The Ten Best Mother's Day 2018 Activities in Miami

Moms rule. It takes a special kind of woman to put up with everything from diaper blowouts to teenage angst, all while preparing you to take on the world. These special ladies deserve thanks every day for all of their courage and hard work, especially on Mother's Day. So spend time with mom this weekend and tell her how much you appreciate her. Make the amazing women in your life feel special with these unique Mother's Day activities.

1. Patti LaBelle's Fifth-Annual Mother's Day Experience at James L. Knight Center. Moms are the best concert-mates, and here's why. For starters, she'll actually appreciate the show. Sure, she might snap a few photos to share with Donna, Colleen, and Barbara on "the Facebook." But chances are she won't spend the entire show with her face glued to her phone, obnoxiously watching the performance through her screen. She'll talk about the concert for weeks on end and ask you when you two can go "rock out" again. She might even take a Zippo lighter to hold it up instead of a superlame phone flashlight. So take her to Patti LaBelle's annual Mother's Day concert. Maybe you'll even see Mom get a little loose. You know she deserves it. 7 p.m. Sunday, May 13, at the James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-416-5970; jlkc.com. Tickets cost $50 to $200 via ticketmaster.com.

2. Mother’s Day Champagne Bay Cruise. Every Miami holiday should include a maritime bash. Champagne will flow this Mother's Day aboard the Pelican Skipper, sailing through the serene waters of Biscayne Bay. Hop aboard the catamaran at the Deering Estate for a two-hour cruise and take in nature's splendor. On your scenic ride, you might even glimpse wildlife. Mom deserves to unwind with a few glasses of champagne on a boat, and you know it. Here's to her. To see what other Mother's Day activities the Deering Estate has on deck, visit deeringestate.org/mothers-day. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 13, aboard the Pelican Skipper, departing from the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Palmetto Bay; 305-235-1668; deeringestate.org. Tickets cost $45 via deeringestate.org/mothers-day.