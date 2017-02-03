The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Photo by Christina Mendenhall
The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, parties, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.
Courtesy of Share Media Agency
Friday
-
El Portal 3rd Annual Art Fair at Antique & Design Mall: The Village of El Portal was incorporated as a municipality in 1937. It's celebrating its 80th birthday with the El Portal Art Fair, complete with a party befitting its historic stature. Opening night includes an unveiling ceremony, the presentation of the village's new logo, and a concert from Spam Allstars. Music, performance art, kids' activities, and the local farmers' market will all accompany the tented art fair through the following day.
-
Black Arts Expo at Art & Sol Studios: Quoting MLK on Facebook, watching a Beyoncé video and thinking, Yass, queen, binge-watching a season of Power: These are some typical ways white people engage with black culture. For a more direct and meaningful approach, the Black Arts Expo provides a monthlong exhibition of black art, a weekend of vendors from minority-owned businesses, and a party with performers and a DJ. Portions of ticket sales will go to R Solutions, a nonprofit doing outreach in Haitian communities, and White Coats for Black Lives, which brings doctors together to tackle racism's effect on the mental and physical health of black communities.
- Miami Beach Jewelry and Antiques Show at Deauville Beach Resort: Miami is a little too millennial to appreciate anything that isn't new or invented by Steve Jobs, but this weekend, Palm Beach County will bless us with some throwback luxury at the Miami Beach Jewelry and Antiques Show. A satellite of the Palm Beach affair, this four-day event will feature exhibitors from all over the country selling rare and valuable collectors' items, some for the first time this far south. From furniture to art to your great-aunt's bling, there's plenty available to make you stand out from the choker-clad crowd.
Courtesy of HistoryMiami Museum
Saturday
-
History of Street Art Walk at Panther Coffee: Miamians might remember a time when the spray-painted walls of Wynwood were the sign of a “sketchy” warehouse district of largely abandoned buildings. But if you're a recent transplant, tourist, or someone who believes that trendy neighborhoods fall from a mustachioed God in Heaven, you might need a primer on the neighborhood's past. Get some learning done at the History of Street Art Walk. While you ogle the countless murals, HistoryMiami will teach you about the people who made Wynwood the amateur photographer's dream it is today.
-
Saturday Gigantic at Gramps: Tina Fey. Stephen Colbert. Amy Poehler. Steve Carell. Not only do we all prefer the “alternative facts” of their various news spoofs, but also we are aware of their shared histories as improv actors in their early days of comedic training. For a peek into that world from one of Miami's leading improv theaters, catch the Saturday Gigantic at Gramps.
- Panel Discussion With Lisa Rockford at Girls' Club Collection: Pink isn't just for your baby daughter's bedroom anymore. At Girls' Club, it's the focus of an exhibition exploring femininity and its constructs through the gendered color, and soon it will be the focus of the show "Gritty in Pink" at Bailey Contemporary Arts. This Saturday, Lisa Rockford, a curator for the upcoming show, will talk about her inspirations for the exhibition through female artists who have used tutus, Barbie crowns, and otherwise girly-toned objects for social commentary. If you're interested in submitting work for "Gritty in Pink," this might be a good place to start.
Photo by Rolando Diaz
Sunday
- Design on a Dime at Moore Building: If you find yourself drooling while you watch HGTV design shows, the second-annual Design on a Dime benefit is your idea of a sexy weekend. Not only will top designers create deeply pleasing rooms that will perfectly utilize your living space, but also the furniture available (for deep discounts) is donated so that proceeds can benefit Housing Works' campaign to eradicate AIDS in the United States by 2025. The opening reception sets off the shopping extravaganza, but Sunday perusal is free. So channel your inner Joanna Gaines and get shopping.
