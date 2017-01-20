menu

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, January 20, 2017 at 8:05 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Photo by Monica McGivern
A A

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, parties, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
© Louis Delsarte, Felandus Thames, Charly Palmer, Kadir Nelson, Tatyana Fazlaizadeh, Shirley Woodson

Friday

  • Visions of Our 44th President at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theatre Cultural Arts Complex: After an eight-year run in the White House, President Barack Obama will soon hand over the reins of the nation. If you're feeling nostalgic for promises of hope and change, you're in luck. The traveling exhibit "Visions of Our 44th President" showcases 44 life-size busts of the outgoing POTUS, each painted by a different black artist to show off a wide array of opinions and messages inspired by the country's first black commander-in-chief.
Sweet Melody, whose ice cream will be available at Dessert Wars, offers whimsical flavors.EXPAND
Sweet Melody, whose ice cream will be available at Dessert Wars, offers whimsical flavors.
Courtesy of Mike Romeu

Saturday

  • Dessert Wars at FIU Arena: Dessert Wars, the largest sweets event in South Florida, returns this Saturday, January 21. Think of it as a pop-up version of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory. From Sweet Melody ice cream to Happylicious cookie dough and Nummies baked goods, more than 30 vendors that specialize in all things sugary will compete at this third-annual festival. Expect cupcakes, ice cream, cookies, brownies, doughnuts, and other confections during the two-hour fest, which runs from 5 to 7 p.m.
  • CIC Presents MiamiLand at CIC Miami: Miami is a multifaceted metropolis with a plethora of people and projects worth celebrating. Not just a city of sunny beaches and late nights, Miami is a great place to get your new business started or give innovative ideas room to take flight. That's what brought the Cambridge Innovation Center to the 305. The CIC doesn't mess around with just any town. Its basis for success is economic impact, and it has given local entrepreneurs and innovators space to experiment, grow, and collaborate since October 2015. It's time to throw the new guys a party, so the New Tropic has chosen the CIC as the guest of honor and host for its annual event MiamiLand, an ode to this fine city by the sea. Last year was an exploration of the city's historical neighborhoods, and in 2017, MiamiLand looks toward the future. It'll be an evening packed with entertainment, food, and complimentary cocktails.
  • The Comedy Get Down at BB&T Center: Comedy tours are nothing unusual, but when was the last time you had the chance to catch five comedy A-listers in one room? That's a lot of funny for your buck, and that's exactly the kind of royal affair the Comedy Get Down delivers. The headliners are a regular who's who. Can your belly stomach the laughter of Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, George Lopez, and Charlie Murphy all in one night?
The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Photo by Steve Schofield
  • Billy Crystal at Knight Concert Hall: Billy Crystal is the man. From bringing Wesley back to life in The Princess Bride to enduring Meg Ryan’s public orgasm in When Harry Met Sally, the dude has created more than a few iconic pop-culture moments. And seriously, who else has hosted the Oscars a whopping nine times and won Tony and Emmy Awards? He has earned his legendary status, and at the age of 68, he’s showing no signs of slowing. Now you can see this Hollywood icon firsthand. He's kicking off his 30-plus city tour, Spend the Night With Billy Crystal, in Miami. He’ll take the stage at the Knight Concert Hall and regale the crowd with knee-slapping standup, sit-down stories, and tales from his nearly seven decades of existence.
The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Middle River Arts Photography

Sunday

  • Riverwalk Bacon Bash at Esplanade Park: Everyone (other than vegetarians and vegans) loves bacon. And everyone (misers and haters aside) wants to help the less fortunate. So what could be better than an event that combines bacon and brotherhood? That's exactly what Riverwalk Bacon Bash offers: an opportunity to satisfy your craving for a cause. The goal is to unite residents, visitors, and local businesses for a common purpose — a universal love of pork products and support for two worthy local charities, Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale and Covenant House Florida, both dedicated to helping homeless, at-risk, and runaway youth.
  • Pups & Pints at Concrete Beach BreweryDogs make everything better, even things that are already great, such as drinking beer on a Sunday afternoon. And this weekend, puppies of all sorts (because no matter how old they get, they’ll always be puppies in their humans' eyes) will invade Wynwood for Pups & Pints at Concrete Beach Brewery. The brewery’s inaugural doggy day will be filled with plenty of treats for canines, including the party hall’s first-ever nonalcoholic pup beer, Woof Wort, made with beef stock and bacon, which comes with the purchase of a draught; canine bowls; and free all-natural pet food samples courtesy of Pet Wants. But there’ll be a plethora of goods for humans too. In addition to the beer house’s collection of craft brews, Sweet Dogs will serve its ever-popular frankfurters.

Related Stories

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theatre Cultural Arts Complex
More Info
More Info

819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33136
Miami, FL 33136

786-708-4610

miles
FIU Arena
More Info
More Info

11200 SW 8th St.
Miami, Florida 33199

305-348-2000

www.fiusports.com

miles
CIC Miami
More Info
More Info

1951 NW 7th Ave
Miami, Florida 33136

305-503-7751

miles
BB&T Center
More Info
More Info

1 Panther Parkway
Sunrise, FL 33323

954-835-8000

www.thebbtcenter.com/events

miles
Knight Concert Hall
More Info
More Info

1300 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33137

305-949-6722

arshtcenter.com

miles
Concrete Beach Brewery
More Info
More Info

325 NW 24th St.
Miami, Florida 33127

305-205-9983

www.masterbreweracademy.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >