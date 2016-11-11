The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

China on the Beach at Luckyrice: See Friday. Courtesy of Luckyrice

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Friday



Luckyrice at Raleigh Hotel: Craving Asian food? Look no further. Luckyrice, the annual Asian food festival that travels the nation, will make its last stop in Miami at the Raleigh Hotel this Friday. The host is chef Paul Qui, who creates the culinary delights at Pao by Paul Qui at the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach. The fest also spotlights other notable restaurants in Miami, such as Open Blue, Sushi Garage, and 27 Restaurant & Bar. Bombay Sapphire will be on hand, so be prepared to sip some gin cocktails while you enjoy Asian-meets-Latin food. Bites include kimchee fried rice, Cuban pork shumai, and lemon vegetarian sushi rolls. Amadeus McCaskill

Coral Gables Food, Wine and Spirits Festival at Coral Gables: You don't have to be a foodie to know that the Coral Gables culinary and bar scene is thriving. Just take a look at the Coral Gables Food, Wine & Spirits Festival. Going on its seventh year, this year's fest will be the largest in its history, taking place in downtown Coral Gables on Alhambra Circle between Ponce de Leon Boulevard and Salzedo Street. Get a taste of the Magic City at the Culinary Pavilion and Food for Sale Area, where you'll get to sample (or purchase) finger-licking bites from local eateries.

Saturday



Seveth-Annual P.I.G. (Pork Is Good) at Toejam Backlot: Normally, when someone suggests you’re a porker, it’s reason to take offense. Not so for those who participate in P.I.G., an event that touts the philosophy that “Pork Is Good.” The brainchild of celebrity chef Jeremiah Bullfrog, who operates his popular Gastropod food truck in Wynwood when he’s not making media appearances and hosting special events, the daylong event celebrates all the pork that's worthy of your fork.



Miami Riverwalk Festival at Downtown Miami River area: The fest concentrates on celebrating the folk cultures of different countries through dance, music, specialty goods, and food. Guests can visit pavilions celebrating arts, crafts, and culinary traditions, all while listening to tunes from strolling musicians and watching dance groups showcase moves the rest of us can only dream of doing. There'll be a boat parade, kids' activities, and door prizes too. Plus, the event is pet-friendly, so Fido is welcome. Courtesy of Jonathan Spikes

The fest concentrates on celebrating the folk cultures of different countries through dance, music, specialty goods, and food. Guests can visit pavilions celebrating arts, crafts, and culinary traditions, all while listening to tunes from strolling musicians and watching dance groups showcase moves the rest of us can only dream of doing. There’ll be a boat parade, kids' activities, and door prizes too. Plus, the event is pet-friendly, so Fido is welcome. I Know What I Am and I Am Not What You Call Me at African Heritage Cultural Arts Center: What does it mean to be black? Playwright, author, producer, and director Jonathan Spikes explores the question in I Know What I Am and I Am Not What You Call Me . Told from the perspective of young Damon McBlessed, the play's visceral, shocking, and at times troubling story is ultimately a tale of redemption and inspiration. It's an insightful expression of the conflict, frustrations, and aspirations that accompany the lives of young African-Americans, who are not only forced to challenge the stereotypes heaped upon them, but also must confront inner turmoil.



Night of Light Returns: Basel Build-Up Edition at Fountainhead Studios: Immerse yourself in light — Little River's Night of Light, that is. Hosted by Superfine! and the JAMM Project, the one-night art-and-culture-crawl makes its sophomore return to one of the Magic City's most vibrant neighborhoods this Saturday. More than 5,000 culture-hungry locals attended the debut art bash this past June, and as a Superfine! the Fairest Fair Basel pop-up event, even more art junkies are expected to flood this street fest. Gallery-hop in Little River, Little Haiti, and the MiMo District, and check out the eclectic art of Inhale Miami, MADE at the Citadel, Yo Space Gallery & Studios, and others.

Sunday

