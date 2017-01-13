The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, parties, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Photo courtesy of Art Deco Weekend

Friday



Art Deco Weekend on Ocean Drive: Miami Beach is architecturally a special place. Sure, there's Wet Willie's and plenty of sand and waves, but the art deco era is well preserved in the buildings that now house boutique hotels and Banana Republic. That’s why every year, the nonprofit Miami Design Preservation League puts on Art Deco Weekend, showcasing the Miami Beach Architectural Historic District. Founded in 1976, the group strives to ensure this architectural style doesn’t fall into disrepair and distant memory. The weekend-long event is celebrating “40 years of fabulous” with art, music, vendors, and plenty of activities for the family.



Photo by Laine Doss

Saturday



Miami Beer Festival at Marlins Park: Five words, three hyphens: all-you-can-drink beer. What else do you really need? The suds will flow at Marlins Park for the fifth-annual Miami Beer Festival. The event will show off dozens of craft and international breweries, as well as South Florida’s best brewmasters. To name a few participants: Sierra Nevada, Goose Island, Lagunitas, Bell’s, Concrete Beach, Gravity Brewlab, Islamorada Beer Company, Wynwood Brewing, and Brooklyn Brewery. In addition to the free-flowing beverages, there’ll be concessions (including food for sale to soak up the brew), a video DJ, a photo booth, and lawn games. Think of it as a carnival, but instead of stuffed animals, your prizes are refreshing libations.



Jane Kratchovil

Jazz Age Lawn Party on Ocean Drive: Gatsby was Gilded Age goals, flapper style is sexy as hell, and a 1920s orchestra can be improved only when a little Latin flavor gets thrown into the musical mix. So it’s great to hear news of the Jazz Age Lawn Party’s expansion to South Beach. The party just wrapped its 11th year in New York, welcoming 4,000 people per day to Governor’s Island. The Miami version of this event will veer away from its northern counterpart in terms of setting, Latin influence, and nightlife. Organizers plan to make the most of the South Beach backdrop, from putting the dance floor on the sand to renting cabanas for VIPs. With Art Deco Weekend going on all around, expect a decidedly deco aesthetic. Cuban flavor will show up in the cocktails, the food, and onstage, where the jazz will be a mix of classic Jazz Age and Latin jazz.

Photo by Felix Becerra

Sunday

