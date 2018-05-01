Popcorn Frights Film Festival Moves to Fort Lauderdale's Savor Cinema

Miami horror fans will now have to drive further north to fuel their nightmares.
After three years at O Cinema Wynwood, Popcorn Frights Film Festival, the Southeast's largest horror film festival, is relocating to Fort Lauderdale's Savor Cinema. There are plenty of reasons for the move, explains festival cofounder and codirector Igor Shteyrenberg.
"We viewed all the data and saw a large population of our festival goers live in Broward. We'll have 150 more seats here, so we won't have to turn as many people away. Right next to Savor Cinema there's a garage with free parking so people won't have to spend as much money going to our screenings. Plus this theater used to be a Methodist Church," he says. "It still has stained glass windows. We liked the idea of having a festival at a house of worship and raising holy hell there."
Leading up to the weeklong Popcorn Frights Film Festival, held this year from August 10 through 16, the horror film group will begin their partnership with Savor Cinema with a few Friday night screenings of classic horror films. Starting Friday, May 11, they will show Return of the Living Dead featuring an introduction and Q&A with the film's star Linnea Quigley. Later in the summer, there will be a Friday night screening of the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre which will also feature a Texas-style barbecue and a showing of Nightmare on Elm Street 4 with a Freddy Kruger meatball pizza party.
The move to Fort Lauderdale isn't a complete and utter break with Miami, says Shteyrenberg who lives in Miami-Dade. The fest is still working on planning screenings at Miami theaters. "We didn't have a falling out with O Cinema. We couldn't be more thankful for being wonderful partners and we won't forget it."
Shteyrenberg says the fest will make two waves of announcements for its August lineup. He's quick to defend not just the movies that they will show, but also the quality of the horror genre itself.
"These aren't just movies glorifying blood and guts. These movies allow filmmakers to embrace topical events within our society," he says, adding that Popcorn Frights places a focus on local filmmakers. "We always look for homegrown Florida horror. You never know who the next John Carpenter or Wes Craven might be."
The Return of the Living Dead Hosted by Linnea Quigley. 10 p.m. Friday, May 11, at 503 SE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-3456; popcornfrights.com. Tickets cost $10 via ticketing.us.veezi.com.
