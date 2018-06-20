GoCompare.com's List of Florida's Most Filmed Locations Misses Some Miami Classics

There's something genuinely exciting about seeing part of your hometown or even your home state on the big screen, especially when you're from South Florida. Most movies wind up set in New York City or LA, and more and more of them are being filmed in Atlanta or Vancouver, but there are plenty of films where you'll find perfectly recognizable stretches of Miami's beaches or familiar streets down in the Grove.

Recently, GoCompare.com combed through IMDb to track down the world's most popular filming locations. The resulting report showed Florida's place in the mix, as well as the most filmed places in the state.

Before we go on, it only seems fair to point out that GoCompare.com is a UK based financial services comparison website that specializes in different kinds of insurance – traveler's insurance, home insurance, pet insurance. It is not entirely clear how this particular project relates in any way to what the company is about or how much legitimacy an IMDb search really has in terms of being referred to as "data."

Scruples aside, though, here's some of what they found:

Unsurprisingly, the two most popular states for moviemakers were California and New York, with 52,924 and 23,939 film and TV productions, respectively. Florida came in fourth place, with a respectable 7,437 productions listed on IMDb.

Tony Montana sinking into a mountain of cocaine is perhaps one of the most Miami frames ever shot. © Universal Pictures

The data also ranks the eight most filmed locations in the state, as well as listing some films as examples for each. South Beach topped the list, with the people at GoCompare pointing to movies like Scarface, and Bad Boys. Key West ranked second with films like True Lies and License to Kill, and Disney World came in third with such distinguished classics as Tomorrowland and High School Musical being filmed there.

The list also included Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, a pair of football stadiums (though neither the Hard Rock nor the Orange Bowl made the cut), Daytona Speedway, and the city of Coconut Grove.

Perhaps the most questionable aspect of the study is the movies GoCompare used as examples of Florida films — and the ones they didn't. How are you going to mention that How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days was filmed on South Beach, but not The Birdcage? What about There's Something About Mary or Ace Ventura: Pet Detective?

And how is it possible they didn't include The Pest?! Do you know how amazingly bad of a movie The Pest is? If you grew up in Miami in the '90s and you didn't want to be Pestario Vargas, John Leguizamo's wacky con artist who agrees to be hunted by a neo-Nazi on an island to avoid the Miami Scottish mob, we straight up can't be friends.

Sadly, the film industry just doesn't seem to have the same love for South Florida that it once had, and when Rick Scott decided to put an end to tax incentives to get filmmakers to bring their productions to Florida in 2016, lawmakers and business interests started scrambling to find new ways of luring the entertainment industry back to the Sunshine State.

With things down here getting so bleak that Universal's remake of Scarface is going to be shot in Atlanta, at least we can take comfort in a few modern classics like Moonlight and The Florida Project, along with all the cinematic gems that have brought Florida to the silver screen in the past.