Eyes on Miami: The Chainsmokers, Fabolous, Venus Williams and Others

Eyes on Miami: DJ Khaled, Rory McIlroy, Flo Rida, and Others


Eyes on Miami: The Chainsmokers, Fabolous, Venus Williams and Others

Monday, April 24, 2017 at 9:54 a.m.
By World Red Eye
The Chainsmokers
The Chainsmokers
World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

April 13

The Chainsmokers at Story Thursdays: The Chainsmokers weren’t ready to stop the party after the launch of their arena tour. They joined partygoers at Story to celebrate until the early morning hours.

Venus Williams and Alex Mitchell.
Venus Williams and Alex Mitchell.
World Red Eye

April 14

Venus Williams at Doheny Room Fridays: No one will ever dance the way they did Friday night at DoHeny Room at Delano. It was a sight for sore eyes, models roamed the room as well as professional tennis player Venus Williams.

Eyes on Miami: The Chainsmokers, Fabolous, Venus Williams and Others
World Red Eye

Rockwell Fridays: Rockwell was quite the banger Friday night as crowds gathered to hear the spinning styles of DJ Crespo and CX.

Fabolous.
Fabolous.
World Red Eye

April 15

Meek Mill, Chris Brown, O.T. Genasis, Fabolous, and Zoey Dollaz at Story: After performing at the AAA, Chris Brown took the party tour to Story alongside Fabolous, Meek Mill, O.T. Genasis and Zoey Dollaz.

O.T. Genasis.
O.T. Genasis.
World Red Eye

O.T. Genasis at ORA Saturdays: O.T. Genasis brought it to ORA Saturdays, teaching the crowd how to push it and cut it.

Eyes on Miami: The Chainsmokers, Fabolous, Venus Williams and Others
World Red Eye

Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix Miami Beach 2017: Jerome Guery (BEL) and Grand Cru van de Rozenberg galloped to victory on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean in a high drama Grand Prix. Set against the backdrop of the ocean, the world’s best wowed the crowds in a stunning display of top sport and entertainment, with the grandstand at full capacity to witness the Belgian rider achieve his dream of winning an LGCT Grand Prix.

Floyd Mayweather.
Floyd Mayweather.
World Red Eye

April 16

Floyd Mayweather, Meek Mill, and Zoey Dollaz at LIV on Sunday: Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather, Meek Mill and Zoey Dollaz joined LIVers Sunday night to party until the crack of dawn.

Chris Brown.
Chris Brown.
World Red Eye

April 17

Chris Brown Hosts Mokai Mondays with Flo Rida, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti, and Pleasure P: Chris Brown hosted an epic edition of Mokai Mondays, bringing out famous faces including Meek Mill, Yo Gotti, Flo Rida and Pleasure P. The crew let loose with endless amounts of Moët & Chandon and Hennessy.

Gianluca Vacchi and Yuting Chen
Gianluca Vacchi and Yuting Chen
World Red Eye

April 19

Toys for Boys Presents Gianluca Vacchi and Giorgia Gabriele at Kiki on the River: Toys for Boys magazine unveiled their Issue 11 cover release of Gianluca Vacchi and Giorgia Gabriele at Kiki on the River. The Italian socialites and social media celebs were in the Magic City celebrating their most recent real estate acquisition, a penthouse in the heart of South Beach.

