The Ten Best Father's Day 2018 Activities in South Florida

Father's Day is approaching, Miami. Have you thought about how you're going to treat that special man in your life, the one who helped combat a lifetime of temper tantrums? Instead of the easy route — buying dad a gift card from Home Depot and a case a beer — why not spend some quality time with him? Tell him how much you appreciate the lifetime of love he's given you, because raising a kid ain't easy. From go-karting to yoga with beer, here are the ten best Father's Day activities.

1. Father's Day Superdad Spectacular at CityPlace Doral. If you see a grown man on the street in a superhero costume, don't be alarmed. It's just the Father's Day Superdad Spectacular at CityPlace Doral. On June 17th, dad can bring his cape for the special celebration for an afternoon of live music, arts and crafts, and other diversions. Head to Doral for an afternoon with the family from 1 to 4 p.m for a chance to meet some superheroes and princesses. Just remember, not all heroes wear capes. 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; cityplacedoral.com. Admission is free.

Kick back and watch the Brazil and Switzerland World Cup soccer game with a view. Courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach

2. Sip. Swim. Soccer at 1 Hotel South Beach Rooftop. Who doesn't love a reason to get hyped? Bring dad to the 1 Hotel South Beach Rooftop, dubbed by New Times' as one of Miami's best pool-party spots, and catch the Brazil and Switzerland World Cup soccer game. Spend a boozy afternoon of fun in the sun with Brazilian themed cocktails as you cheer for your favorite team. Where else can you hip dad feel chic AF while watching the game soaking wet? This event is 21+. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 17 at 1 Hotel South Beach Rooftop, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-1000; 1hotels.com/south-beach. Admission is free.

EXPAND Join HistoryMiami Museum’s resident historian Dr. Paul George on a tour of Miami's criminal past. Photo courtesy of HistoryMiami

3. Mystery, Mayhem, Vice, and Crime Coach Tour with Dr. George. Your dad talks about the past and reminisces about Miami's wild west past for hours on end. Why not indulge his nostalgia for all the crazy shit that went down in this city? From the morgues overflowing and causing the county to lease a refrigerated trailer from Burger King to store the bodies, to kidnappings, this city has seen it all. Join HistoryMiami Museum’s resident historian Dr. Paul George on a three-hour Mystery, Mayhem, Vice, and Crime Coach Tour and learn about the 305's criminal past. Stops on the tour include Miami City Cemetery, the doorstep where designer Gianni Versace was murdered, and more. 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org. Tickets cost $50 for museum members, $60 for non-members, and $25 for children 12 and younger via historymiami.org.

Ales & Asanas. Photo by Gabriel Rodriguez

4. Ales & Asanas - Yoga at LauderAle Brewery. Yoga is for everyone, dads included — especially when beer is involved. Join yoga instructor Alyssa Gruber for a unique all levels yoga class from 10 to 11 a.m. before the brewery opens. This Father's Day, introduce dad to the mat as he relaxes the mind, body, and soul with a LauderAle signature brew in hand. Dad deserves to unwind with a cold one, and you know it. He'll even get to incorporate the can in some of his poses. To see what other Father's Day activities LauderAle Brewery has on tap, visit their Facebook events page. 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, June 17, at LauderAle Brewery, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-653-9711; lauderale .co. Tickets cost $9.50 plus fees via eventbrite.com, $15 at the door, includes one signature ale and class.

Treat dad to an afternoon of go-karting this Sunday. Photo courtesy of Xtreme Action Park

You can't go wrong with treating your dad to a

on Father's Day. But the real way to his heart is an afternoon of go-karting. Race dad around the track and let him indulge his need for speed on Father's Day. On Sunday, June 17th, dads get to race free when they bring their kids to Ft. Lauderdale's Xtreme Action Park from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dads will also receive a

one day

race license, a

headsock

, and a Coca-Cola. But whatever you do, do not let him win — he won't stop bragging about it for the next year.

EXPAND Head to Coral Gables. Photo by Diego Pocovi

6. Million Dollar Quartet at Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre. Growing up, dad probably never let you put Power 96 on in the car cause he was too busy jamming to some good old-fashioned rock 'n' roll on a different station. In 1956, this famous photo was taken of legendary musicians Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee. The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical brings the photo to life on stage for an afternoon of hits at Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre. Catch the show now through Sunday, June 24th and treat dad to an afternoon from the past. Now through Sunday, June 24, at Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305- 444-9293; actorsplayhouse.org. Tickets available via actorsplayhouse.org.

EXPAND Dang. Photo by Karli Evans

7. Cars & Cigars. A day of crouching car selfies with dad and some seriously cool whips awaits at The Barnacle Historic State Park. This Sunday, treat your car-loving dad to an afternoon of admiring classic sets of wheels, hand-rolled cigars, and cold beer in the Miami heat. Celebrate Father's Day at a family-friendly celebration featuring live music, crafts for the kids, and more in Coconut Grove. Dad will thank you for the cool points. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at the Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Hwy., Miami; 305-442-6866; floridastateparks.org. Admission is $2, free for children under six.

Brett Gillis leading a bike tour. Photo courtesy of Bike Walk Coral Gables

8. Dreamer of Dreams Gables Bike Tour. Coral Gables isn't just a small city with flashy cars, moms decked out in Lululemon, and comedically huge homes. It's also a city with rich history. Get your bike on with dad as you cruise around the Gables for a special Father's Day tour led by "Coral Gables history buff" Brett Gillis. On the three-hour ride hosted by Coral Gables Museum and Bike Walk Coral Gables, bikers will learn about city founder George Merrick and get to see special landmarks such as Merrick's family's plantation, his final home, and other destinations. For those who would still like to join the tour but are unable to ride a bike, Freebee is providing green transportation in electric vehicles for five passengers. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-529-7180; bikewalkcoralgables.org. For Freebee tickets, call 305-603-8067. Tickets cost $10; $5 for children under 12 and Coral Gables Museum and Bike Walk Coral Gables members.

EXPAND Get your paint on. Photo courtesy of A painting Fiesta

9. Love Dad Paint Night. This city has no shortage of parties, including those of the painting kind. Let dad express his creative side at a painting class and discover his inner artist. At A Painting Fiesta's Weston art studio, artists will learn how to recreate a painting step-by-step with an instructor. No skills needed, just an open mind. Who knows, you might just have a Picasso in the family. 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at A Painting Fiesta, 1637 Bonaventure Blvd., Weston; 954-860-4800; apaintingfiesta.com/weston. The class costs $27.

Faena Miami Beach's Tierra Santa Spa. Courtesy of Faena Miami Beach

10. Father's Day Ceremony and Meditation. The daily grind takes a toll on dad. He could really use a day to clear his mind and reduce the stresses of the work week on Miami Beach. Increase the peace on Sunday, June 17, during a one-hour guided meditation by Faena Miami Beach's Tierra Santa Spa Director Agustina Caminos. Don't break the bank with an all-out fancy lunch for dad. Instead, practice mindfulness and celebrate with gratitude. Namaste, daddy-o. 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at Tierra Santa Studio at Faena Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; faena.com. RSVP by emailing spamiami@faena.com or call 786-655-5570. Pre-registration is required. Admission is free.