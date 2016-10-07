The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

III Points is back. Photo by Karli Evans

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Due to Hurricane Matthew, make sure to check scheduled event listings for any schedule changes.

Friday



III Points at Mana Wynwood: Going into its fourth year, III Points looks stronger and more stunning than ever. The three-day, Wynwood-based music, art, and technology festival boasts a hearty lineup of national and international musical headliners, from LCD Soundsystem to M83, Thievery Corporation, Method Man, and Red Man. Because of Hurricane Matthew, stay up to date with possible schedule changes. Paul Tei

Why Not? With Richard Nixon at Miami Theater Center: Written by local playwrights Jessica Farr, Theo Reyna, and Paul Tei and starring Farr, Cliff Burgess, and Noah Levine, this bold addition to Miami Theater Center's new season imagines Tricky Dicky as the host of a late-night public-access show broadcast from his infamous retreat on Key Biscayne.



S-281913 at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM): The piece uses the building's electrical grid and natural light cascading over Biscayne Bay to alter the viewers' frame of reference, seeming to bring distant objects into close proximity and vice versa. The result is a masterwork blending the fields of sculpture, architecture, and engineering — a perfect blend to kick off arts season at one of the city's most esteemed institutions.



Saturday

University of Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium: From Wide Right to Wide Left to their rap battles, the rabid football rivalry between the University of Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles has been steeped in crazy endings and program-defining moments. But this rivalry — considered one of the biggest in all of sports, collegiate or professional — has been rather one-sided in recent years.



Ultracon at Miami Airport Convention Center: Ultracon is officially making the move from Broward to Dade — and this weekend marks its first appearance in the 305. Founded by superfan (and GI Joe aficionado) Irving Santiago, Ultracon is a cornucopia of cosplayers, vendors, TV stars, gamers, and sensory stimulation from every angle.



10th Birthday Party at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: Featuring ten hours of free performances, the Arsht's 10th Birthday Party aims to celebrate the past decade of monumental shows and performances — and the community that has supported its work. The bash kicks off at 11 a.m. with a Bahamian Junkanoo parade, followed by family-friendly attractions such as confetti cannons, sweet treats, and rounds of "Happy Birthday" in three languages.



Second Saturday Art Walk at Wynwood Walk: With the mercury topping thermometers this time of year, most Wynwood galleries are reaching into their stable of talent with ubiquitous summer group offerings designed to move merch from their deep freeze and into your living room.

Sunday

