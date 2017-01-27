The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

The Miami Marathon returns this Sunday. Amadeus McCaskill

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, parties, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

courtesy of Aventura Arts and Cultural Center

Friday



Step Afrika! at Aventura Arts and Cultural Center: Remember that time in the early 2000s when a rash of films about teens dancing to that newfangled hip-hop stuff was popular? Believe it or not, Stomp the Yard and other such hormonal dramas actually pull from a rich history of African-influenced art and dance. The breadth of these traditions and influences is explored in Step Afrika! , a multidisciplinary performance that blends step, spoken word, and music.



Florian Voggeneder

Saturday



#HialeahNow Retro Future Night at Black Dot Agency: Break out your best star-man getup and hop into a self-driving Uber — the Leah Arts District is continuing its #HialeahNow series with Retro Future Night. The event is 18 and up and sponsored by Jameson Irish Whiskey. Video installations, virtual reality, and interactive circus performances are some of the harbingers of our future reality, and beats by Otto von Schirach are set to propel you into a parallel dimension. So let's go ahead and pretend our robot overlords will be less like HAL and more like Rosie Jetson.



Amadeus McCaskill

Sunday

