The Ten Best Mother's Day 2018 Activities in Miami

Moms rule. It takes a special kind of woman to put up with everything from diaper blowouts to teenage angst, all while preparing you to take on the world. These special ladies deserve thanks every day for all of their courage and hard work, especially on Mother's Day. So spend time with mom this weekend and tell her how much you appreciate her. Make the amazing women in your life feel special with these unique Mother's Day activities.
1. Patti LaBelle's Fifth-Annual Mother's Day Experience at James L. Knight Center. Moms are the best concert-mates, and here's why. For starters, she'll actually appreciate the show. Sure, she might snap a few photos to share with Donna, Colleen, and Barbara on "the Facebook." But chances are she won't spend the entire show with her face glued to her phone, obnoxiously watching the performance through her screen. She'll talk about the concert for weeks on end and ask you when you two can go "rock out" again. She might even take a Zippo lighter to hold it up instead of a superlame phone flashlight. So take her to Patti LaBelle's annual Mother's Day concert. Maybe you'll even see Mom get a little loose. You know she deserves it. 7 p.m. Sunday, May 13, at the James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-416-5970; jlkc.com. Tickets cost $50 to $200 via ticketmaster.com.
2. Mother’s Day Champagne Bay Cruise. Every Miami holiday should include a maritime bash. Champagne will flow this Mother's Day aboard the Pelican Skipper, sailing through the serene waters of Biscayne Bay. Hop aboard the catamaran at the Deering Estate for a two-hour cruise and take in nature's splendor. On your scenic ride, you might even glimpse wildlife. Mom deserves to unwind with a few glasses of champagne on a boat, and you know it. Here's to her. To see what other Mother's Day activities the Deering Estate has on deck, visit deeringestate.org/mothers-day. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 13, aboard the Pelican Skipper, departing from the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Palmetto Bay; 305-235-1668; deeringestate.org. Tickets cost $45 via deeringestate.org/mothers-day.
3. Chicago at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Pop! Six! Squish! Uh-uh! Cicero! Lipschitz! You and mom will be singing "Cell Block Tango" for the remainder of 2018 after watching the Broadway hit Chicago. Catch the award-winning show now through Sunday, May 13, at the Arsht Center during its national tour stop in South Florida. The cast in Miami's limited run includes some familiar faces, including Jane the Virgin's Jaime Camil as Billy Flynn and actress Bianca Marroquín as Roxie Hart. As Matron "Mama" Morton says, "When you're good to Mama, Mama's good to you." Now through Sunday, May 13, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $29 to $140 via arshtcenter.org.
4. Mother’s Day at CityPlace Doral. Is mom gritting her teeth at the 9-to-5, trapped behind a desk five days a week? Spending time outdoors will do her soul good. The whole family can relax and celebrate that maternal bond at CityPlace Doral for a special Mother's Day celebration. Watch her signature mommy moves as she dances to the sounds of Treebo, described as a "Top 40 cover band with Latin flair." The celebration will include arts and crafts booths, street performers, bubble machines, hourly fountain shows, free food for kids at Cabo Flats, and other fun. 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 13, at CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; cityplacedoral.com. Admission is free.
5. Mother's Day at Miami Children's Museum. When was the last time you rolled up to a fancy tea party? Drinking a cup of chamomile tea at your desk does not count. At the Miami Children's Museum, Mom can sip tea with the kiddos at the museum's tea party and catch a special performance by and meet-and-greet with Miami City Ballet. Kids can also create cards and crafts for the holiday. For a post-Mother's Day activity with the kids, the museum will host Mini Mom's Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 14. It's designed for children up to 5 years old and includes brunch, cupcake decorating, and a performance of Piggie and Gerald. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 13, at Miami Children's Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; 305-373-5437; miamichildrensmuseum.org. General admission to the museum is $20 and $15 for Florida residents with ID.
6. Mother's Day Garden Workshop With Little River Garden Box at the Wynwood Yard. It's not easy being a plant mom, let alone a mom of humans. If keeping plants alive has never been your strong suit, try your hand at the Mother's Day Garden Workshop with some easy-to-maintain succulents. Take Mom to the lush outdoor hangout for a special mom-and-kid (all ages) garden workshop. Participants will receive two plants, two pots, and materials to create personalized care instructions for your new plants. Moms will also receive a nutrient-rich Love Your Mother bowl from Della bowls (additional bowls will be available for purchase). Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets cost $45 via eventbrite.com.
7. The Color Run. This Mother's Day, chances are you'll be wining and dining that special lady during a hearty meal from one of New Times' recommended Mother's Day 2018 brunch spots, so ease the ensuing caloric damage with a pre-Mother's Day workout that doubles as a celebration. Saturday, May 12, "the Happiest 5K on the Planet” is making its way to South Florida once again for its famous colorful run. Thousands of neon-wearing, tutu-donning, glitter-loving participants will descend upon Huizenga Park for the Color Run Hero Tour 2018. You guessed it: This year's theme is superheroes, so bring your best cape. It's true what they say — everyone here is, like, really happy. 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 12, at Huizenga Park, 32 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $29.99 to $34.99 via thecolorrun.com.
8. Lakou Lakay: In My Own Backyard Mother's Day Edition. The easy way to celebrate Mother's Day is to take Mom out to brunch and call it a day. Though there's nothing wrong with honoring the woman who raised you by treating her to a fine meal, she deserves that and more. Take her to Bayfront Park and celebrate Haitian Heritage Month with a jam-packed day outdoors with your lawn chairs and picnic baskets. The Caribbean celebration — brought to you by Miami Urban Contemporary Experience (MUCE) in partnership with the Downtown Development Authority, Little Haiti Cultural Center, and GMCVB Art of Black Miami — will include live musical performances, vendors, interactive art stations, minigolf, and other diversions. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 13, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; muce305.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
9. Mother's Day Yoga. Sometimes it's hard to chill the hell out in Miami. Help Mom find her Zen during a special Mother's Day yoga class. De-stress with an hourlong session upstairs at OTL, courtesy of Ahana Yoga. Mom can get her nails done with a complimentary polish manicure by Vanity Projects, sip some prosecco, and enter to win a haircut from IGK. Get on your mat with Mom. 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 13, at OTL, 160 NE 40th St., Miami; 786-953-7620; otlmia.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.
10. Pups & Pints: Dog Mom's Edition at Concrete Beach Brewery. Some women love their four-legged friends as if they were their children. So why not celebrate dog-motherhood with your furbabies? Head to Wynwood for Pups & Pints: Dog Mom's Edition at Concrete Beach Brewery and support Paws 4 You. Not a dog mom yet? Here's your chance to meet adoptable pups and add a new member to the family. The all-out canine affair will offer dog (and human) brunch, a photo booth for you and your pooch, and other fun. Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 13, at Concrete Beach, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.
