The Eight Best Things to Do in Surfside

Surfside is a rare bird among Miami’s beach destinations. Sandwiched between ritzy Bal Harbour and the working-class, ethnic enclaves of Miami Beach’s northernmost neighborhoods, the quaint town of Surfside — all 1 square mile of it — stands out for what it’s not. You won’t find night clubs, McMansions or skyscraper-high mega-condos anywhere within city limits. Instead, you’ll encounter quirky charm amid the luxe hotels flanking the ocean and the single-family homes skirting the Intracoastal. The family-oriented town recently adopted the “uptown beachtown” slogan for its publicity campaign, banking on the swank associated with the latter word. Sure, it’s got all that, but what keeps Surfside easy-breezy are the simple things, like friendly neighbors, safe streets and homegrown connections.

Here's eight things to do in Surfside that'll get you familiar with South Florida's uptown beachtown.

1. Raise a glass to history. Founded in 1935, Surfside got its start when the patrician elite who built The Surf Club needed a town to go with their fancy oasis. The list of VIPs at the Surf Club reads like a who’s who of the twentieth century, including Miami Beach founding fathers Carl Fisher, Irving Collins and Harvey Firestone. Fabulously famous guests the likes of Winston Churchill, Elizabeth Taylor, Ava Gardner, Frank Sinatra, Noel Coward and more were also drawn to the tropical air and pristine waters of the barrier island. Today, a brand spanking new Four Seasons hotel and residence property stands in its stead, recapturing the glamour of a bygone era. Richard Meier’s modern, sleek glass structure envelopes a part of the original Surf Club, restored to Russell Pancoast’s Mediterranean Revival style. La Sireneuse Champagne Bar at the new Surf Club is open to the public and sits in the original 1930s ballroom where legendary parties entertained the beautiful ones who made headlines. Order the Duke and Duchess of Windsor cocktail, a refreshing, bubbly tribute to The Surf Club’s most famous royal guests, served in handmade Venetian glasses. 9101 Collins Ave, Surfside; sirenusemiami.com.

2. Roll like the Mayor does, on a skateboard. Mayor Daniel Dietch, who’s lived in Surfside for 18 years and been in elected office for nearly eight, has made some big changes in the small town. Under his direction, Surfside has imposed height limits on construction and implemented the first-ever resiliency dunes in Florida to protect streets from storm surges. Dietch walks his talk and is so environmentally conscious, he commutes to work on a Sector 9 longboard. That's easy to do in pedestrian-friendly Surfside, where a healthy environment helps people connect. Kids play on the street and folks can join the Chief of Police on a monthly bike ride. “Surfside really is a special community,” he says. “We’re trying to manage it so we can work toward resiliency. I also equate that with ‘knowing your neighbors.’”

"Breakfast has no rules. Have a Jewban!" Josh Marcus, chef-owner of Josh's Deli.

3. Nosh like you’d die for it. Many Surfside restaurants cater to its orthodox Jewish community by serving kosher meals and keeping Shabbat hours, but there’s one spot that lovingly breaks from tradition: Josh’s Deli. Chef-owner Josh Marcus serves up “everything you never wanted in a traditional, Jewish deli.” He had always wanted a small space to do his own thing, and the 25-seater restaurant in Surfside has been just right for seven years. “Surfside is unique in all of Miami,” he says. “It allows me to creatively improvise off the history of Jewish cuisine.” Some of this inspired cooking ends up on the plate with dishes like the Jewban and Tuna Latkes. Customers get more than just whimsically unorthodox variations on classic Jewish deli comfort foods; they also get to hang out with a friendly neighbor. “I know non-kosher people by name,” says Marcus. “I know their kids. You become part of people’s lives. The mayor’s son is even apprenticing with me this summer.” 9517 Harding Ave., Surfside; joshsdeli.com.

Jessica Levinson, owner of Serendipity.

