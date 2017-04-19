The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thurday: Big Sean Courtesy of artist's management

Thursday

Whether he's making light of death — describing captions for medical examiners' photos as "really great poem titles, my favorite being: extensive mildew on the face of a recluse" — or deftly crafting accounts of family life and personal reflection, David Sedaris, author of Me Talk Pretty One Day and Let's Explore Diabetes With Owls, is one of the best essayists and storytellers in popular culture. His self-deprecating humor and borderline-cruel observations of the world make for insightful and hilarious narrative. For this edition of Live at Knight, Sedaris will read new work, answer questions, and sign books. 8 p.m. Thursday at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $45 to $75.

The idea behind a bar crawl is simple: If you can't choose just one watering hole for your night of debauchery, let someone else curate a tour of possible black-out points. Enter Rumba Crawl in Brickell. Not only is it the only Latin-themed monthly bar crawl, but it also includes a free drink at each venue and the benefit of not having to persuade your drunk friend where to go next — all for a bargain. So squeeze into that pencil skirt, practice your "like, leeterahlee"s, and shimmy your way through El Capo, Tu Candela, and other bars. 7 p.m. Thursday at Barú Latin Bar, 901 Brickell Plaza, Miami; rumbacrawl.eventbrite.com. Admission costs $20.

If the "Moves" music video is any indication of Big Sean's dance moves, you probably wouldn't have wanted to be seen in a club with him before he was famous. Thankfully, the song is more about his rap skills than his choreography. Shortly after the success of his album I Decided, the Detroit native embarked on his first headlining national tour. And if how quickly his Miami show sold out is any indication, he won't need to be doing any bouncing back anytime soon. 8 p.m. Thursday at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets are sold out.

It's not uncommon to hear someone's grumpy aunt mumble, "I could make this," in a contemporary art museum. But even though some work can seem simplistic, there's still more than a few pieces that can make you stand open-mouthed in admiration. Toba Khedoori's work falls into the latter category. With precision and patience, the artist uses oil paint to create incredibly detailed and subtle works. Many of the artist's new paintings are being shown at a major museum for the first time at this exhibit. Stick around the terrace for Telekinetic Walrus, LoLo, and Mikey R at the Vinyl Invasion. 6 p.m. Thursday at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Admission costs $16.

Friday: TransAtlantic Music Festival

Friday

Representation becomes more important as narratives of queer and trans experiences enter into the mainstream with increasing frequency. That's why events such as the MiFo LGBT Film Festival are more significant than ever — and with 19 years of film programs under its belt, it's also a Miami institution. The ten-day fest will screen nearly 50 films showcasing LGBT talent from all over the world, as well as offer a peppering of parties and national and world premieres. Expect stories covering a wide variety of subjects, including queer stereotypes, adolescence, and the intersection of immigration and gay rights. 8 p.m. Friday through April 30 at various locations; mifofilm.com. Admission varies depending upon the event.

The MLK Day shooting in Brownsville was a shock to many Miamians. The time and setting of the senseless act left many dismayed and disappointed. The universality of such violence prompted the creation of Trigger, a traveling program integrating performance, outreach, and creativity. Hosted by Miami Dade College Live Arts, the night of choral music and hip-hop will include work by MDC students generated by Trigger workshops. After the performance, the audience will participate in a town hall meant to address the effects of local gun violence. 8 p.m. Friday at Lehman Theater, MDC North Campus, 11380 NW 27th Ave., Miami; 305-237-3010; mdclivearts.org. Admission is free.

In light of recent events, some Americans have been questioning whether they want to be inhabitants of their own country anymore, whether or not they belong here. So it's apropos for Reggie Wilson — founder of the Fist and Heel Performance Group — to create Citizen, a dance piece addressing community, the individual, and the public and private tensions of belonging. In his piece, five dancers perform solo works, at times simultaneously. As part of the outreach aspect of the show, HistoryMiami will host a panel discussion of the performance at 2 p.m. Saturday. 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-324-4337; tigertail.org. Admission costs $25 to $50.

The influences of Latin America and the Caribbean in this city are obvious. But it's less common to focus on the pan-African roots of Miami culture. The TransAtlantic Music Festival is doing just that with two days of music, one featuring Miami artists including the Afro Cuban House Experiment (ACHÉ), Los Herederos, and DJ Lazaro Casanova. Day two will celebrate Afro roots through Sudanese musician Sinkane, Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Touré, and the all-female Haitian band Symbi Roots. While you're getting your cultural enrichment, enjoy food, drinks, and activities. 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; transatlanticfestival.com. Tickets cost $15 for one night, $25 for two.

Most of us can't afford to live the Wynwood life — at least not its latest, gentrified version. But that doesn't mean we can't show up in Wynwood and say things like, "Wynwood gives me liiiiiife." For a taste of what you're missing, check out the Wynwood Life Street Festival, chock full of all the art, music, and boozy treats you know and love. With almost two dozen musical acts, including DJ Craze; a half-dozen fashion shows from brands like Thrifter; and art-making onsite, this event is sure to enhance the usual sensory overload of Miami's arts district. But we wouldn't have it any other way. 5 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday and Sunday at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; wynwoodlife.com. Admission is free.

