 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
The Popcorn Frights crew is relocating to Broward.
The Popcorn Frights crew is relocating to Broward.
Courtesy of Popcorn Frights Film Festival

Popcorn Frights Film Festival Moves to Fort Lauderdale's Savor Cinema

David Rolland | May 1, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

Miami horror fans will now have to drive further north to fuel their nightmares.

After three years at O Cinema Wynwood, Popcorn Frights Film Festival, the Southeast's largest horror film festival, is relocating to Fort Lauderdale's Savor Cinema. There are plenty of reasons for the move, explains festival cofounder and codirector Igor Shteyrenberg.

Related Stories

"We viewed all the data and saw a large population of our festival goers live in Broward. We'll have 150 more seats here, so we won't have to turn as many people away. Right next to Savor Cinema there's a garage with free parking so people won't have to spend as much money going to our screenings. Plus this theater used to be a Methodist Church," he says. "It still has stained glass windows. We liked the idea of having a festival at a house of worship and raising holy hell there."

Leading up to the weeklong Popcorn Frights Film Festival, held this year from August 10 through 16, the horror film group will begin their partnership with Savor Cinema with a few Friday night screenings of classic horror films. Starting Friday, May 11, they will show Return of the Living Dead featuring an introduction and Q&A with the film's star Linnea Quigley. Later in the summer, there will be a Friday night screening of the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre which will also feature a Texas-style barbecue and a showing of Nightmare on Elm Street 4 with a Freddy Kruger meatball pizza party.

The move to Fort Lauderdale isn't a complete and utter break with Miami, says Shteyrenberg who lives in Miami-Dade. The fest is still working on planning screenings at Miami theaters. "We didn't have a falling out with O Cinema. We couldn't be more thankful for being wonderful partners and we won't forget it."

Shteyrenberg says the fest will make two waves of announcements for its August lineup. He's quick to defend not just the movies that they will show, but also the quality of the horror genre itself.

"These aren't just movies glorifying blood and guts. These movies allow filmmakers to embrace topical events within our society," he says, adding that Popcorn Frights places a focus on local filmmakers. "We always look for homegrown Florida horror. You never know who the next John Carpenter or Wes Craven might be."

The Return of the Living Dead Hosted by Linnea Quigley. 10 p.m. Friday, May 11, at 503 SE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-3456; popcornfrights.com. Tickets cost $10 via ticketing.us.veezi.com.

 
David Rolland is a freelance music writer for Miami New Times. His mornings are spent educating his toddler daughter on becoming a music snob. His spare time is spent dabbling in writing fiction and screenplays whose subjects are mostly music snobs.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >