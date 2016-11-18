The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

EXPAND Courtesy of Miami Book Fair

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Monica McGivern

Friday



“An Evening With National Books Awards Finalists and Winners” at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus : The Miami Book Fair has programmed dozens of ways for book lovers to engage with their favorite authors and genres. The list of events is so massive that it's difficult to know where to begin. An Evening With National Books Awards Finalists and Winners, taking place Friday at 6 p.m., is a good place to start. Finalists and winners of the prestigious National Book Awards in the categories of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and young people's literature will gather at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus.



Photo by George Martinez

Saturday



Cranksgiving at Various Locations: Who wants to have a little fun and get a sweat going while making a difference in the lives of others this holiday season? Canned-food drives are great, but it's time for a charitable bike ride. For seven years, Cranksgiving has motivated riders to hit the streets, enjoy adventure, and feed those in need. It's part Critical Mass and part scavenger hunt as you and friends hop on and take off to stores across the city.



EXPAND Masson Liang

Sunday

