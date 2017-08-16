The Five Best Last-Minute Deals For Miami Spa Month 2017

You know that 90-minute hot stone massage you've been eyeing since July? It's time to make a reservation.

There is less than two weeks left of Miami Spa Month, where the city's most exclusive spas offer up treatments at discounted pricing.

The citywide initiative, curated by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, runs until August 31. This year's spread includes a range of services, including poolside massages inside personal cabanas, facials, hot stones, tea-inspired aromatherapy, and boozy mashups. On average, treatments are priced at $109 or $139 for 30- to 90-minute sessions.