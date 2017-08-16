The Five Best Last-Minute Deals For Miami Spa Month 2017

You know that 90-minute hot stone massage you've been eyeing since July? It's time to make a reservation.
There is less than two weeks left of Miami Spa Month, where the city's most exclusive spas offer up treatments at discounted pricing.
The citywide initiative, curated by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, runs until August 31. This year's spread includes a range of services, including poolside massages inside personal cabanas, facials, hot stones, tea-inspired aromatherapy, and boozy mashups. On average, treatments are priced at $109 or $139 for 30- to 90-minute sessions.
Before it's too late, here are the five best last-minute deals to book for Miami Spa Month 2017.
Courtesy of Acqualina Spa by ESPA
Acqualina Spa by ESPA. On Sunny Isles Beach, opt for one of the following: A 50-minute skin radiance facial, which helps refresh and brighten skin while reducing irregular pigmentation ($109); or a 50-minute traditional Swedish massage ($109). Before either treatment, explore the 20,000 square-foot facility, which includes a crystal steam room and ice fountains. After, lounge on the spa's oceanfront sun deck and take a dive in its swimming pool. 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 305-918-8000; acqualinaresort.com.
Courtesy of the Spa at the Miami Beach Edition
The Spa at the Miami Beach Edition. To close out Miami Spa Month, the Edition debuted two new treatments. Consider a 50-minute warm sticks or hot stone massage, which smoothes muscle tension; or a 50-minute deep-tissue therapeutic massage, which targets specific pressure points across the body. Both treatments, originally priced at $190, are discounted to $109. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach;786-257-4539; editionhotels.com.
Photo via Remede Spa
Remède Spa at The St. Regis Bal Harbour. At one of the most exclusive properties in the county, the St. Regis upped its Spa Month menu with the addition of a 60-minute revitalizing summer facial ($139) and a 50-minute lemon and sage body polish, which exfoliates and smoothes skin ($109). Treatments at the St. Regis average $300, making certain offerings more than 50 percent off. 9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-993-3300; stregisbalharbour.com.
Courtesy of Âme Spa & Wellness Collective
Âme Spa & Wellness Collective. During Miami Spa Month, the spa inside Turnberry Isle in Aventura, which recently underwent a $3 million renovation, offers more than massages and facials. Opt for a 50-minute Tibetan singing bowls session, meant to balance one's energy through different sounds and vibrations ($109); or a 60-minute electronic acupuncture treatment ($139). Before each treatment, guests are encouraged to take advantage of the Swiss showers, the Himalayan salt room, and the aroma, chroma, and music therapy steam room. 19999 West Country Club Dr., Aventura; 305-933-6930; amewellness.com.
Courtesy of the InterContinental
MySpa at the InterContinental Miami. Located on the plaza level of this downtown Miami hotel, book a champagne mud wrap, which exfoliates and moisturizes the skin ($109), or an 80-minute hot stone massage ($139). For those interested in a day of indulgence, consider an organic facial followed by a hot stone massage for $199. 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; 305-577-1000; icmiamihotel.com.
