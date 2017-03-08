The Ten Best Art Galleries in Little Haiti

IRL Institute Christian Hernandez

When Wynwood's rising property values began forcing gallerists out of the neighborhood several years ago, some art spaces fled west to Allapattah. Others moved to Broward or even back to Miami Beach. But the majority of galleries relocated to Little Haiti.

Today the neighborhood boasts a thriving art scene reminiscent of Wynwood's early art days. The area now includes galleries that moved from Wynwood and new art spaces that have taken advantage of Little Haiti's growing cultural capital.

1. IRL Institute

8395 NE Second Ave., Miami; irl.institute

Tucked away near neighbors such as MADE at the Citadel and Noguchi Breton, IRL Institute (you know, like the internet acronym) is an understated space that relies on the intelligence of its programming to draw viewers. Politically driven and informed by “a desire to fill a niche between the institution, the commercial, and the alternative,” the space is a happy medium between these sometimes dissonant extremes of the art world.

IRL’s next opening is Juan Gonzalez’s Compressor, a sound art installation that seeks to “reinterpret 20th-century futurism and the radical affinities of the Dada movement.” The show’s title is a reference to the audio processing effect that narrows the sonic spectrum; Gonzalez posits “the current cultural fiber of living in a postindustrial society has fundamentally primed our ears to the sounds generated by modern technology.”

EXPAND Courtesy of &gallery

2. &gallery

6308 NW Second Ave., Miami; andgallery.net

One of the first of a new wave of galleries to set up shop in Little Haiti, &gallery has been promoting its unique mix of artists with ties to Miami and locals who continue to create work in the city. Offering an intimate experience removed from the sterility of the average gallery vibe, &gallery (sometimes simply called “And”) has been showing works in the neighborhood since 2014, and its personal touch stems from director Annie Berkowitz’s intricate involvement with her artists and clientele.

Open by appointment, the gallery is currently showing "Uninterrupted," a solo exhibition by Patricia Schnall Gutierrez. Her abstract paintings use color and process to “produce continuity between domesticity and the individual focus,” reconciling emotional and process-based works through their push-pull compositions.

EXPAND Christin Paige Minnotte

3. Laundromat Art Space

5900 NE Second Ave., Miami; laundromatartspace.com

The Laundromat is unique on this list for being both an artist residency and an exhibition space. The institution houses nine artist studios and a full-size gallery and offers community programming and opportunities for interaction between artists and the public. Founded by alumni of similar spaces such as the Bakehouse and ArtCenter/South Florida, and presented by the nonprofit gallery Rise Up and grants from organizations such as the Knight Foundation, Laundromat strikes a smart balance between artistic practice and community engagement.

Laundromat’s next opening is "Wilderness," a group show with work by Leah Brown, Christin Paige Minnotte, Christina Pettersson, and Lisu Vega. The show explores “spaces outside of ‘civilized’ places” and the qualities we associate with wilderness. Opening night, this Saturday, March 11, will host “a live sculptural performance combining footage from the Alaskan wilderness, sculptural garments by Lisu Vega, and dance by Marisa Turner.”

EXPAND Zach Balber

4. Mindy Solomon Gallery

8397 NE Second Ave., Miami; mindysolomon.com

When Mindy Solomon Gallery first touched down in Wynwood, savvy Miamians might’ve guessed her stay would be short-lived. The neighborhood was changing, and Solomon’s curation was a little too cerebral, a smidgen too perplexing for the average Wynwood sightseer. That's not a slight by any means; in refusing to “dumb down” the work, Solomon has created a loyal following via a string of sophisticated exhibits where spectators are just as likely to see a series of highly conceptual, illustrative paintings as a set of visceral, material-driven sculptures. Decamping to Little Haiti has helped maintain the serious, creative vision of this forward-thinking space.

Running through March and April are dual solo shows: "Whenever Forever" by Jennifer LeFort and "Revelatory Dérive" by Andrew Casto. LeFort’s innovative canvases bristle and glow with assertive neon hues, a space the artist says is “both pre-tech and post-virtual at once.” Casto’s alien sculptural forms mimic erosion and geological processes, but their unconventional coloring and warped compositions seek to invoke “the phenomenological ramifications of responsibilities and stress [that] shape us physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

The opening reception for the two shows is this Saturday, March 11, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Farley Aguilar's Black Legion (left) and Boy With Flag (2016) Artwork by Farley Aguilar

5. Spinello Projects

7221 NW Second Ave., Miami; spinelloprojects.com

Spinello Projects has been reincarnated in several locations during its storied Miami history. The latest form is taking shape in Little Haiti. Conceptually driven but with a playful sensibility, Spinello’s curation showcases contemporary artists with nods to process art, postmodern design, performance, politics, and beyond. At times the programming has a mischievous bent, such as in Farley Aguilar’s carnivalesque surrealist paintings and Clara Varas’ chaotically soothing assemblages.

On display through mid-April is Sinisa Kukec’s "I Need American Needs Me," in which the artist has subjected a series of raw materials, such as oak and mirror, to various processes (heat, accelerated gravity, etching, electrical pulses, and others), creating warped surfaces with vortices that resemble those found in “deep space and inner space, specifically in the forms of black holes.”

