The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Amadeus McCaskill

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Adrian Gaut/The Standard Spa

Friday



H2OM, a Post-Thanksgiving Yoga, Meditation & Sound Healing Ritual at The Standard Spa Miami Beach: The session, led by "magical goddess duo" Jodi Carey and Christy McKenzie, promises to deliver inner peace via a session of savasanas, an energy ritual, and sound healing, whatever that is. Even if you're a new-age skeptic, this'll still be better than sitting at home counting yesterday's calories.

Shane Balkowitsch/Creative Commons 4.0

Saturday



Wynwood Stands With Standing Rock at Art & Sol Studios: Weeks before anti-Trump protests erupted across the nation, a smaller yet more intense standoff was taking place in North Dakota, where Sioux residents of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation have blocked the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) through weeks of peaceful protests. Concerned citizens have traveled to the reservation from all across the country to help oppose the project, which they say threatens the region's drinking water. But not everyone can afford to travel hundreds of miles to camp out in protest. So Art & Sol Studios plans to send support from afar via its Wynwood Stands With Standing Rock fundraiser.



Michele Eve Sandberg

Sunday

