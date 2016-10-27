The Six Best Neighborhoods for Trick-or-Treating in Miami

EXPAND Kids in Pinecrest do Halloween right. Photo by Ryan/Flickr

When it comes to Halloween in Miami, flashbacks of booze-filled, scantily-clad partygoers flood the mind. Aw, memories.

But as fond as these memories are, those of us in the diapers and car-pool stage of life now face the challenge of trading this scene for one where free candy takes the place of free drinks, and where costumes, although still tiny, cover a lot more.

So where can you take the kids to troll for candy without being overrun by a flash mob of tipsy Harley Quinns? What are the safest spots? The most scenic? And most importantly, where can you find the best candy? We looked at traffic, real estate values, income statistics, and local attractions to bring you this list of Miami’s best neighborhoods for trick-or-treating.

1. Coral Gables

Coral Gables is known for its ample tree cover and luxurious mansions. It’s home to two of the nation’s most expensive streets, according to Zillow, so this is a must-visit spot when full-sized candy bars are on the wish list. If wandering past stately Spanish-inspired architecture gets boring, families can move on to Miracle Mile to enjoy the neighborhood block party and trick-or-treat through an ample selection of shops. The Coral Gables trolley, which runs free of charge, is also an easy way to explore the neighborhood and hit all the major landmarks.

2. Pinecrest

Formerly a section of farmland filled with mango orchards, Pinecrest is currently ranked among Miami’s top neighborhoods for families thanks to its many excellent schools. The area is sure to be a lively scene on Halloween as local kids go door-to-door or gather for festivities at community beacons like Pinecrest Gardens or the local branch of the public library.

3. Key Biscayne

Key Biscayne is the only neighborhood on the list with an entry fee, namely the toll at the Rickenbacker Bridge, and it is totally worth it. A stroll through these streets gives Halloween an added Key West vibe; like going to Fantasy Fest, but without the hordes of half-naked senior citizens. The ocean also makes for some pretty epic costume photos. Look, you're raising your kids in one of the only places in the country where they can trick-or-treat by the beach. Take advantage.

EXPAND Photo by Sgt. Jacob Harrer

4. South Miami

This intimate neighborhood includes just over 2.3 square miles of impressive homes as well as growing and equally compact downtown area, so kids can choose to hit up individual residences or local businesses to get that sugar. Trick-or-Treaters are also invited to check out the City of South Miami’s Safe Streets Halloween, a street fair that offers free candy and activities and runs through SW 72 St. from Red Road to US1.

5. Coconut Grove

One of Miami-Dade’s oldest and most pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods, Coconut Grove is a vibrant enclave featuring quaint streets lined with tightly-packed homes and communities. The area also offers a number of shopping and entertainment options, all within walking distance of one another. You can ring door bells that are older than you and then continue the celebration at CocoWalk for a truly versatile Halloween experience. But beware: families should watch the clock to avoid the crowd of college kids and rowdy adults that rises as night falls.

6. Country Walk

The picket-fenced cul-de-sac of Country Walk is a dream plucked from a 1950s sitcom, where lawns are perfectly manicured and friendly neighbors take their holiday decorations seriously. These homes are seriously decked out, setting the scene for an authentically spooky Halloween. And with so much effort put into the outside, you know there's an epic jackpot of candy waiting behind each door. When sightseeing for an illuminated haunting is priority number one, and good candy is a very close second, this is the place to go.

