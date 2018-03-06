The Ten Best St. Patrick's Day 2018 Parties in Miami

Offering everything from pub parties to festivals and bar crawls, Miami delivers a St. Patrick's Day that's worth the hangover. The celebration options seem endless. Looking for green beer? Here! Broke yet thirsty? There's something for you too.

From Little Haiti to South Miami, here are the ten best places to get weird in green this March 17.

1. Paddy's Pub Day at Churchill's Pub. Tucked away in Little Haiti lies Miami's best rock club, where the 305's sweatiest punks will rage this St. Pat's Day. Bring the gang to Paddy's Pub Day at Churchill's Pub for an It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia marathon, $3 Paddys, $5 Jameson, games, dance and costume contests, cash prizes, and other drunken diversions. At 6 p.m., the music begins with a lineup including Rachael Rage & the Magic City Madmen, Dyslexic Postcards, Off Orbit, the Gazms, and others. 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, March 17, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Kick off your St. Patrick's Day festivities this weekend. Courtesy photo

2. The 39th-Annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival. The precursor to any party on St. Pat's Day should always begin with a giant slide, a bounce house, and a rock-climbing wall. Sorry, parents, you'll have to find time to drink your cheap green beer next weekend. Venture to Fred B. Hartnett Ponce Circle Park with the family and experience the authentic St. Patrick’s Day Festival the Saturday before the holiday with live music, Irish food, traditional Irish dancers, a bar, vendors, and kid-friendly activities. If you're looking for an all-out Irish bash, look no further. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at Fred B. Hartnett Ponce Circle Park, 2800 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; emeraldsocietysfl.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Sláinte! Courtesy Photo

3. John Martin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant’s 28th-Annual Celtic Celebration. This authentic Irish spot has been throwing the ultimate St. Paddy's Day party since 1989. Is it really March 17 in Miami if you aren't spending it at this neighborhood haunt with a ton of the town's drunkest revelers? The pub will host its 28th-annual Celtic Celebration with kid-friendly activities, Irish dancers, fiddlers, live music by the Paddy Kelleghan Band, a bagpiper, and a DJ. Before you guzzle that Guinness, exclaim sláinte when toasting the person next to you. Don't worry, they'll know what it means. Noon to 2 a.m. Saturday, March 17, at John Martin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, 253 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-445-3777; johnmartins.com. Admission is free.

The craic is in Wynwood. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

4. St. Pat's Wynwood Block Party. Where's the craic, you ask? It's going down in Wynwood at the self-proclaimed "biggest free block party in Miami," presented by Jameson and offering a pop-up green beer garden, food trucks, and arts and crafts. This year, the third-annual celebration invites revelers to participate in a scavenger hunt around Wynwood for a chance to win unlimited drinks. To play, scan the pavement along NW Second Avenue from NW 23rd to 27th Streets, find one of the hidden golden clovers, snap a selfie with it, post it on social media with the tag @StPatsWynwood, and take the golden clover back to the Swarm offices located at 2308 NW Fifth Ave. If you're not feeling the luck of the Irish, spring for a party pack ($19 to $40) that includes beer and green swag. Noon Saturday, March 17, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free.

Head to Brickell. Courtesy of Fado Irish Pub

5. St. Patrick's Day Block Party at Fado Irish Pub. Fado is taking its famous St. Patrick's Day block party back to the streets of Mary Brickell Village to once again shut the whole damn place down. The annual outdoor Brickell bacchanal will offer fully stocked outdoor bars, DJs, dance floors, and hangovers that will last till Monday. Heed the pub's warning to "get mentally prepared to lose your iPhone... again." There's nothing like a pot of crying drunk people at the end of the rainbow. 11 a.m. Saturday, March 17, at Fado Irish Pub, 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-924-0972; fadoirishpub.com. Admission is free before noon; tickets cost $25 via freshtix.com.

Where are you headed March 17? Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

6. Bougie's Annual Irish State of Mind Block Party. You can hate on the suburbs all you want, but when it comes to throwing a proper holiday block party, Bougie's in South Miami never disappoints. Miami's best suburban live-music venue will host its annual Irish State of Mind block party. The Khemistry Band will play on the outdoor stage, and DJs will spin inside the cottage's dark and homey living room. Get the party started early and swing by for happy hour from 4 to 8 p.m. with a set by Whiskey AllStars. 2 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern, 7221 SW 58th Ave., South Miami; 305-669-8577; bougiesbar.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Party-hop in the Gables this St. Patrick's Day. Courtesy of Fritz & Franz Bierhaus

7. The Sixth-Annual St. Patrick's Day Block Party at Fritz & Franz Bierhaus. It's no secret there are a slew of St. Paddy's Day parties to choose from in Miami. But the upside to spending the day in Coral Gables is the ability to party-hop (or stumble) between the celebration at John Martin’s and the similarly festive shindig at Fritz & Franz. The Bavarian and Austrian beer house will host a weekend bash in Bierhaus Plaza, where you'll find live entertainment, Irish food, special drinks, and, of course, green beer. Friday, March 16, catch live music by Wagner, Hand & Pflug, and the 18 Wheelers. Saturday, March 17, catch the Fabulous Gypsy Lights and the Rockin’ Jake Band. 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, March 16, and 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at Fritz & Franz Bierhaus, 60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables; 305-774-1883; bierhaus.cc. Admission is free.



Jacuzzi Boys Photo by Dustin Aksland

8. St. Patrick's Day Las Rosas Festival. Miami's newest and coolest rock 'n' roll bar will host a free music festival featuring the Woolly Bushmen, Heavy Drag, Dama Vicke, and others, along with Jameson and Guinness drink specials. Hometown heroes Jacuzzi Boys will headline the fest, so hold on tight to that pint and, more important, your teeth. 6 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

Get the biggest bang for your buck at the St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl in Wynwood. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

9. St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl in Wynwood. Chances are you already spend most Saturday nights drunkenly crawling through Wynwood. Then you wake up Sunday morning, discover your account balance is zero, and realize the only commemorative token you have is regret. Those things might also happen during the St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl, but at least you'll have saved some cash with prepaid drinks. A $20 bar crawl ticket will score you five drinks including green beer and whiskey, St. Patrick's Day swag, and drink specials at venues such as Shots Miami, Rácket, La Poderosa Bar, the Butcher Shop, Garden Food & Bar, J. Wakefield Brewing, and Veza Sur Brewing. 5 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at Shots Miami, 311 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-571-0439; shotsbar.com. Early-bird tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.

Brrrrrr. Photo by Laine Doss

10. Drinks & Debauchery St. Patrick's Day Cocktail Class at Drinkhouse Fire & Ice Bar. While the rest of Miami is honoring the patron saint of Ireland by chugging beer, future mixologists will learn how to create their own custom cocktails at Drinkhouse Fire & Ice Bar. A cool $50 includes a cocktail class and entry to the 23-degree ice bar, where you'll be equipped with designer faux-fur coats, hats, and gloves. South Beach would ordinarily be the last place you'd want to don a heavy coat, but at this spot, which offer both a fire lounge and an ice bar, a coat is absolutely necessary when stepping into this frozen bar, which contains 100,000 pounds of ice. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at Drinkhouse Fire & Ice Bar, 1672 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-2423; sobefireice.com. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com.

