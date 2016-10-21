The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Photo by Karli Evans

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Friday



South Beach Seafood Week at Various Locations: Seventeen pop-up restaurants along the beach will serve crabcakes, lobster waffle cones, shrimp tacos, and many other delectables. The Jack Daniel’s Beach Club will host local DJs, and live bands will perform on the Main Stage. Keep your legal buzz going with more than 30 bar stations and the Corona Beer Garden.



Deering Estate Spookover at Deering Estate: Miami's "most haunted property" is said to be the site of original owner Charles Deering's death in 1927. This week, you can witness the freakiness yourself at the Deering Estate Spookover, a late-night paranormal investigation of the property's most active locations. For experienced investigators, equipment used to detect spectral presences, such as pendulums, EMF meters, cameras, and voice recorders, is welcome.

Giselle at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: If ballet had its greatest hits, Giselle would likely top the charts. Indeed, it's one of the world's best-known ballets. Originally performed in Paris in 1841, it's become a signature dance for every great ballerina ever since. Then again, this isn't your happy-go-lucky Nutcracker; the creative minds behind this work — composer Adolphe Adam and choreographers Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot — were a lot like the Tom Waitses and Nick Caves of their day, obsessed with darker designs, deception, and discontent.

Miami’s “most haunted property” is said to be the site of original owner Charles Deering’s death in 1927. This week, you can witness the freakiness yourself at the Deering Estate Spookover, a late-night paranormal investigation of the property's most active locations. For experienced investigators, equipment used to detect spectral presences, such as pendulums, EMF meters, cameras, and voice recorders, is welcome. Giselle at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: If ballet had its greatest hits, Giselle would likely top the charts. Indeed, it’s one of the world’s best-known ballets. Originally performed in Paris in 1841, it’s become a signature dance for every great ballerina ever since. Then again, this isn’t your happy-go-lucky Nutcracker; the creative minds behind this work — composer Adolphe Adam and choreographers Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot — were a lot like the Tom Waitses and Nick Caves of their day, obsessed with darker designs, deception, and discontent.

Saturday



New Times ' Original Beerfest at CB Smith Park: This year, the annual fiesta of froth hits C.B. Smith Park to bring you more than 100 beers, along with live music, delicious food, and an all-around jammin' atmosphere unlike anything you'll find at the Starbucks drive-thru. It's also the only place you can drink damn near every local craft brew in South Florida, from Concrete Beach and Miami Brewing Co. to Funky Buddha, Biscayne Bay, J. Wakefield, and others.



Comic Cure: Latin Laughs at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center: Hosting the night is Miami native David Del Rosario. He has more than a decade of improv and standup experience, which means he's more than qualified to lead you down an evening of fun alongside the winners of the Latin American Comedy Festival this past March. Don't worry, gringos, the show will be in English, and if any punch line is en español, they'll translate it for you.

Wanderlust 108 at Virginia Key Beach Park: This noncompetitive, “mindful triathlon” combines an approximately 5K run, an outdoor yoga experience, and a guided meditation into a fun-filled experience that will have you feeling like a boss.

Sunday

