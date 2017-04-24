Eyes on Miami: The Chainsmokers, Fabolous, Venus Williams and Others
|
The Chainsmokers
World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
April 13
The Chainsmokers at Story Thursdays: The Chainsmokers weren’t ready to stop the party after the launch of their arena tour. They joined partygoers at Story to celebrate until the early morning hours.
|
Venus Williams and Alex Mitchell.
World Red Eye
April 14
Venus Williams at Doheny Room Fridays: No one will ever dance the way they did Friday night at DoHeny Room at Delano. It was a sight for sore eyes, models roamed the room as well as professional tennis player Venus Williams.
|
World Red Eye
Rockwell Fridays: Rockwell was quite the banger Friday night as crowds gathered to hear the spinning styles of DJ Crespo and CX.
|
Fabolous.
World Red Eye
Upcoming Events
-
10th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival
TicketsSun., May. 28, 8:00pm
-
Young Contemporary Dance Theatre
TicketsSat., Jun. 3, 6:00pm
-
The 8th Baila Flamenco Student Dance Festival
TicketsSun., Jun. 4, 1:00pm
-
Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami
TicketsSat., Jun. 10, 8:00pm
-
Arabian Nights
TicketsSun., Jun. 11, 6:00pm
April 15
Meek Mill, Chris Brown, O.T. Genasis, Fabolous, and Zoey Dollaz at Story: After performing at the AAA, Chris Brown took the party tour to Story alongside Fabolous, Meek Mill, O.T. Genasis and Zoey Dollaz.
|
O.T. Genasis.
World Red Eye
O.T. Genasis at ORA Saturdays: O.T. Genasis brought it to ORA Saturdays, teaching the crowd how to push it and cut it.
|
World Red Eye
Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix Miami Beach 2017: Jerome Guery (BEL) and Grand Cru van de Rozenberg galloped to victory on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean in a high drama Grand Prix. Set against the backdrop of the ocean, the world’s best wowed the crowds in a stunning display of top sport and entertainment, with the grandstand at full capacity to witness the Belgian rider achieve his dream of winning an LGCT Grand Prix.
|
Floyd Mayweather.
World Red Eye
April 16
Floyd Mayweather, Meek Mill, and Zoey Dollaz at LIV on Sunday: Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather, Meek Mill and Zoey Dollaz joined LIVers Sunday night to party until the crack of dawn.
|
Chris Brown.
World Red Eye
April 17
Chris Brown Hosts Mokai Mondays with Flo Rida, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti, and Pleasure P: Chris Brown hosted an epic edition of Mokai Mondays, bringing out famous faces including Meek Mill, Yo Gotti, Flo Rida and Pleasure P. The crew let loose with endless amounts of Moët & Chandon and Hennessy.
|
Gianluca Vacchi and Yuting Chen
World Red Eye
April 19
Toys for Boys Presents Gianluca Vacchi and Giorgia Gabriele at Kiki on the River: Toys for Boys magazine unveiled their Issue 11 cover release of Gianluca Vacchi and Giorgia Gabriele at Kiki on the River. The Italian socialites and social media celebs were in the Magic City celebrating their most recent real estate acquisition, a penthouse in the heart of South Beach.
Related Locations
235 23rd St.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
4441 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33140
2000 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL
136 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
743 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about arts and culture events in Miami and offers you won't hear about anywhere else.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Dance Through The Ages: Bright Lights, Big Cities
TicketsSun., May. 28, 11:00am
-
Magique - Experience The Illusion
TicketsSun., May. 28, 7:00pm
-
Israeli Dance Festival: Hope
TicketsSun., May. 28, 7:00pm
-
"The Music of Frank Sinatra & Mel TormÃ©"
TicketsWed., May. 10, 7:45pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!