The Six Best Places in Miami To Watch The Solar Eclipse

One of the most spectacular astronomical events in years is coming to Miami on August 21: a solar eclipse. Although the Magic City falls just outside of the 100-mile path of totality — where a total solar eclipse is viewable— Miamians will still be able to witness a partial solar eclipse, with a pretty impressive 80 percent of the sun shadowed by the moon. There are even times when a partial eclipse looks almost identical to a total eclipse, so it's poised to be a grand spectacle.

Since the next solar eclipse won't take place over Miami until August 12, 2045, be sure to make the most of this one. Just keep in mind to not look at the sun directly without proper solar glasses or filters can because it could severely damage your eyes.

The eclipse itself will begin at 1:26 p.m. and end at 4:20, with the best time to view the celestial phenomenon at 2:58. Here are some of the best places in Miami to experience the event.

1. The Coral Castle. Why not be someplace mysterious for such a magnificent astronomical event? The Coral Castle, whose construction still remains something of an enigma, will be hosting 2017 SOLAR Eclipse at its property by Homestead. On top of free parking and free solar eclipse-viewing glasses (on a first-come, first-served basis), the price of admission includes free psychic readings. What more perfect time to get your palm read or future foretold than while the sun is blotted out by the moon's shadow? 1:26 -4:20 p.m. at 28655 S. Dixie Highway, Homestead; 305-248-6345; coralcastle.com. Admission costs $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $8 for children ages 7 to 12.

Amadeus McCaskill

2. The Phillip and Patricia Museum of Science. Few places in Miami will be able to offer a solar eclipse experience quite like Frost Science. On top of receiving special solar eclipse-viewing glasses with museum admission ($28), the Frost's expert astronomy team will be on hand to answer questions and to ensure you're safely looking at the sun, either through the special lenses or the museum's telescopes. Museum staff will also be live-streaming the NASA Eclipse Megacast, which will feature scientists and members of the public across the country as they experience the solar eclipse, too. The last time a solar eclipse passed over America from one coast to the other was 99 years ago, so it makes sense to go big. Afterward you can check out more of the universe in the Frost's new, state-of-the-art planetarium, which is showing the space exploration film Asteroid: Mission Extreme. 1:25 - 4:20 p.m. at 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; phone; frostscience.org. Admission costs $17 - $28.

Gmartnx

3. South Beach. One place unobstructed by trees is the beach itself. So why not venture to SoBe and watch the sky, and ocean below it, go dark? It should make for a pretty trippy experience. For $15 you could join yoga instructor Giuliano Geronymo in a "Sound Healing" treatment on the sand, which includes beats on a Native American-style drum, a crystal singing bowl, and didgeridoo — all tools used to help you embrace a new spiritual "cycle."

However, if you're not up to being on crowded South Beach, or enjoying some good ole New Age medicine, then literally any other stretch of beach will do too—from North Shore Park to Crandon Park in Key Biscayne. Just bring some cold ones, tanning oil (there are still UV rays during an eclipse), and your favorite bathing suit, and all should be good with the world.

4. Miami-Dade Libraries. If you are all about snagging free solar eclipse-viewing glasses, or looking through a telescope, then look no further to your local library. Many Miami branches will be offering the special lenses, on top of offering astro-related activities for kids. Among the libraries that will be celebrating the solar eclipse are the North Dade Regional Branch (2455 NW 183rd St., Miami), the Coral Reef Branch (9211 Coral Reef Dr., Miami), the Naranja Branch (14850 Southwest 280th St., Miami), and the Coral Gables Branch (3443 Segovia St., Coral Gables). Many of the festivities begin at 2 p.m. and last until 3:30.

5. Deering Estate. If you want to get a closeup of the eclipse, without the crowds poised to gather at Frost Science, then you might be interested in viewing the celestial event at the Deering Estate. The Southern Cross Astronomical Society will have professional telescopes set up on the property. Protective glasses will also given out at the main gate beginning at 1 p.m., but while supplies last. Just in case, guests are asked to bring their own protective lenses (not sunglasses) in case the special glasses run out. 1 p.m. at 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Cutler Bay; phone; website. Admission costs $12.

Miami New Times Archive

6. In your own backyard. Plenty of Miami venues have planned to capitalize on the upcoming eclipse. But none of the aforementioned locations have a monopoly on the sun. Wherever you are on August 21, just get outside and watch the bizarro event with your friends and family. All you need are protective glasses and a spot in your backyard where a palm trees won't totally obstruct your view. Happy viewing!

