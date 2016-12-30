The Six Best Family-Friendly New Year's Eve 2017 Events in South Florida

Courtesy of Bayfront Park Management Trust

New Years Eve 2017 is a helluva time to get sloshed while looking back at what was, for many, a very terrible 365 days. But for those with kids, it might not be such a hot idea to send off the year that murdered Bowie and Ali while giving us a President Trump by getting angry-drunk as the ball drops. No, it’s probably best to hit up some family-friendly spots to ring in the new year and not go all Dan Akroyd in Trading Places at your kids. It’s safer, more fun, and — best of all — you won’t traumatize them for life.

Here’s a list of some of the shindigs going down on December 31 that you can celebrate with the little ones:

Noon Year’s Eve at Miami Children's Museum

Since kids generally knock off way before midnight, the folks at the Miami Children's Museum have put together a Noon Year's Eve special just for them. This year's celebration will feature ballerinas from Miami City Ballet who will not only be putting on a performance, but will also be show kids how to dance themselves. There will then be a countdown and balloon drop at noon to ring in 2017, which sounds a lot more fun than what parents will be watching come midnight.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Miami Children's Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway. Admission costs $18 for adults and children, and free for children under 1 year and MCM members. Visit miamichildrensmuseum.org.

4th Annual Rock'n Noon Year's Eve Party at Young At Art

Much like MCM, the good peeps at YAA will be hosting their own early-afternoon New Years celebration countdown for the young ones. The event will also feature a balloon drop at noon, as well as entertainment, and special art activities to celebrate the incoming new year.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Young At Art Museum, 751 SW 121st Ave., Davie. Admission costs $14 for adults and children, $12 for Seniors and Broward County Residents. Admission is free for YAA members. Visit youngatartmuseum.org.

courtesy Zoo Miami

Holiday Gifts For the Animals

People love gifts. Know who else loves gifts? Monkeys. And giraffes. And elephants. And pretty much all the animals. They're just like us! Every week during the holiday season, Zoo Miami has been hosting their Holiday Gifts For the Animals, where zoo keepers hand over gift wrapped presents to the animals so that we silly humans can watch them open them up. It's a real delight to watch, and the kids will love seeing how their favorite animals react to the presents they receive, and the treats they find inside. New Years Eve will be the last day of the event, where the zoo will be handing out gifts to the Orangutan, White Cheeked Gibbon and Flooded Forest Aviary. The zoo's African elephant will be getting a giant Australian pine tree with elephant sized ornaments (i.e. coconuts) inside.

11 a.m. at Zoo Miami, 1 Zoo Boulevard, 12400 SW 152 St., Miami. Admission costs $21.95 for adults, $17.95 for kids under 12. Visit zoomiami.org.

Fireworks on South Beach

It's become an annual tradition (along with the traffic, weee!), and South Beach is once again ringing in the new year with some awesome fireworks. As it is every year, the festivities will be kicking off at 9 p.m. right in the heart of SoBe between Ocean Drive and 9th Street. Best of all, it's free and open to all.

Fort Lauderdale Orange Bowl Downtown Countdown

Every year the City of Fort Lauderdale hosts an all-day New Years hoedown for the entire family. While Miami has the giant orange drop, Fort Lauderdale gets very Fort Lauderdale-y and drops a festive 25-foot anchor. This year's party will feature live music and booze for purchase for parents, and bounce houses and inflatables, face painting and games for the kids until 7:30 p.m.. There will also be dancing, a DJ and fireworks at 7 p.m. for the kids.

3:30 p.m. until 1 a.m. at Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second St, Fort Lauderdale (across the street from downtown's Museum of Discovery & Science). Visit fortlauderdale.gov.

Photo by Yesenia Hernandez

Pitbull's New Year Revolution

OK, so making your kids listen to Mr. 305's music is bad parenting. But, screw it. It's New Year's Eve and it's the big orange drop and it's what we do in Miami. You can also spend the evening explaining to your kid why it's called a revolution. Plus it's free, which can't be beat. So grab the little ones, and head on over to Bayfront Park and watch the orange drop at midnight while Pitbull screams "Worldwide!" for some inexplicable reason. It's 2017, which probably won't be any different than 2016. Might was well go out in a blaze of glory.

8 p.m. at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Admission is free. Visit bayfrontparkmiami.com.

