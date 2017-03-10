The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

EXPAND Photo by Karli Evans

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, parties, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Do you still love him? Ryan Adams: See Friday. Courtesy of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Friday



Ryan Adams & Band at Parker Playhouse: It can be hard to like country music. Once you've heard the 50th ballad championing a man's love for his truck/dog/guitar, you begin to wonder how the genre has survived so long. But Ryan Adams changes all of that with his musicianship, variety, and practically punk-rock attitude. Aside from exploring genres far beyond country, Adams has enjoyed a long career of critical success and notoriety. This show is part of a tour to promote his latest effort, Prisoner . The album was inspired by his recent divorce from singer Mandy Moore, so forgo the cowboy boots for a light(er) to wave.

Courtesy of Fontainebleau

Barenaked Ladies at Fontainebleau Miami Beach: If you've wished you were from Canada lately, you're not alone — that Justin Trudeau is a handsome devil. But unusually good-looking prime ministers aren't the only thing to come out of Canada. If you remember 1998, you recall when Canada gifted us with a Barenaked Ladies song by the name of “One Week,” which had everyone's preteen siblings trying to sing along. Even if you got only the “Chinese chicken” part down pat, the band is in town to give you another chance to try to get it right while drinking and chowing down at BleauLive.

Courtesy of Fairchild Tropical Gardens

Saturday



15th-Annual Orchid Festival at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: While folks in other states struggle to keep their indoor orchids alive, we here in our tropical paradise simply stick them in a palm tree and enjoy the blooms. This makes it easy for Fairchild to host its annual Orchid Festival, where more than 10,000 orchids will be on display. Highlighted this year is the Million Orchid Project, aimed at growing native and endangered orchids. If you really want to feel superior to your northern counterparts, bring cash to purchase some exotic flowers for yourself.

EXPAND Photo by Glenn Gardner

Seventh-Annual Vintage Everglades Day at Losner Park: If there were ever a moment to celebrate our wonderful national park system and our beautiful aquifer, the Everglades, that time is now. You can learn all about this delicate ecosystem and the people who have left their footprint on it this Saturday when a trolley ride into Everglades National Park will educate by blasting you into the past at the seventh-annual Vintage Everglades Day. Converse with original settlers, check out the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum, and tour the swampy landscape.

Photo by George Martinez

Sunday



Eighth-Annual Hawkers Model Volleyball Tournament at Lummus Park South Beach: There are plenty of places to peep hotties in Miami, but contrary to popular belief, Ocean Drive is not usually one of them. (It's more a sunburnt-Europeans scene.) This weekend, however, modeling agencies will flood South Beach with people who are paid to be hot, put them in bathing suits, and make them do something resembling sports at Hawkers Model Beach Volleyball. Yes, it's legal, but what you might consider doing in public while you're watching them is not legal. There will be beverages, celebrities, tunes, and rock climbing for when a cool-down is inevitably necessary (or if you need an aerial view of all the sexiness).

