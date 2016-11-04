The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Friday



USpeak Flash Fiction and Poetry Series: Afrobella at Books & Books: Women of all shades and shapes deserve to be celebrated. The “Godmother of Brown Beauty Blogging,” Patrice Grell Yursik, famed beauty blogger and former New Times editor, will share her professional journey at a special edition of the USpeak Flash Fiction and Poetry Series Friday. Yursik created Afrobella, a beauty and lifestyle blog that covers natural hair, multicultural skin care, and celebrity culture. Her hot takes on looking great have earned her a spot on the Women’s Wear Daily list "50 Most Influential People in the Multicultural Market."

Pancakes & Booze Art Show at the Bar at 1306: If you've never had breakfast for dinner, this Friday is a good time to try it. The Pancakes & Booze Art Show returns to Miami with its trademark winning combination: paintings, photography, sculpture, graffiti, and, oh yeah, delicious flapjacks with a side of alcohol. More than 65 artists will take over the Bar at 1306 for the hotcake-themed fete, which will also feature body painting and live musical performances.

Saturday



Big Night in Little Haiti at Little Haiti Cultural Center: When the Rhythm Foundation announced earlier this year that it had run out of funds to produce Big Night in Little Haiti, the then-monthly fete that celebrated Little Haiti's unique culture, fans across Miami mourned the end of an era. But Big Night is back! Thanks to a donation by Beck's Beer, Big Night in Little Haiti has returned as an annual festival, and its debut will happen this Saturday.

University of Miami Hurricanes vs. University of Pittsburgh Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium: Homecoming is traditionally a time to get back to winning and making everyone feel good about themselves. Sure, the ACC title is officially a pipe dream, and, no, we still don’t know if Mark Richt is the answer. But the University of Pittsburgh will be in town, the team is beatable, and if nothing else, tailgating is always a good time no matter the state of the U.

Santa's Enchanted Forest at Santa's Enchanted Forest: Nothing says “holiday season” in South Florida like the jingle-jangle of the song for Santa's Enchanted Forest. You're still shoving leftover Halloween Snickers into your gaping maw, but it's time to suit up and hit the bright lights of Tropical Park. The world's largest holiday-themed attraction is now open, and the earlier you get there, the earlier you can snag your spot on the Ferris wheel.

