The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Friday



Public Transit Day at Various Locations: It’s no secret that Miami’s public transportation system is far from efficient. But that doesn’t take away from the fact that an average of nearly 200,000 residents use it daily. And for those of us who don’t, let’s face it — we all wish we did. Who really enjoys the road rage of the not-so-Magic City traffic anyway? That’s exactly why Radical Partners and Urban Impact Lab have organized Public Transit Day. This Friday, elected leaders and engaged locals will be “showing off their commitment to strengthening our public transit system” by actually using our public transit system. Those who participate will be treated to pop-up and music events and other surprises including early-morning coffee at the Civic Center; a community picnic lunch at Brickell Station with music, food, drinks, and a video booth thanks to the New Tropic ; and live music at the Inner Loop stops of Metromover courtesy of Buskerfest Miami 2016.

Cisco Duran's Live DVD Taping at Magic City Casino: This is your chance, Miami. People have been telling you to support your local comedy scene for years. You can prove once and for all that you care, that you want the hardworking men and women in our scene to thrive, and you can have a good belly laugh while you do it. It's not hard. Simply head to Cisco Duran's Live DVD Taping at Magic City Casino Friday in time for the 9 p.m. show. Duran has been hitting mikes on the South Florida circuit for years. You've probably seen the Dominican-born, Miami-bred comic in action. His animated delivery elevates his observational style. He's traveled the nation while developing his edge and distilling the best bits into this hour of entertainment. A bit of light-hearted self-deprecation will definitely be on the menu. It's huge for a local guy to take a step like this. Be there to show him you care.

Saturday



Wynwood Brewing Company 3 Year Anniversary at Wynwood Brewing Company: Wynwood Brewing Company’s usual late-summer anniversary party returns Saturday, celebrating three years of brews and no more Zika. The annual gathering, which historically draws hundreds of beer-drinking South Floridians, was postponed nearly six months due to the looming threat of the Zika. The neighborhood has since been cleared of the virus, and the brewery is ready to party. The event will take over 24th Street from NW Sixth to Fifth Avenues with a variety of beer releases, food trucks, and live music. Attending the booze-filled affair is free, but drinking comes at a price. Beer tickets cost $6 apiece and are available for those 21 and up.

Second Saturday Art Walk at Wynwood Art District: When Art Basel, the biggest art event of the year, is in the rear-view mirror, there’s only one way to battle symptoms of withdrawal: Wynwood's Second Saturday Art Walk. Think of it as the smaller, locals-only Art Basel experience: all of the booze, none of the hauteur. Arrive early to snag a parking spot. Stroll the sidewalks and scope some street fashion. Then take your pick from the food trucks for a grab-and-go dinner. Pop into Wood Tavern for a few cocktails. Oh, and make sure you hit up Wynwood Walls, where 12 new murals are showcasing a “Fear Less” theme ('cause courage is more important than ever right about now). Enjoy the art, and play bob-and-weave with a few thousand of your closest friends. It’s not Art Basel, but it’s Miami’s best consolation prize.

Green Baby Fair at Little Haiti Cultural Center: Between body changes and diaper changes, pregnancy and child-rearing are confusing enough. But one thing is certain: You want nothing but the best of everything for your baby. That's where the Green Baby Fair comes in. Presented by the Gathering Place — a pregnancy, childbirth, and parenting resource center — the environmentally friendly baby fest features workshops, activities, and vendors showcasing ways to make your environment, home, and life a healthier, safer, and more sustainable place to grow, birth, and raise children.

Sunday

