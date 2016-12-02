The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend Besides Art Basel
|
Photo by Karli Evans
The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.
|
Items from Burger Beast's private collection of burger memorabilia.
Courtesy of Burger Beast
Friday
-
Burger Beast Museum Grand Opening at Magic City Casino: The moment burger-loving foodies have waited for is finally here. The Burger Beast Museum inside Magic City Casino will officially open to the public Friday. Curated by Sef “Burger Beast” Gonzalez, the 1,500-square-foot space houses a collection of Gonzalez’s fast-food and restaurant memorabilia, with an emphasis on all things meaty. Inside, visitors will find everything from Big Mac packaging to drinking glasses, old menus, and vintage uniforms. According to Gonzalez, when his stash outgrew his home, he decided it was time to find a larger space and share it with the world. His dream has come true in the form of Miami’s first food-centric museum.
- Dirty Dancing at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: Turning hit films into popular Broadway musicals is nothing new. When the movie’s music has already topped the charts and the choreography is dazzling and desirable, that formula becomes a no-brainer. That's why Dirty Dancing, which was never nearly as provocative as its name implied, remains a sweetly sentimental classic, both on the screen and on the stage.
|
Courtesy of South Florida Web Fest
Saturday
- South Florida Web Fest at Little Haiti Cultural Center: Are you a YouTube junkie? Vimeo fanatic? Virtual-reality aficionado? Then lend your eyeballs to the South Florida Web Fest (SoFloWebFest), a web series and short-film festival that showcases nontraditional voices in cinema. There’s something here for every moving-image lover. The festival has videos in genres from ranging from comedy and drama to documentary and animation. In addition to the screenings, there will be panel discussions and technology and film presentations.
-
Pokémon: Symphonic Evolutions at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: It's pure Poké-magic as a full orchestra reimagines decades of nostalgia into a beautiful, moving composition. The soundtrack of every Poké-generation is explored like you've never heard it before, and don’t pretend you don’t know these chiptunes by heart. From the old-school jams of Red and Blue to the new class ballads of X and Y, this is music to soothe your soul and make you cry.
- Andy Cohen in Conversation With Lee Schrager at Beth David Congregation: His bright-white smile, perky posture, and eyes that sizzle with energy are all fueled by the pure, unadulterated Hollywood secrets he’s gathered throughout his long career, first as Bravo’s head of development and later as a TV personality and host of Watch What Happens: Live. It’s hard to say what choice tidbits he’ll let slip during his chat with South Beach Wine & Food Festival founder Lee Brian Schrager when the two pair up onstage at Temple Beth David to discuss Cohen’s latest book, Superficial: More Adventures From the Andy Cohen Diaries. The book itself is dishy, name-dropping the celebrities he meets and mingles with in his daily life. But you know it’s just the tip of the Cohen-gossip iceberg.
|
See Saturday: Catch Bravo TV's Andy Cohen in Miami this weekend.
Courtesy of Bravo
Sunday
- Brick Fest Live at Miami Airport Convention Center: What a tiring, frustrating, totally-not-fair thing it is to be a grownup. Sometimes you just want to revert to being a preschooler, even if it’s just for one weekend. If bills, your boss, and bullshit politics have you feeling jealous of your baby nephew, head to Brick Fest Live, a Lego fan experience, where you can live in a world of brightly colored plastic blocks. You can make Lego mosaics, collaborate in building a mysterious yet massive floor installation, and see if you’re hip enough to recognize Lego YouTube show hosts at the live Brick Show Experience. While you’re there, get sporty with putt-putt golf on a tiny course made of Lego bricks and a little derby track that’ll let you race your Lego-designed race cars.
Related Locations
1300 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33132
450 NW 37th Ave.
Miami, FL 33125
212-260 NE 59th Terrace
Miami, FL 33137
777 NW 72nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33126
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about arts and culture events in Miami and offers you won't hear about anywhere else.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Avenue Q
TicketsFri., Dec. 2, 8:00pm
-
JTF's Friday Night Live
TicketsFri., Dec. 2, 9:00pm
-
The Spotlight
TicketsFri., Dec. 2, 10:00pm
-
"Mixed Nuts"
TicketsFri., Dec. 2, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!