4. Stay for dessert. Jessica Levinson of Serendipity Creamery and Yogurt Cafe also thrives on the intimacy of the community. The lawyer-turned-ice cream maker was a Surfside resident when she opened the neighborhood shop nine years ago. Levinson focuses on small-batch, organic production, but the sweetness of it all is with the neighbors. “What’s cute is that those kids were babies when we opened,” she recalls. “Today they hang out here with friends. It’s been cool to follow kids in the community with the evolution of Serendipity.” The mother of three takes suggestions from neighbors for new ice cream, yogurt and sorbet flavors — cotton candy, piña colada, lavender orange, to name a few — and recently launched Peekaboo, which is available in pints at the store. “I thought it would be cool to sneak vegetables into ice cream so that kids won’t notice it,” she explains. “Many Surfside locals were taste testers. Peekaboo was truly brought to you by the community of Surfside.” 9457 Harding Ave., Surfside; serendipitycreamery.com.

5. Shop the strip and support local business. Many of the town’s neighborhood mom-and-pop businesses have survived for decades with a kind of longevity that’s uncommon in Miami-Dade. The three-block commercial strip still serves folks in storefronts that are at least 50 years old, run by their original owners or their families, including a tobacconist, jeweler, baker, optician and tailor. But Surfside is far from provincial when it comes to fashion. The town also boasts some world-class upscale stores for affluent shoppers, including Le Beau Maroc, which owner Asmaa Benkirane opened in 2014. Moroccan-born Benkirane brings exclusive couture to Surfside from Morocco’s top designers in the form silky kaftans. Other collections include bridal wear, cocktail dresses, beach coverups and more. Benkirane enjoys running a posh boutique in a neighborly community. “I see a lot of international visitors and locals,” she says. “Every day is exciting, interacting with different people. The Surfside vibe is just getting better and better.” 9507 Harding Ave., Surfside; lebeaumaroc.com.

The ocean and Surfside Beach Path, seen from the Four Seasons.

6. Walk your worries away. Seaside walking and jogging paths and boardwalks abound up and down the coast along Miami Beach all the way up to Bal Harbour, but Surfside’s section — roughly one mile from 88th to 96th street — offers the benefit of Zen-like simplicity for its uncrowded beaches, dune path and a firmer, wider, path separating the dunes from oceanfront properties. If walking’s your thing, Surfside is heaven. Take the walk from the 88th through Bal Harbour up to Haulover Inlet, and you’ll be rewarded with one of Miami-Dade’s best beach views at the rock jetty.

Consuelo Castañeda's Untitled (Hands Diptych), part of PAMM's InsideOut program.

7. See art everywhere. Surfside is the only Miami-Dade seaside community with a significant, city-wide exhibit that pays tribute to marine life. “Tales of the Surfside Turtles” features resin and fiberglass sculptures that stand five feet high with a flipper span of four feet. The colorful sculptures raise awareness about one of the area’s most important seasonal visitors — the loggerhead turtles that return each year from May to October to lay eggs under the sand. The species is threatened and Surfside works closely with Miami-Dade’s Sea Turtle Conservation Program to ensure that nests go undisturbed.

The small town also features work by Miami muralist Douglas Hoekzema, aka Hoxxoh, at 96th street park as well as a sculpture by Pablo Atchugarry’s donated by boutique luxury condo Fendi Chateau at the beach end of 94th street.

This year, Surfside is one of five cities in Miami-Dade that’s participating in The Knight Foundation’s InsideOut USA program, hosted by Pérez Art Museum Miami. The program, which includes four other U.S. cities, hopes to pique interest in local museum collections by exhibiting art in unexpected places. You can check out the reproductions of 15 masterpieces from PAMM’s collection dotting Surfside’s beach path through mid-September.

Friday Beach event in Surfside, Florida.

8. Frolick on the beach with locals and tourists. In its second year, Friday Beach is a communal picnic born out of a desire to connect with community. Surfside resident Sara Liss organized the grassroots event, which is now a little more formal, but no less casual and easygoing. “It was already organically happening in Surfside,” she says. “A bunch of parents got together on the beach every Friday to have a picnic. It’s a gathering place for the town. Friday Beach is a beautiful way to connect with my neighbors, so now we’re doing it on a larger scale.”

Friday Beach takes place every first Friday from May to September and hosts a variety of experiences, depending on the theme, which can range from Americana to Bollywood. Past activities include drum circles for kids, bluegrass music, lawn games, yoga and more. On September 1, Friday Beach celebrates Mediterranean culture with music, belly dancers, complimentary Mediterranean bites and Dead Sea exfoliating mud scrubs. Friday Beach begins at 4 p.m. behind the Community Center on 93rd Street. Bring your own beach picnic supplies, gear as well as food and drink.

