The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

EXPAND Photo by Karli Evans

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Photo by Sayre Berman

Friday



Kanye West at American Airlines Arena: West's tour supports his manically beautiful LP The Life of Pablo , and everyone is going nuts over the “floating stage.” No doubt he'll take a good ten minutes out of his set to tell us what's on his mind. Of course everyone will sing along loudly when he claims to have made Taylor Swift “Famous,” and everyone will be really happy to hear all of those “Old Kanye” hits too.



West's tour supports his manically beautiful LP , and everyone is going nuts over the “floating stage.” No doubt he'll take a good ten minutes out of his set to tell us what's on his mind. Of course everyone will sing along loudly when he claims to have made Taylor Swift “Famous,” and everyone will be really happy to hear all of those “Old Kanye” hits too. Meghan Trainor at Bayfront Park Amphitheatre: Her second single, “Lips Are Moving,” hit number four on the Billboard charts, and her followup album, Thank You, premiered at number three. That's not the sort of a thing a here-today, gone-tomorrow star can achieve, and she'll prove her worth to you onstage at the Bayfront Park Amphitheatre.

EXPAND Courtesy of SPI Entertainment

Thunder From Down Under at the Fillmore Miami Beach: Ogling the body parts of young, attractive humans might be growing increasingly less acceptable in our ever-evolving culture. But that doesn't mean you can't feast your eyes on a greased-up six-pack every now and then — as long as you're doing it in the right place. Thunder From Down Under — an iconic male revue complete with bulging biceps, rock-hard abs, and thighs that could crack a walnut — is exactly that place.

Courtesy of Miami Beach Cinematheque

Saturday



The Clock at Miami Beach Cinematheque : Certainly, plenty of cinephiles have seen the Vincente Minnelli feature The Clock , starring his wife Judy Garland, but rarely has it been seen in the manner experimental art studio Obsolete Media Miami (OMM) is presenting it. Rather than simply show the film in its usual way, film critic David Thomson cut a 16mm print of the movie in equal halves and played them forward and backward at the same time in a side-by-side format where the two halves met in the middle.



Miami Beach Cinematheque Certainly, plenty of cinephiles have seen the Vincente Minnelli feature , starring his wife Judy Garland, but rarely has it been seen in the manner experimental art studio Obsolete Media Miami (OMM) is presenting it. Rather than simply show the film in its usual way, film critic David Thomson cut a 16mm print of the movie in equal halves and played them forward and backward at the same time in a side-by-side format where the two halves met in the middle. Brazilian Film Festival of Miami at SoundScape Park: “No Limits for Brazilian Cinema.” That’s the motto of the Inffinito Festival Circuit. And after two decades of bringing the best in Brazilian cinema to Miami, IFC makes its Magic City return with the 20th Brazilian Film Festival of Miami (BRAFF Miami). Kicking off at SoundScape Park this Saturday, the weeklong event opens with the 8:30 p.m. screening of Enchanted Amazon Island , a love story set in the mythical world of the Caruanas.



“No Limits for Brazilian Cinema.” That’s the motto of the Inffinito Festival Circuit. And after two decades of bringing the best in Brazilian cinema to Miami, IFC makes its Magic City return with the 20th Brazilian Film Festival of Miami (BRAFF Miami). Kicking off at SoundScape Park this Saturday, the weeklong event opens with the 8:30 p.m. screening of , a love story set in the mythical world of the Caruanas. "Measure for Measure" at Nina Johnson: Consisting of traced outlines of his hands and thumbs, the canvasses in this show are rife with metaphors meant to evoke art-world shtick. But more important, it’s the transformation from art writer — who up to this point was removed from the process of art-making — to artist that makes this exhibition worthwhile.

Courtesy of Rolando Peña

Sunday

