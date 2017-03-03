The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

EXPAND Photo by Monica McGivern

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, parties, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Friday



"Plan Z for Miami" Exhibition Opening at Coral Gables Museum: Driving toward the mainland on the Rickenbacker Causeway affords a view of the bay on the left and the edge of Brickell on the right — surroundings that make this roadway a favorite among runners and bikers. But Miami hasn't gotten on the green-living bandwagon. Plan Z Miami is looking to change that fact by reimagining Rickenbacker as a public park that complements the beauty of the landscape and provides safety and security to those sans vehicles.

Audience and Protest at Miami Theater Center: Vaclav Havel wrote the plays Audience and Protest after his work was outlawed in Czechoslovakia under an oppressive Communist regime. The hero of the plays and Havel's alter ego, Ferdinand Vanek, is a dissident whose life is shaped by the punishments against his acts of resistance. If the exposure and critique of a government bent on censorship and tyranny sounds eerily appropriate for you right now, Mad Cat Theatre's production of Havel's plays run through March 12.

