The Ten Best Holiday Date Nights in Miami

Lantern Lights Fest Courtesy Pinnacle Production Group

According to Love Actually, Serendipity, and every Hallmark Channel Christmas movie ever, nothing is more romantic than the holidays. Glittering lights, goodwill toward men, bourbon-laced eggnog — these seasonal ingredients create the perfect storm for fluttering hearts.

So if you're attached (versus forever alone), now is the time to up your romance efforts and show bae your soft side. Here's a list of ten things to do with your honey this holiday season in Miami. (And be sure to stock up on mistletoe.)

The case of A Christmas Carol: The Musical. Courtesy of the Miracle Theatre

1. Hear Scrooge sing at A Christmas Carol: The Musical.

Given that it's been performed approximately 1,270,090,987,980 times since the days of Dickens, A Christmas Carol can get a little stale. But in musical form? That's a different story. Listen to Tiny Tim and the rest of the Cratchit gang join musical forces with the famous trio of spirits to inspire Ebenezer to lighten up. Happy endings are so romantic.

The show plays Saturdays at 2 p.m. through December 24 at Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables. Tickets cost $20 for adults and children. Visit actorsplayhouse.org or call 305-444-9293.

Painters drink and do art at Painting With a Twist. Courtesy of Painting With a Twist

2. Paint a Christmas palm at Painting With a Twist.

Nothing says sexy and sensitive like unleashing your inner artist. Grab a bottle of bubbly and buy some tickets to a Christmas-themed session at Painting With a Twist. You get to drink while painting a seasonal masterpiece, all with guidance from an art instructor. Take home your magical creation or give it to someone you love (or hate). It's a creative bonding experience your sweetheart will love.

Classes are offered throughout the week at various times and with different themes. Prices range from $25 to $35 per seat at Painting With a Twist, 7657 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Visit paintingwithatwist.com/miami or call 786-375-6620.

Masha’s little brother Fritz, portrayed by Mykhailo Syniavskyi, in Act I of Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker. Courtesy of Moscow Ballet

3. Help make world peace happen at Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker.

The world needs a little more peace right now, and this edition of The Nutcracker is dedicated to just that. Act II is dubbed “The Land of Peace and Harmony,” and it features a rose-shooting cannon and a giant two-person "Dove of Peace." Plus, you'll find all the other trappings of the iconic Nutcracker everyone adores, including a 60-foot growing Christmas tree.

The show begins at 7 p.m. Friday, December 30, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Visit nutcracker.com/buy-tickets or call 800-745-3000.

Jack Frost happy hour. Courtesy of The Conrad

4. Get sauced at Jack Frost happy hour.

For relationships both new and old, social lubricants tend to loosen everything up. So bring your SO for a cocktail at Bar at LvL 25. While you're sipping elegant libations such as the Belvedere Pomegranate Royale (made with Belvedere Red, Chandon Brut, and pomegranate juice), you'll be dusted with snowflakes while gazing out at palm trees and tranquil blue water. Romantic much?

The happy hour is offered daily from 4 to 7 p.m. through December 30 at the Conrad Miami's Bar at LvL 25, 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami. Visit conrad.hilton.com/miami or call 305-503-6500.

Shopper's paradise. Courtesy of Dolphin Mall

5. See snow at Dolphin Mall.

Every classic holiday movie makes one thing clear: Snow is a must for a proper Christmas celebration. And while Miami is sadly short on ice crystals, Dolphin Mall makes the magic happen anyway. The shopper's paradise hosts a delightful snowfall all season long.

Snowfall occurs at 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 and 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday until January 8 (no snow December 24, December 25, December 31, or January 1) in Ramblas Plaza at Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12th St., Miami. Visit shopdolphinmall.com or call 305-365-7446.

