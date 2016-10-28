The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Monica McGivern

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Friday



Everybody Drinks The Same Water at Miami Theater Center: Everybody Drinks The Same Water , the original 2014 play produced by Miami Theater Center, is a parable for our times. With its colorful costumes and stripped-down set, the play begins as a murder mystery after the public drinking water of a 13th-century Spanish kingdom is poisoned. The queen’s own son falls victim to the poison, and the bigoted queen immediately blames the Muslim man who built the aqueduct and the Jewish doctor who cannot cure her son.



After at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: There's tons of trouble in the world today, with random violence and broken communication sadly seeping into our everyday lives. So leave it to internationally renowned playwright, actor, and producer Michael McKeever and Zoetic Stage to team up for After, a world-premiere work that grapples with the unexpected circumstances that often follow heinous acts.

Saturday



Highway to Hops Tour at LoKal Burgers & Beer: Drinking and driving is illegal for good reason. So what's a beer geek to do when wanting to visit South Florida's breweries? Jump on the Brew Bus at LoKal Burgers & Beer in Coconut Grove, and make your way to Broward's Funky Buddha Brewery, M.I.A. Brewing, and Wynwood Brewing Company.



Halloween ComicFest at A & M Comics: Thanks to the support of the major comic book publishers DC and Marvel, Halloween ComicFest is offering the opportunity to revive your comic book collection by giving away a number of new comics — 32 titles in all, with 19 full-length offerings and 13 mini-editions.

Thanks to the support of the major comic book publishers DC and Marvel, Halloween ComicFest is offering the opportunity to revive your comic book collection by giving away a number of new comics — 32 titles in all, with 19 full-length offerings and 13 mini-editions. Bay Skate Miami at Bayfront Park: After a short hiatus, Bay Skate Miami is back. So grab your roller skates and make your way to Bayfront Park for some fun on wheels as the outdoor skate party takes over the Pepper Fountain. Dreamed up by brothers Alex and Marcos Macias of Macias Advertising, Bay Skate won the Miami Foundation’s Public Space Challenge in 2014, becoming the first of its kind in the Magic City. More than just a re-creation of the skating-rink vibe that dominated the '70s and beyond, this edition will feature a full bar, a selection of local craft beers, an interactive activation and craft cocktails by Zignum Mezcal, tasty grub, and, of course, sick dance tunes courtesy of your favorite DJs at Y100, Tu 94.9, 103.5 the Beat, and 93.9 MIA to keep you groovin’ all night.

Sunday



Howl-O-Ween at Pinecrest Gardens: Autumn in Miami might not be the charming spectacle it is in, say, New England, but we can rock pumpkin-flavored coffee and creepy decor with the best of 'em. And our dogs look just as great in costume, as evidenced by Howl-O-Ween. This annual pet-focused fun-for-all is the Halloween bash you’ve been waiting for. On the agenda are games, a doggie fun zone, snacks, trick-or-treating, craft projects, pumpkin patch portraits, costume contests (with celebrity judges, no less), and an adoptable dog parade, plus tons of other seasonal stuff.



