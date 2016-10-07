menu

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, October 7, 2016 at 8:05 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
III Points is back.
III Points is back.
Photo by Karli Evans
A A

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Due to Hurricane Matthew, make sure to check scheduled event listings for any schedule changes. 

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Jason Koerner

Friday 

  • III Points at Mana WynwoodGoing into its fourth year, III Points looks stronger and more stunning than ever. The three-day, Wynwood-based music, art, and technology festival boasts a hearty lineup of national and international musical headliners, from LCD Soundsystem to M83, Thievery Corporation, Method Man, and Red Man. Because of Hurricane Matthew, stay up to date with possible schedule changes.
    The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
    Paul Tei

  • Why Not? With Richard Nixon at Miami Theater CenterWritten by local playwrights Jessica Farr, Theo Reyna, and Paul Tei and starring Farr, Cliff Burgess, and Noah Levine, this bold addition to Miami Theater Center’s new season imagines Tricky Dicky as the host of a late-night public-access show broadcast from his infamous retreat on Key Biscayne. 
  • S-281913 at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM)The piece uses the building's electrical grid and natural light cascading over Biscayne Bay to alter the viewers' frame of reference, seeming to bring distant objects into close proximity and vice versa. The result is a masterwork blending the fields of sculpture, architecture, and engineering — a perfect blend to kick off arts season at one of the city's most esteemed institutions.
The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Courtesy of Ultracon of South Florida

Saturday

  • University of Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock StadiumFrom Wide Right to Wide Left to their rap battles, the rabid football rivalry between the University of Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles has been steeped in crazy endings and program-defining moments. But this rivalry — considered one of the biggest in all of sports, collegiate or professional — has been rather one-sided in recent years. 
  • Ultracon at Miami Airport Convention CenterUltracon is officially making the move from Broward to Dade — and this weekend marks its first appearance in the 305. Founded by superfan (and GI Joe aficionado) Irving Santiago, Ultracon is a cornucopia of cosplayers, vendors, TV stars, gamers, and sensory stimulation from every angle. 
  • 10th Birthday Party at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: Featuring ten hours of free performances, the Arsht's 10th Birthday Party aims to celebrate the past decade of monumental shows and performances — and the community that has supported its work. The bash kicks off at 11 a.m. with a Bahamian Junkanoo parade, followed by family-friendly attractions such as confetti cannons, sweet treats, and rounds of "Happy Birthday" in three languages. 
  • Second Saturday Art Walk at Wynwood WalkWith the mercury topping thermometers this time of year, most Wynwood galleries are reaching into their stable of talent with ubiquitous summer group offerings designed to move merch from their deep freeze and into your living room.
The Best Things to Do in Miami This WeekendEXPAND
MyMatTV.com

Sunday

  • Miami Broward Carnival at Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center: A celebration of all things Caribbean, the fete will feature live music from some of the best groups of the islands, including Trinidad and Tobago’s Kes the Band, the “Queen of Soca” Alison Hinds, and the Bahamas’ Julien Believe, among other heavy-hitters. 
  • Miami Beach Ciclovia at Various Locations: Washington Avenue between Fifth and 16th Streets in South Beach will be a car-free zone, turning the road into a safe space for cycling, strolling, rollerblading, and other nonmotorized modes of getting around. The stretch will also host a series of events and activities, from yoga classes to spa treatments to a silent disco.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Mana Wynwood
More Info
More Info

318 NW 23rd St.
Miami, FL 33127

305-573-0371

www.manawynwood.com

miles
Miami Theater Center
More Info
More Info

9806 NE 2nd Ave.
Miami Shores, FL 33138

305-751-9550

www.mtcmiami.org

miles
Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM)
More Info
More Info

1103 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33132

305-375-3000

pamm.org

miles
Hard Rock Stadium
More Info
More Info

347 Don Shula Dr.
Miami Gardens, FL 33056

hardrockstadium.com

miles
Miami Airport Convention Center
More Info
More Info

777 NW 72nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33126

305-260-8941

www.macc.com

miles
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
More Info
More Info

1300 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33132

305-949-6722

www.arshtcenter.org

miles
Wynwood Walk
More Info
More Info

N. Miami Ave. & NW 23rd St.
Miami, FL 33127

miles
Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center
More Info
More Info

10901 SW 24 St
Miami, FL 33165

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >