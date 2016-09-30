The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

EXPAND Put your hands up — it's the weekend. Photo by Chris Carter

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Marta Xochilt Perez

Friday



House of Horror Haunted Carnival at Miami International Mall: The fright factory, set up yearly at Miami International Mall, features multiple attractions, including a haunted insane asylum, a 3D haunted phobia experience, a rock 'n' roll circus stunt and sideshow (dubbed Hellzapoppin), and a freak emporium. It’s four terrors for the price of one. After your spine stops tingling, you can shake off the scares at the onsite carnival — complete with all of your favorite fair food. Pro tip: Fried Oreos make everything better.



Visit Little Havana the last Friday of the month, and you’ll find yourself transported by a rhythmic, cafecito-fueled spectacle reminiscent of the tropical carnival processions of Cuba’s golden age. Miami Web Fest at Flamingo Theater Bar: One of the most exciting things about life in the 21st Century is the wealth of possibilities offered by the internet. Apart from the steady — and sometimes overwhelming — flow of information, the web encourages creativity from a DIY platform without having to get permission or editorial input from a gatekeeper higher up the chain of command. Filmmakers have been taking advantage of these benefits for years, streaming their work without having to heed the traditional theatrical screening route. That’s the idea behind the Miami Web Fest, the brainchild of award-winning filmmaker Bryan G. Thompson.

Saturday

Silent Disco Party at the Redbury South Beach: Taking over the rooftop at the Redbury, the bash will go down like this: The first hour will begin with a free cocktail hour, where you can enjoy tasty drinks. You'll then be given a pair of waterproof, wireless headphones with multiple channels where you can tune in to the live set of your choice — from Radiohead to Kendrick Lamar to Major Lazer — and, well, dance. It's all celebrating the release of City Gazettes ' new issue, complete with an unveiling of artwork by Miami artist Gabriel "GG" Gimenez.



20-Year Anniversary Block Party at Lost Weekend: Kicking off at 2 p.m. Saturday, the award-winning dive's anniversary bash will feature burlesque dancers, drag queens, comedians, magicians, and sideshow acts. Miami's favorite musical acts are onboard to show support, including Spam Allstars, Afrobeta, Otto Von Schirach, and Music Is a Weapon. MCs Shelley Novak and Notorious Nastie will be sure to embarrass everyone equally in the most uproarious manner imaginable.

Miami Marine Stadium Courtesy of Dade Heritage Trust

Sunday

