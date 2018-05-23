"The Power of Poison" at Frost Science Reveals Florida's Deadliest Substances

Apples, even those that are hexed and laced with hate, just aren't that poisonous. If the Evil Queen had gotten a few tips from Frost Science's latest exhibition, "The Power of Poison," before attempting to kill Snow White, maybe things would have gone her way.

But there's still hope for scheming and/or inquiring Miamians to learn in-depth about the deadliest substances across the land. It turns out Florida is filled with death-inducing things. The venomous creatures and toxic plants of the Sunshine State won't place you in a beauty-enhancing, death-like sleep; they'll turn out the lights for good, especially if there's no antidote in sight.

The rosary pea (or jequirity seed), for instance, contains enough abrin in a single seed to be fatal to humans if ingested. But it's not all bad news where poison is concerned, and Frost Science's new exhibition, which opens this Saturday, May 26, will include digital interactive stations that explain how poisonings led to advancements in forensic detection.