The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, parties, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Friday



Visions of Our 44th President at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theatre Cultural Arts Complex: After an eight-year run in the White House, President Barack Obama will soon hand over the reins of the nation. If you're feeling nostalgic for promises of hope and change, you're in luck. The traveling exhibit "Visions of Our 44th President" showcases 44 life-size busts of the outgoing POTUS, each painted by a different black artist to show off a wide array of opinions and messages inspired by the country's first black commander-in-chief.

Saturday



Dessert Wars at FIU Arena: Dessert Wars, the largest sweets event in South Florida, returns this Saturday, January 21. Think of it as a pop-up version of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory. From Sweet Melody ice cream to Happylicious cookie dough and Nummies baked goods, more than 30 vendors that specialize in all things sugary will compete at this third-annual festival. Expect cupcakes, ice cream, cookies, brownies, doughnuts, and other confections during the two-hour fest, which runs from 5 to 7 p.m.

CIC Presents MiamiLand at CIC Miami: Miami is a multifaceted metropolis with a plethora of people and projects worth celebrating. Not just a city of sunny beaches and late nights, Miami is a great place to get your new business started or give innovative ideas room to take flight. That's what brought the Cambridge Innovation Center to the 305. The CIC doesn't mess around with just any town. Its basis for success is economic impact, and it has given local entrepreneurs and innovators space to experiment, grow, and collaborate since October 2015. It's time to throw the new guys a party, so the New Tropic has chosen the CIC as the guest of honor and host for its annual event MiamiLand, an ode to this fine city by the sea. Last year was an exploration of the city's historical neighborhoods, and in 2017, MiamiLand looks toward the future. It'll be an evening packed with entertainment, food, and complimentary cocktails.

The Comedy Get Down at BB&T Center: Comedy tours are nothing unusual, but when was the last time you had the chance to catch five comedy A-listers in one room? That's a lot of funny for your buck, and that's exactly the kind of royal affair the Comedy Get Down delivers. The headliners are a regular who's who. Can your belly stomach the laughter of Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, George Lopez, and Charlie Murphy all in one night?

Billy Crystal at Knight Concert Hall: Billy Crystal is the man. From bringing Wesley back to life in The Princess Bride to enduring Meg Ryan’s public orgasm in When Harry Met Sally, the dude has created more than a few iconic pop-culture moments. And seriously, who else has hosted the Oscars a whopping nine times and won Tony and Emmy Awards? He has earned his legendary status, and at the age of 68, he’s showing no signs of slowing. Now you can see this Hollywood icon firsthand. He's kicking off his 30-plus city tour, Spend the Night With Billy Crystal, in Miami. He’ll take the stage at the Knight Concert Hall and regale the crowd with knee-slapping standup, sit-down stories, and tales from his nearly seven decades of existence.

Sunday

