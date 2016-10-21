menu

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend


The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, October 21, 2016 at 8:05 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Photo by Karli Evans
The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Courtesy of South Beach Seafood Festival

Friday

  • South Beach Seafood Week at Various Locations: Seventeen pop-up restaurants along the beach will serve crabcakes, lobster waffle cones, shrimp tacos, and many other delectables. The Jack Daniel’s Beach Club will host local DJs, and live bands will perform on the Main Stage. Keep your legal buzz going with more than 30 bar stations and the Corona Beer Garden.
  • Deering Estate Spookover at Deering EstateMiami’s “most haunted property” is said to be the site of original owner Charles Deering’s death in 1927. This week, you can witness the freakiness yourself at the Deering Estate Spookover, a late-night paranormal investigation of the property's most active locations. For experienced investigators, equipment used to detect spectral presences, such as pendulums, EMF meters, cameras, and voice recorders, is welcome.
  • Giselle at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: If ballet had its greatest hits, Giselle would likely top the charts. Indeed, it’s one of the world’s best-known ballets. Originally performed in Paris in 1841, it’s become a signature dance for every great ballerina ever since. Then again, this isn’t your happy-go-lucky Nutcracker; the creative minds behind this work — composer Adolphe Adam and choreographers Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot — were a lot like the Tom Waitses and Nick Caves of their day, obsessed with darker designs, deception, and discontent.
Beerfest returns to Fort Lauderdale.
Beerfest returns to Fort Lauderdale.
Courtesy of Beerfest

Saturday

  • New Times' Original Beerfest at CB Smith Park: This year, the annual fiesta of froth hits C.B. Smith Park to bring you more than 100 beers, along with live music, delicious food, and an all-around jammin' atmosphere unlike anything you'll find at the Starbucks drive-thru. It's also the only place you can drink damn near every local craft brew in South Florida, from Concrete Beach and Miami Brewing Co. to Funky Buddha, Biscayne Bay, J. Wakefield, and others. 
  • Comic Cure: Latin Laughs at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts CenterHosting the night is Miami native David Del Rosario. He has more than a decade of improv and standup experience, which means he's more than qualified to lead you down an evening of fun alongside the winners of the Latin American Comedy Festival this past March. Don't worry, gringos, the show will be in English, and if any punch line is en español, they'll translate it for you.
The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Photo by Jason Reinhardt for Wanderlust Festival
  • Wanderlust 108 at Virginia Key Beach Park: This noncompetitive, “mindful triathlon” combines an approximately 5K run, an outdoor yoga experience, and a guided meditation into a fun-filled experience that will have you feeling like a boss. 
The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Courtesy of Skyward Kites

Sunday

  • Kiteoberfest at Haulover Beach Park: The kite fest marks the unofficial beginning of fall in South Florida, and with reason: October is the time of year when the humidity begins to subside (just a bit) and the weather becomes (somewhat) bearable. That’s enough of a reason to celebrate by flying a kite over the Atlantic. Expect to see a 30-foot Nemo and 100-foot squid (among other sea creatures), a 100-foot scuba diver, and kites of all sorts soaring high above Haulover Beach Park. 
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Deering Estate
More Info
More Info

16701 SW 72nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33157

305-235-1668

www.deeringestate.com

miles
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
More Info
More Info

1300 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33132

305-949-6722

www.arshtcenter.org

miles
CB Smith Park
More Info
More Info

900 N. Flamingo Rd.
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028

954-357-5170

miles
South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center
More Info
More Info

10950 SW 211th St
Miami, FL 33189

786-573-5300

miles
Virginia Key Beach Park
More Info
More Info

4020 Virginia Beach Dr.
Key Biscayne, FL 33149

305-960-4600

www.virginiakeybeachpark.net

miles
Haulover Beach Park
More Info
More Info

10800 Collins Ave.
Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

305-944-3040

www.hauloverbeach.org

