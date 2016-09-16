menu

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Retro Couture Recalls Miami's History as a Fashion Capital


The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, September 16, 2016 at 8:05 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Photo by Karli Evans
Photo by Karli Evans
A A

The best time of the week is finally here — the weekend. The next three days are filled with music, art, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Friday
Photo by Sayre Berman

Friday

  • Kanye West at American Airlines ArenaWest's tour supports his manically beautiful LP The Life of Pablo, and everyone is going nuts over the “floating stage.” No doubt he'll take a good ten minutes out of his set to tell us what's on his mind. Of course everyone will sing along loudly when he claims to have made Taylor Swift “Famous,” and everyone will be really happy to hear all of those “Old Kanye” hits too. 
  • Meghan Trainor at Bayfront Park AmphitheatreHer second single, “Lips Are Moving,” hit number four on the Billboard charts, and her followup album, Thank You, premiered at number three. That's not the sort of a thing a here-today, gone-tomorrow star can achieve, and she'll prove her worth to you onstage at the Bayfront Park Amphitheatre.
Courtesy of SPI Entertainment
Courtesy of SPI Entertainment
  • Thunder From Down Under at the Fillmore Miami BeachOgling the body parts of young, attractive humans might be growing increasingly less acceptable in our ever-evolving culture. But that doesn't mean you can't feast your eyes on a greased-up six-pack every now and then — as long as you're doing it in the right place. Thunder From Down Under — an iconic male revue complete with bulging biceps, rock-hard abs, and thighs that could crack a walnut — is exactly that place. 
Saturday
Courtesy of Miami Beach Cinematheque

Saturday

  • The Clock at Miami Beach CinemathequeCertainly, plenty of cinephiles have seen the Vincente Minnelli feature The Clock, starring his wife Judy Garland, but rarely has it been seen in the manner experimental art studio Obsolete Media Miami (OMM) is presenting it. Rather than simply show the film in its usual way, film critic David Thomson cut a 16mm print of the movie in equal halves and played them forward and backward at the same time in a side-by-side format where the two halves met in the middle. 
  • Brazilian Film Festival of Miami at SoundScape Park: “No Limits for Brazilian Cinema.” That’s the motto of the Inffinito Festival Circuit. And after two decades of bringing the best in Brazilian cinema to Miami, IFC makes its Magic City return with the 20th Brazilian Film Festival of Miami (BRAFF Miami). Kicking off at SoundScape Park this Saturday, the weeklong event opens with the 8:30 p.m. screening of Enchanted Amazon Island, a love story set in the mythical world of the Caruanas.
  • "Measure for Measure" at Nina JohnsonConsisting of traced outlines of his hands and thumbs, the canvasses in this show are rife with metaphors meant to evoke art-world shtick. But more important, it’s the transformation from art writer — who up to this point was removed from the process of art-making — to artist that makes this exhibition worthwhile. 
Sunday
Courtesy of Rolando Peña

Sunday

  • “Black Gold” at Museum of Contemporary ArtFrom gas at the pump to plastics and paint, the scope of petroleum’s influence on modern life is easy to underestimate. If you need a reminder, head to the Museum of Contemporary Art, where Rolando Peña has constructed shining monuments to dirty crude. In "Black Gold," the Venezuelan artist gives credit — or assigns blame — where it’s due, using gold-painted oil drums as building blocks in a variety of works, from a tunnel to a floating constellation. 
