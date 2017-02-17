The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

EXPAND Photo by Karli Evans

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, parties, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Friday

Art Wynwood at Art Miami Pavilion: Now in its sixth year, Art Wynwood returns to its namesake tent to exhibit more than 500 artists from 60 galleries hailing from all over the globe. Unique to this year's show is a partnership with the Coral Gables Museum to highlight work from 20th-century Cuban artists; an awards ceremony honoring street artist Shepard Fairey; and a conversation with the artist Friday at 2 p.m.

The Mayhem Poets at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center: Acclaimed on record and onstage, Kyle Rapps, Scott Raven, and Mason Granger promise to bring the ruckus — in a family-friendly way, of course. Culture Shock Miami is offering discounted tickets if you bring along someone between the ages of 13 and 22.

Palo! at Ball & Chain: The Afro-Cuban funk of Palo! is an ideal antidote to your stress, and the band serves as a good reminder that you're in a tropical paradise that will likely soon sink into the ocean, so enjoy it while you can.

Flo Rida at Fontainebleau Miami Beach: None of us really knew about apple-bottom jeans or boots with fur before Flo Rida and T-Pain changed our lives in 2008 — a fact that has kept "Low" on the radio for years. If the song still brings you joy (and you know it does), snag a seat for the Flo Rida show at the ritzy BleauLive stage. You can partake of the two-hour open bar with a show package, or go all out with a dinner package that includes a three-course prix fixe to fuel your wildin'-out.

Ankara Miami African Fashion Week at Macaya Gallery: African fashion doesn't just pop up for the sake of an Eddie Murphy comedy or Beyoncé video. It's an international industry that's been gaining steam. Ankara Miami provides a peek into that world through a four-day event that showcases both established and emerging designers from Africa and the African diaspora.

Ayikodans at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: Since 2010, the dance company Ayikodans has found audiences and refuge at the Adrienne Arsht Center. Now in its sixth consecutive season at the venue, the group is set to premiere two dance pieces choreographed by artistic director Jeanguy Saintus, who drew inspiration from Haitian ritual deities and music for one new piece, and the self-realization that comes from human encounters for the other.

