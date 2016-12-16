The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Friday



Ritmo Jondo at Colony Theatre: Here’s a revelation for anyone who thinks modern dance originated with Madonna or Lady Gaga. Surprise! It actually dates back more than half a century thanks to remarkable women such as the late Doris Humphrey, Martha Graham, and Katherine Dunham, each an artistic visionary who expanded the staid parameters of traditional choreography into new and daring artistic realms. It’s in that spirit that the work Humphrey herself created in 1953, Ritmo Jondo , continues to fascinate audiences with its flamenco-inspired celebration of Spanish music and tradition. And what better place to present the work than Miami, where it will receive a Florida premiere under the direction of Daniel Lewis, former dean of dance at New World School of the Arts, and come courtesy of South Florida’s award-winning Dance Now! company and the National Endowment for the Arts.



Kurios by Cirque du Soleil at Hard Rock Stadium: Nothing says Christmas magic like the awe-inducing imagination of Cirque du Soleil. The famous French circus never ceases to amaze, and the holiday season is the perfect time to get lost in its unique brand of acrobatic enchantment. Kurios — Cabinet of Curiosities revolves around the "Seeker," a dreamer who believes a hidden world exists in his magical curio cabinet. Turns out he's right, and a remarkable cast of characters comes to life. Featuring 46 artists from 15 countries, some of whom have been touring with Cirque for 20 years (and most of whom have insane contortion skills), the show is a cabinet of cultural curiosities.

EXPAND Courtesy of New World Symphony

Saturday



Wallcast Concert: Sounds of the Season at SoundScape Park: The holidays are finally here. Here’s to gift-wrapping, feasting, and, best of all, singing to festive music. Practice your fa-la-la-la-la’s at New World Center’s outdoor Wallcast Concert: Sounds of the Season at SoundScape Park this Saturday at 7:30 pm. The free concert will feature the live New World Symphony projected onto a larger-than-life outdoor screen. Conductor Dean Whiteside will present a classic and nostalgic program including Tchaikovsky’s Suite From the Nutcracker, Greensleeves, and Feliz Navidad.

EXPAND Courtesy of Paulie Gee's

The Market, Vegan Edition at Paulie Gee's Miami: A vegan market might seem more San Fran than Miami, but our sweltering city is evolving every day. And Paulie Gee’s, the Brooklyn-based pizza chain whose Miami outpost recently opened on Biscayne Boulevard, is ground zero for a cruelty-free shopping extravaganza. This inaugural event is The Market, Vegan Edition, and it’s the perfect place to wrap up (so to speak) your Christmas shopping. The market will include a whole host of vendors specializing in food, art, fashion, and beauty. Participants will include Half Baked Vegan, 4 Elementum, Sugar Luxe Society, and many others.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Miami Heat

Sunday

