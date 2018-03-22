The Corporation, a History of the Cuban Mob, Is a Made-in-Miami Story

Miami has provided the setting for truly epic crime tales turned into movies, like War Dogs and Blow. An upcoming film, The Corporation, tells the story of Cuban crime lord Jose Miguel Battle’s rise to power in the criminal underworld. The project stars Benicio del Toro, is based on a history penned by bestselling author T.J. English, and will be distributed by behemoth studio Paramount Pictures.

But none of it would've happened without a local film student.

Jose Daniel “Jaydee” Freixas, a Miami native who studied film at the University of Miami over a decade ago, helped conceive the idea of Battle that would eventually turn into a much-anticipated book and Hollywood film production.

Freixas first learned of Battle in 2006, while he was still in school. He'd been following the story of the Cuban-American criminal organization known as La Corporación, or the Corporation, in the news. The group had working relationships with the Italian mob and raked in proceeds from gambling, drug trafficking, and other illegal enterprises, according to court documents. Battle was its leader.

Freixas was enthralled. “I literally opened up the newspaper and read that all these raids had occurred,” he recalls. Soon, he was spending hours in the school library, researching the guy.

Years passed, but Freixas' interest in Battle never faded. Battled died in 2007 while incarcerated in a South Carolina federal prison. Freixas moved to Los Angeles in 2012. But around that same time he learned that retired Miami-Dade police detective David Shanks, who'd relocated to Kansas, was writing a memoir on the Battle case. So Freixas booked a plane ticket to the prairie to meet up with him. Ultimately, he entered into an agreement to help Shanks finish writing the memoirs.

But Shanks' project stalled out — he was a detective, not an author. With the exception of the reports that first brought news of the Corporation to Freixas, Battle's story remained largely untold.

In 2013, Freixas had returned to Los Angeles, trying to get his film career started. He still had dreams of turning Battle's life story into a film. He was also friends with DJ Irie of the Miami Heat, who was spinning for a producer’s party in Hollywood and helped Freixas get in.

“I basically snuck in with the DJ,” Freixas says. “I didn't know that Benicio [del Toro] was going to be there.”

But there he was, standing on the balcony. They were smoking cigarettes. Freixas asked Del Toro for a lighter and made his pitch. They set up a meeting.

Del Toro was enthralled at the idea, Freixas recalls, but said there first needed to be a book.

Freixas went back to Miami and went to work, armed solely with the 1,000-page manuscript he'd worked on in Kansas, which read like a police report. But years passed and things stalled. Shanks was no longer contractually obligated to Freixas. The project was all but dead. That’s when he met Tony Gonzalez, who hired Freixas to produce a music video — and who happened to be the nephew of a former associate of Battle's.

Courtesy of HarperCollins

Gonzalez and Freixas talked about the Battle movie and decided to reauction the material. The convinced an agent to reach out to best-selling organized crime author T.J. English, who had previously published Havana Nocturne, a book on the Italian mob in Cuba. English, who already had been wanting to write the story, agreed to write a book.

“A lot of these old school hardcore Cubans started talking to us and that's what broke it open for T.J.,” Freixas said. “We talked to hitmen, to complete psychopaths, to dirty cops. We unlocked that pandora's box of almost 40 sources.”

Using Shanks’s manuscript, English’s dug beneath the documentation to get at the essence of the Corporation.

“[Shanks] had accumulated an archive,” English told New Times. “Police reports, court transcripts, psychiatric reports of various key players, just a treasure trove of information." English spent more than a year cultivating sources.

“I had another task and that was to humanize the story,” English added.

The Corporation: An Epic Story of the Cuban American Underworld was released this month; English will read selections from it an an author event Wednesday, March 28. But before it hit shelves, Freixas and his colleagues had already begun pitching the movie project again. This time, major Hollywood studios wanted in. Eventually, Paramount landed the deal with Leonardo di Caprio as a producer.

No release date has yet been announced for the film The Corporation. But it's likely to be worth the wait. After all, English says, in terms of most notorious crime bosses, Battle is high on the list.

“He’s more interesting than your typical narco boss because of his political connections,” he explains. “Just the reputation of that guy and his charisma and his leadership qualities that he had and the other side of him, which was violent and bad. He really embraced the idea of being a mob boss.”

T.J. English. 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.

