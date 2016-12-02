The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend Besides Art Basel

EXPAND Photo by Karli Evans

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Items from Burger Beast's private collection of burger memorabilia. Courtesy of Burger Beast

Friday



Burger Beast Museum Grand Opening at Magic City Casino: The moment burger-loving foodies have waited for is finally here. The Burger Beast Museum inside Magic City Casino will officially open to the public Friday. Curated by Sef “Burger Beast” Gonzalez, the 1,500-square-foot space houses a collection of Gonzalez’s fast-food and restaurant memorabilia, with an emphasis on all things meaty. Inside, visitors will find everything from Big Mac packaging to drinking glasses, old menus, and vintage uniforms. According to Gonzalez, when his stash outgrew his home, he decided it was time to find a larger space and share it with the world. His dream has come true in the form of Miami’s first food-centric museum.



EXPAND Courtesy of South Florida Web Fest

Saturday



South Florida Web Fest at Little Haiti Cultural Center: Are you a YouTube junkie? Vimeo fanatic? Virtual-reality aficionado? Then lend your eyeballs to the South Florida Web Fest (SoFloWebFest), a web series and short-film festival that showcases nontraditional voices in cinema. There’s something here for every moving-image lover. The festival has videos in genres from ranging from comedy and drama to documentary and animation. In addition to the screenings, there will be panel discussions and technology and film presentations.

It's pure Poké-magic as a full orchestra reimagines decades of nostalgia into a beautiful, moving composition. The soundtrack of every Poké-generation is explored like you've never heard it before, and don’t pretend you don’t know these chiptunes by heart. From the old-school jams of Red and Blue to the new class ballads of X and Y, this is music to soothe your soul and make you cry. Andy Cohen in Conversation With Lee Schrager at Beth David Congregation: His bright-white smile, perky posture, and eyes that sizzle with energy are all fueled by the pure, unadulterated Hollywood secrets he’s gathered throughout his long career, first as Bravo’s head of development and later as a TV personality and host of Watch What Happens: Live. It’s hard to say what choice tidbits he’ll let slip during his chat with South Beach Wine & Food Festival founder Lee Brian Schrager when the two pair up onstage at Temple Beth David to discuss Cohen’s latest book, Superficial: More Adventures From the Andy Cohen Diaries. The book itself is dishy, name-dropping the celebrities he meets and mingles with in his daily life. But you know it’s just the tip of the Cohen-gossip iceberg.

EXPAND See Saturday: Catch Bravo TV's Andy Cohen in Miami this weekend. Courtesy of Bravo

Sunday

