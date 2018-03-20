The Five Best Miami Beach Gay Pride Events

The big, bold, and beautiful festival Miami Beach Gay Pride will return to Miami Beach in April for a weeklong celebration for the LGBTQ community, their friends, allies, and supporters. This year marks the tenth anniversary of the fest that now attracts more than 100,000 visitors. Over the course of the festival's existence, it's evolved into a gigantic celebration and has expanded its demographic through events catering to both younger and seasoned crowds.

The highly anticipated celebration will take place Monday, April 2, through Sunday, April 8. Pride's organizers have planned a week jam-packed with events, ranging from live music and parties to pageants, fireworks, parades, and other fun. They'll be sweeping glitter off the streets till 2019.

“It's a unique celebration. Everybody is welcome to celebrate who they are, LGBT, straight, ally," says Dave Cook, executive director of Miami Beach Gay Pride. "A lot of people come up to me and they say, 'Dave, I grew up in a very homophobic family... and this is the time of the year I can come to be myself,'" he recalls. "And they're in tears that they can walk around in public without any fear of persecution. That is the best feeling."