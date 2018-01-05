The Ten Best Gyms in Miami

The party is over, and reality has officially set in. Your goals of getting fit, living healthy, and becoming a gym junkie are no longer a romantic daydream. Fortunately for you, Miami is a mecca for fitness spots. Getting in shape can't be that difficult when you have candy-store-like options for fitness — from boutique, high-end gyms to specialized training such as boot camps, barre classes, and spinning.

From superpricey to simple neighborhood centers and hard-core, military-style programs to calmer yoga-style options, here's a list of Miami's best gyms.

10. Equinox. Working out is easy at Equinox, especially because this outpost is located inside one of Miami-Dade's most popular malls. Equinox's Aventura location is a true two-for-one deal, with retail therapy and a quick workout all in one place. The high-end gym offers full-service training rooms with machines and free weights; various classes including boxing, barre, martial arts, and dance; Pilates and cycling studios; a spa; and a juice bar. There are personal training options too. Membership prices vary, but most include an initiation fee of $300 and $156 and up per month for full club access. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-935-9514; equinox.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Metropolis Fitness

9. Metropolis Fitness. From strength training and cardio programs to and group fitness classes, Coral Gables' Metropolis has it all. The gym offers personal training, more than 70 group classes per week, children's classes, entertainment systems on most machines, and free parking, which is always a plus. This gym prides itself on being neighborhood- and community-focused, so memberships and prices are tailored to gym-goers' wants and needs. 1430 Madruga Ave., Coral Gables; 305-722-6000; metropolisfitness.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Pilathon

8. Pilathon. Located in the center of Wynwood, Pilathon specializes in Pilates but also offers a variety of "Mix 'n' Match" programs of guided cardiovascular exercises to boost energy and health. Workouts include yoga, indoor cycling, rowing, and rooftop Pilates. The gym is tricky to find because its located atop the Cynergi building. (Ask which elevator to take at the front desk in the lobby.) Prices vary: Equipment-driven sessions start at $40, and mat classes start at $25. Ten- or 20-class packages are available, but a full-access membership, priced at $289, offers the most value. All classes must be reserved in advance, and there is a 12-hour cancellation policy. 2700 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-728-7800; pilathon.com.

Photo by Carla Torres

7. Soul Cycle Coral Gables. At SoulCycle, fitness is made joyful. The indoor-cycling studio combines fat-burning cardio, a full-body workout with hand weights and core work, and choreography to create a fun and sweaty 45-minute class. Riders generally burn 500 to 700 calories per class and report stress relief, increased fat burn and muscle tone, and energy and mood boosts. The brand's Coral Gables studio, the first in the Miami area, boasts 52 bikes and a lifestyle boutique; other studios have popped up in South Beach and Brickell. All classes are candlelit, and the music playlists are one-of-a-kind. The brand also prides itself on hiring inspirational instructors, who serve as both intense trainers and motivational coaches. But all of those perks come at a price. One class costs $30, and 30 classes will set you back about $780. 360 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables; 305-740-3600; soul-cycle.com.

Courtesy of Legacy Fit

6. Legacy Fit Wynwood. At Legacy Fit, owner Manning Sumner will get you feeling and looking your best in 84 days. His core philosophy, "No days off," offers gym-goers a road map with a no-nonsense approach to getting in shape. His boot camp, meanwhile, will push you to your limit with a mixed schedule of sprinting, long-distance treks, and weight training. His gym even offers a pro-athlete fitness package, NFL off-season training sessions, and a wellness program designed for flexibility. A monthly group class training membership costs $199. 77 NE 24th St., Miami; 305-799-0850; miamifl.legacyfit.com.

Courtesy of CrossFit

5. CrossFit Miami Beach. CrossFit locations are scattered across Miami-Dade, but its Reebok Miami Beach outpost takes exercise to the next level. It offers world-class equipment for CrossFit workouts, Olympic lifting, endurance training, and gymnastics. The gym stocks a variety of pullup bars, ropes, gymnastics rings, free weights, kettle bells, and rowing machines. Every day, the gym offers an hourlong WOD, or "Work Out of the Day," which includes a full-body warmup and mobility routine, followed by strength or skill work and a metabolic conditioning workout. On Saturdays, the 10 a.m. class is free for all. Prices start at $30 per class, with monthly memberships ranging from $150 to $185. 930 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-397-8655; reebokcrossfitmiamibeach.net.

Courtesy of Flywheel

4. Flywheel North Miami. Similar to SoulCycle, FlyWheel is another boutique spinning studio gaining popularity across the nation. Each class lasts 45 or 60 minutes and includes 30- to 60-second races, rhythm riding, and sprints, promoting a competitive atmosphere. The studio also offers FlyBarre, a total-body sculpting class that blends light weight training, dance, and core-strengthening exercises. Plus, a Jugofresh is next door, perfect for a postworkout treat. Get 20 rides or barre sessions for $480, making each class cost about $24, or combine wheel and barre classes to get the best and quickest results; an unlimited monthly membership costs $300. 14861 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami; 305-901-1860; flywheelsports.com.

Courtesy of Barry's Bootcamp

3. Barry's Bootcamp Midtown. Dozens of health enthusiasts enter a loud, sweaty, dark room at all hours of the day. Instead of making lines for a famous DJ, they rush through its doors to get a front-row spot near one of its celebrity trainers. What feels and sounds like a club is actually Barry's Bootcamp, an elite fitness studio with outposts in Miami Beach and midtown Miami. Every class follows a HIIT (high-intensity interval training) regimen, which combines high-energy bursts of activity with short periods of lower-energy activity, followed by a cool-down. Barry's offers a unique workout each day that targets different areas, such as arms and abs; butt and legs; chest, back, and abs; and the whole body. The hourlong workout includes 25 to 30 minutes of cardiovascular treadmill routines and 25 to 30 minutes of strength training with free weights, resistance bands, and medicine balls. Prices start at $30 per class; packages range from $145 for five classes to $1,200 for 50. 3252 NE First Ave., #105, Miami; 786-725-5791; barrysbootcamp.com.

Courtesy of Redbike

2. Redbike. This home-grown indoor cycling studio, with a flagship in Brickell and an outpost in Aventura, wants to revolutionize the standard-gym vibe by making it a place people want to get excited about. Redbike’s studios are technology-free, turning the focus from calorie-burning and miles ridden to feeling good and trying your best. A range of classes is offered each week, from traditional 45-minute rides to themed classes and “Champion” sessions, where workouts extend an additional 20 minutes. Depending upon your availability, opt for five- or ten-class package or a monthly membership for $200. 1399 SW First Ave., #102, Miami, or 18725 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; redbikestudios.com.

Courtesy of Classpass

1. ClassPass App. Step machines, treadmills, and free weights get boring after a while. But many inventive, boutique-style fitness studios and personal-training sessions cost a fortune, from about $300 to $1,000 a month. Get the best of both with ClassPass, a happy medium where cost and variety meet halfway. With the app, users pay between $40 to $115 a month to attend up to 270 studios across Miami-Dade. There's a catch: A user can go to the same studio only three times. Still, with most of these studios charging $25 per class, you're practically making your money back with just one. Participating studios include Green Monkey, the Fit Shop, FlyWheel, JetSet, Vixen, Legacy Fit, and Crunch Fitness. classpass.com.

