The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.
Friday
“An Evening With National Books Awards Finalists and Winners” at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus: The Miami Book Fair has programmed dozens of ways for book lovers to engage with their favorite authors and genres. The list of events is so massive that it's difficult to know where to begin. An Evening With National Books Awards Finalists and Winners, taking place Friday at 6 p.m., is a good place to start. Finalists and winners of the prestigious National Book Awards in the categories of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and young people's literature will gather at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus.
Michael Clark Company at National YoungArts Foundation: If you've never witnessed the Michael Clark Company live, now is your chance. Taking inspiration from the punk movement, classical ballet, '90s heroin chic, Dada, Iggy Pop, and David Bowie, the contemporary British dance company electrifies and adds grit to the dance floor. For the past month, its dancers have worked in residency in Miami, drawing inspiration from the city. Courtesy of Miami Short Film Festival
Miami Short Film Festival at Various Locations: Lights, camera, action, bite-sized! You can see the best of local and international short films at the 15th-annual Miami Short Film Festival (MIAMIsFF), which runs this Monday through Saturday, November 19. The festival will show films at two locations: Cinépolis CocoWalk (3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove) and Miami Beach Cinematheque (1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach). This year’s selection includes films made by directors from all over the globe, from France and Finland to India.
- Girl Gods at Light Box at Goldman Warehouse: Manspreading, mansplaining, male privilege — the annoying symptoms of patriarchy are enough to get any feminist’s blood boiling. But Girl Gods offers a kind of catharsis. Girl Gods is a powerful visual installation and time-based performance that explores rage and women's ancestry.
Saturday
Cranksgiving at Various Locations: Who wants to have a little fun and get a sweat going while making a difference in the lives of others this holiday season? Canned-food drives are great, but it's time for a charitable bike ride. For seven years, Cranksgiving has motivated riders to hit the streets, enjoy adventure, and feed those in need. It's part Critical Mass and part scavenger hunt as you and friends hop on and take off to stores across the city.
Little River Night Market at Inhale Miami: Though Little River, Miami, is nowhere near Phnom Penh, Cambodia, the Magic City neighborhood will surely look and feel like the Cambodian capital during Little River Night Market. For one night, Inhale Miami will transform into a bustling street market, typical of those found in Southeast Asia. Inside, you’ll find everything from live music and art to food and drinks to a silent auction and, of course, a diverse marketplace. Outside, you’ll find a garden and a tented area, conveying that night-market feel. EXPANDHuffer Collective
- Alexis Gideon and Huffer Collective at Locust Projects: What do a comet, a glacier, and Mötley Crüe have in common? Find out this Saturday when Alexis Gideon and Huffer Collective stage an exhibition and artist conversation at Locust Projects. The exhibition features Alexis Gideon's multimedia work The Comet and the Glacier, an installation that combines music, video, animation, clay reliefs, and paintings on glass. Gideon will perform live opening night.
Sunday
Wynwood Yard 1-Year Anniversary at the Wynwood Yard: The year 2016 has been rather tumultuous for Wynwood, but not even Zika could put a damper on the galleries, restaurants, and watering holes that make up Miami's artsy, mural-covered neighborhood. Sure, it was a challenge, but local businesses, including the Wynwood Yard, which shut down for a few days in August after several employees tested positive for the virus, overcame it all. That's certainly worth a celebration, and the open-air venue is doing just that with its weekend-long Wynwood Yard 1-Year Anniversary bash
Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway: Everyone will tell you that the Daytona 500 is the most important NASCAR race of the year. But everyone is wrong. Though Daytona is the most storied in terms of tradition, that race isn't quite as important as the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. That's because it's here, every November, where the Sprint Cup champion is crowned. Though Daytona kicks off the NASCAR season, it all ends in Homestead this Sunday, when the drivers look to rack up points and be declared the 2016 champion.
