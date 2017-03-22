The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Friday: Ultra Music Festival Photo by Sarah Ginn

Thursday

If our future robot overlords eradicate humanity, will a robot philosophy take the place of our humanoid musings? Luciana Parisi, a scholar of technology in culture, art, and politics, is researching the consequences of techno-logic, or the organic development of reasoning in machines. Her lecture, part of the Art & Research Center's program New Social Abstractions, will explore how this logic fits into our typical understanding of Western philosophy and art. This is the first lecture in a series that continues through April 20. 7 p.m. Thursday at the Institute of Contemporary Art, 4040 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-901-5272; icamiami.org. Admission is free.

The matching baseball caps that you and your bae designed for each other this past Valentine's Day are très cute, but we can agree they aren't museum material. Your next dynamic-duo project can take some inspiration from Victor and Ekaterina Khromin, whose collaborative paintings are being introduced at their new exhibit, "Synergism." The Russian-born artists became professionals independently, and both opposed Soviet censorship in their careers, leading them to immigrate to the United States in search of free expression. Their work, which explores representation, abstraction, and minimalism, will be celebrated with an opening reception this week. 11 a.m. Thursday at the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; 305-893-6211; mocanomi.org. Admission is free for museum members and North Miami residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Galleries, museums, national magazines, art festivals — there's a seemingly endless array of means to get art out into the world. But surrendering one's work to a curator or publisher isn't everybody's idea of success. For those few who make art on their own terms, there's the humble zine. The small publishing and craft fair Magiazine posts up at Sidebar's Ice Cream Thursdays to sell work by local artists of color and spread the word about DIY and handmade art, all while ladies sip free drinks and revelers slurp free Jameson ice cream while supplies last. 9 p.m. Thursday at Sidebar, 337 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-703-6973; magiazine.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

RAW showcases are local and international. On the one hand, the artists are all based in the area of the show, and on the other, they're all joining a network of makers hailing from as far away as Australia. The end game, of course, is to gain a broad audience for budding creatives, and the Raw Miami Cusp show will give you plenty of work to view, groove to, and possibly purchase. A dynamic and multifaceted display of 50 local artists in seven diverse fields, this exhibit is practically a one-stop shop for all of your new-arts needs. 7 p.m. Thursday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; rawartists.org. Admission costs $22 in advance, $30 at the door.

Friday

Support Women Artists Now (SWAN) Day seeks to connect woman-identified audiences with woman-identified artists, because male-dominated subject matter can get really boring if you have a vagina. The Spoken Soul Festival honors this day by providing a platform for community engagement and artistic proliferation for women in South Florida. Artists and organizers from a decade of SSFs will show, speak, and perform for free over two days to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the event. A closing brunch Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Soyka (5556 NE Fourth Ct., Miami) will round out the weekend of lady love with a raffle, auction, and swag bags. 3 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; spokensoulfestival.com. Admission is free for events at the Arsht; brunch costs $45 to $60.

The Miami and Fort Lauderdale LGBT Film Festivals have grown from short spurts of a couple dozen entries to full-length events of 50-plus screenings. Glow Miami is the festival's off-season outlet, and the final Glow screening will happen this weekend in anticipation of the fest in April. In BWOY, closeted Brad is coping with his son's death while engaging in a clandestine online affair with a Jamaican man named Yenny, but deception, passion, and guilt complicate things. Tickets for the festival go on sale the day after the screening, so snag a guide on your way into the theater. 7 p.m. Friday at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-571-9970; mifofilm.com. Admission costs $10.

Stark. Lannister. Targaryen. Whatever your house of choice, make your allegiances now — the Throwdown is coming. Local record label Gigabeat and Project Mayhem are hosting Game of Throwdowns, a night of musical bloodshed when more than 20 DJs representing houses from the Seven Kingdoms will battle for ultimate power (or just bragging rights). Show up early and catch the Miami Bass Awards' ceremony and free cocktail hour directly before the spectacle. Costumes are encouraged, so dust off your fur cloak. 7 p.m. Friday at Drinkhouse Fire & Ice, 1672 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-2423; gigabeat.us. Admission costs $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

Miami Music Week brings international artists to our little tropical puddle, giving people who are trying to break into the biz a chance to rub shoulders with titans in the electronic music industry. But in the haze of parties and networking, it's worth it to salute our roots. Michael Brun, a Haitian DJ based in Miami, will do just that at the Bayo Block Party. The celebration will showcase Haitian music and musicians such as Lakou Mizik, Rara Lakay, and Zoey Dollaz. Haitian food and drinks are a bonus. It's definitely the low-key option for MMW. 6 p.m. Friday at the Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; miamimusicweek.com. Admission is free.

Ultra Music Festival falls somewhere between the anthropophobia-inducing chaos of your nightmares and the hallucinatory party extravaganza of your dreams. Even if you know nothing about techno, you'll recognize names like Ice Cube, Major Lazer, and Ty Dolla $ign on the lineup. But true devotees of the uhntz will show up for Carl Cox, Underworld, and a gazillion other DJs and performers who'll fill the air around Bayfront Park with rib-shuddering rhythms for three full days. 4 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday and Sunday at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ultramusicfestival.com. General-admission tickets are sold out; three-day VIP tickets cost $1,249.95.

