The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Photo by Amadeus McCaskill
The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.
Afrobella's Patrice Grell Yursik
Photo by Mark Lyndersay
Friday
- USpeak Flash Fiction and Poetry Series: Afrobella at Books & Books: Women of all shades and shapes deserve to be celebrated. The “Godmother of Brown Beauty Blogging,” Patrice Grell Yursik, famed beauty blogger and former New Times editor, will share her professional journey at a special edition of the USpeak Flash Fiction and Poetry Series Friday. Yursik created Afrobella, a beauty and lifestyle blog that covers natural hair, multicultural skin care, and celebrity culture. Her hot takes on looking great have earned her a spot on the Women’s Wear Daily list "50 Most Influential People in the Multicultural Market."
Courtesy of Pancakes & Booze Art Show
- Pancakes & Booze Art Show at the Bar at 1306: If you've never had breakfast for dinner, this Friday is a good time to try it. The Pancakes & Booze Art Show returns to Miami with its trademark winning combination: paintings, photography, sculpture, graffiti, and, oh yeah, delicious flapjacks with a side of alcohol. More than 65 artists will take over the Bar at 1306 for the hotcake-themed fete, which will also feature body painting and live musical performances.
Photo by Nadia Todres
Saturday
- Big Night in Little Haiti at Little Haiti Cultural Center: When the Rhythm Foundation announced earlier this year that it had run out of funds to produce Big Night in Little Haiti, the then-monthly fete that celebrated Little Haiti's unique culture, fans across Miami mourned the end of an era. But Big Night is back! Thanks to a donation by Beck's Beer, Big Night in Little Haiti has returned as an annual festival, and its debut will happen this Saturday.
Photo by Christina Mendenhall
- University of Miami Hurricanes vs. University of Pittsburgh Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium: Homecoming is traditionally a time to get back to winning and making everyone feel good about themselves. Sure, the ACC title is officially a pipe dream, and, no, we still don’t know if Mark Richt is the answer. But the University of Pittsburgh will be in town, the team is beatable, and if nothing else, tailgating is always a good time no matter the state of the U.
Photo by Ivan Delvasto
- Santa's Enchanted Forest at Santa's Enchanted Forest: Nothing says “holiday season” in South Florida like the jingle-jangle of the song for Santa's Enchanted Forest. You're still shoving leftover Halloween Snickers into your gaping maw, but it's time to suit up and hit the bright lights of Tropical Park. The world's largest holiday-themed attraction is now open, and the earlier you get there, the earlier you can snag your spot on the Ferris wheel.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Sunday
- Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium: The New York Jets will hit Hard Rock Stadium Sunday afternoon with an iffy quarterback situation and a defense that has been less than stellar. Miami, meanwhile, seems to finally have gotten its offensive line back to optimum health and features a running game that has seen back-to-back 200-yard games. This all spells bad news for the hated Jets — unless, of course, the Dolphins Dolphin all over themselves.
- Women’s International Film & Arts Festival at various locations: The 11th-annual festival will showcase more than 20 films from around the world, along with a two-day conference, an awards brunch, and other happenings. Taking place Thursday through Sunday, with events in downtown Miami, Coconut Grove, and South Beach, WIFF will also host panels and master classes taught by industry experts and executives.
