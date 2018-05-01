Popcorn Frights Film Festival Moves to Fort Lauderdale's Savor Cinema

Miami horror fans will now have to drive further north to fuel their nightmares.

After three years at O Cinema Wynwood, Popcorn Frights Film Festival, the Southeast's largest horror film festival, is relocating to Fort Lauderdale's Savor Cinema. There are plenty of reasons for the move, explains festival cofounder and codirector Igor Shteyrenberg.

"We viewed all the data and saw a large population of our festival goers live in Broward. We'll have 150 more seats here, so we won't have to turn as many people away. Right next to Savor Cinema there's a garage with free parking so people won't have to spend as much money going to our screenings. Plus this theater used to be a Methodist Church," he says. "It still has stained glass windows. We liked the idea of having a festival at a house of worship and raising holy hell there."