’s a little secret: The Rockdale Pineland Preserve is a strip of preserved forest that, although native to South Florida, is facing extinction due to overdevelopment. If you’re a Kendall resident, you might drive by it every day without even knowing it. To preserve this ecosystem and the species that call it home, the Environmentally Endangered Lands (EEL) volunteer program offers citizens a chance to get involved and make a difference in their backyard. The preserve is open only to staff and volunteers, so lending a hand gives you an exclusive look at this protected land.

SW 152nd St., Miami; miamidade.gov.

