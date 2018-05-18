The Rhythm Foundation Celebrates 30 Years of World Sounds

If you've lived through the demise of Grand Central, Vagabond, the Stage, and other live music venues, you know Miami needs the Rhythm Foundation.

This Saturday night, the Rhythm Foundation will celebrate its 30th anniversary, and in true Miami fashion, it's throwing a birthday bash in the Gleason Room at the Fillmore Miami Beach. The fundraiser aims to raise $30,000 to continue the foundation's efforts to bring world music to South Florida. The party will include a live performance by multi-instrumentalist Marco Benevento, along with guest speakers and DJ Benton.

The Rhythm Foundation has been a staple in the community and a pillar of art, culture, and talent. Bianca Moura, the foundation's executive director, has been involved with the organization since 2006 and seen it go through many changes. She says celebrating 30 years is a big deal.