The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

  • MVN

Friday, November 25, 2016 at 8:05 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Amadeus McCaskill
The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Adrian Gaut/The Standard Spa

Friday

  • H2OM, a Post-Thanksgiving Yoga, Meditation & Sound Healing Ritual at The Standard Spa Miami Beach: The session, led by "magical goddess duo" Jodi Carey and Christy McKenzie, promises to deliver inner peace via a session of savasanas, an energy ritual, and sound healing, whatever that is. Even if you're a new-age skeptic, this'll still be better than sitting at home counting yesterday's calories. 
  • White Party Week at Various Locations: In most parts of the United States, Thanksgiving weekend is a time for quiet quality bonding moments with family and friends. Just kidding — most people just eat until they're sick and then bicker about politics. But here in Miami, the gays have got things figured out. They celebrate White Party Week over Thanksgiving break, staving off that tryptophan coma with a series of DJ-fueled ragers advertising six-pack abs as far as the eye can see.
Shane Balkowitsch/Creative Commons 4.0

Saturday

  • Wynwood Stands With Standing Rock at Art & Sol Studios: Weeks before anti-Trump protests erupted across the nation, a smaller yet more intense standoff was taking place in North Dakota, where Sioux residents of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation have blocked the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) through weeks of peaceful protests. Concerned citizens have traveled to the reservation from all across the country to help oppose the project, which they say threatens the region's drinking water. But not everyone can afford to travel hundreds of miles to camp out in protest. So Art & Sol Studios plans to send support from afar via its Wynwood Stands With Standing Rock fundraiser.
  • An Act of God at GableStage at the Biltmore: Filled with dark satire, biting criticism, and sidesplitting laughs, An Act of God is sure to bring the Holy Funny with blasphemously hilarious results.
Michele Eve Sandberg

Sunday

  • Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium: The Dolphins are scoring points via touchdowns, which is not something fans have been used to in the past three decades or so. Could it be that Ryan Tannehill has finally found his groove? Could it be that first-year head coach Adam Gase has lit the proper fire under the players' butts? Could it be that the football gods have finally decided to stop making us suffer and are now allowing the Dolphins to not be such a bag of cat poop anymore? Whatever it is, it’s been fun watching these guys compete and bring joy to the game once again.
