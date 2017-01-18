The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday: ScreenDance Miami Photo courtesy of Cinedans

Thursday

The human body is always changing, always in motion, always doing things that have the potential to inspire. Live dance can tell stories and elicit emotions in viewers, and often in a fleeting moment of artistic connection that lives on only in memory — unless a filmmaker is there to document the performance. When you film a dance, you can not only immortalize it but also bring it to many other viewers around the globe, to people who would otherwise never be able to experience the beauty and pain of the work. Since 2014, Miami has been blessed with a way to explore dance that is created for the camera through Tigertail Productions' ScreenDance Miami. It was recognized as the best festival by Miami New Times in 2016, so you know it's worth checking out. ScreenDance offers skill-building workshops, discussions, and screenings at three artistic venues: Pérez Art Museum Miami (1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami), Miami Beach Cinematheque (1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach), and MDC Live Arts Lab (300 NE Second Ave., Building 1, Miami). Miami choreographers and filmmakers and those who have a hankering for dance can engage with national and international colleagues and explore emerging concepts for dance on film to help grow their audience and bring memorable movement to South Florida. ScreenDance runs Thursday through Saturday; showtimes vary. Tickets to screenings cost $9 to $16. Visit tigertail.org.

Friday

Saddle up your horse, put on your cowboy boots, and get ready for the hoedown of the year at the Homestead Championship Rodeo. Presented by the Homestead Rodeo Association — a nonprofit whose mission is to "promote the sport of rodeo and other equestrian activities to benefit the greater Homestead and Florida City communities" and to develop and support local youth through such events — the three-day "southernmost rodeo of the continental U.S.A." is in its 68th year. Check out the best cowboys in South Florida as they compete for the title of champ in bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, bull riding, and barrel racing. Sporting aside, there will also be live entertainment, including performances aimed at raising breast cancer awareness and supporting our armed forces. And a rodeo parade, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, will make its way through historic downtown Homestead. The rodeo begins Friday at 8 p.m. and runs through Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. at the Doc DeMilly Rodeo Arena at Harris Field (1034 NE Eighth St., Homestead). Tickets cost $14.99 plus fees for adults and $4.99 plus fees for kids via tix.extremetix.com or $19.99 plus fees for adults and $9.99 plus fees for children at the gate. Visit homesteadrodeo.com or call 305-247-3515.

Saturday

Miami is a multifaceted metropolis with a plethora of people and projects worth celebrating. Not just a city of sunny beaches and late nights, Miami is a great place to get your new business started or give innovative ideas room to take flight. That's what brought the Cambridge Innovation Center (1951 NW Seventh Ave., Miami) to the 305. The CIC doesn't mess around with just any town. Its basis for success is economic impact, and it has given local entrepreneurs and innovators space to experiment, grow, and collaborate since October 2015. It's time to throw the new guys a party, so the New Tropic has chosen the CIC as the guest of honor and host for its annual event MiamiLand, an ode to this fine city by the sea. Last year was an exploration of the city's historical neighborhoods, and in 2017, MiamiLand looks toward the future. It'll be an evening packed with entertainment, food, and complimentary cocktails. It's free to attend; just show up between 6 and 9 p.m. Saturday at the CIC. Call 305-503-7751 or visit thenewtropic.com.

Saturday: Billy Crystal Steve Schofield

Billy Crystal is the man. From bringing Wesley back to life in The Princess Bride to enduring Meg Ryan's public orgasm in When Harry Met Sally, the dude has created more than a few iconic pop-culture moments. And seriously, who else has hosted the Oscars a whopping nine times and won Tony and Emmy Awards? He has earned his legendary status, and at the age of 68, he's showing no signs of slowing. Now you can see this Hollywood icon firsthand. He's kicking off his 30-plus city tour, Spend the Night With Billy Crystal, in Miami. He'll take the stage at the Knight Concert Hall and regale the crowd with knee-slapping standup, sit-down stories, and tales from his nearly seven decades of existence. In Mr. Crystal's words, it's "loose, unpredictable, and intimate." Bonnie Hunt — of Jumanji and Beethoven fame — will join him, so consider it a two-for-one flashback. The show begins Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Knight Concert Hall inside the Adrienne Arsht Center (1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami). Tickets start at $59. Call 305-949-6722 or visit arshtcenter.org.



Comedy tours are nothing unusual, but when was the last time you had the chance to catch five comedy A-listers in one room? That's a lot of funny for your buck, and that's exactly the kind of royal affair the Comedy Get Down delivers. The headliners are a regular who's who. Can your belly stomach the laughter of Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, George Lopez, and Charlie Murphy, all in one night? Think of it as ab day at the gym. Cedric has been bustin' guts since he first hosted Showtime at the Apollo, but a lot of fans jumped on his train when he starred opposite Steve Harvey on The Steve Harvey Show. He's one of the Original Kings of Comedy, has starred in everything from Big Momma's House and Barbershop to Madagascar, and can currently be seen in the film Why Him?. He'll be joined onstage by fellow Original King of Comedy D.L. Hughley, along with Eddie Griffin, who hit the big screen as Undercover Brother. George Lopez starred in his own ABC self-titled sitcom, and his work and contributions to the Latino community have brought him numerous awards. If you don't know Charlie Murphy, go back and watch every skit he performed on The Dave Chappelle Show — you won't be disappointed. Showtime is 8 p.m. Saturday at the BB&T Center (1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise). Tickets cost $45.50 to $88.50. Call 954-835-7000 or visit thebbtcenter.com.



Saturday: The Comedy Get Down TheComedyGetDown

Sunday

Dogs make everything better, even things that are already great, such as drinking beer on a Sunday afternoon. And this week, puppies of all sorts (because no matter how old they get, they'll always be puppies in their humans' eyes) will invade Wynwood for Pups & Pints at Concrete Beach Brewery (325 NW 24th St., Miami). The brewery's inaugural doggy day will be filled with plenty of treats for canines, including the party hall's first-ever nonalcoholic pup beer, Woof Wort, made with beef stock and bacon, which comes with the purchase of a draught; canine bowls; and free all-natural pet food samples courtesy of Pet Wants. But there'll be a plethora of goods for humans too. In addition to the beer house's collection of craft brews, Sweet Dogs will serve its ever-popular frankfurters. There will also be a photo booth, vendors, and music courtesy of DJ Giancarlo Oliver, who will mix up tunes — dog-friendly ones, of course. More than just a fun time with furry friends, Jamie's Rescue, a nonprofit dog rescue, will also be onsite with a merchandise station and adoption applications for other dogs in need of homes. Pups & Pints goes down this Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free, and non-dog-owners are also welcome. Visit concretebeachbrewery.com or call 305-796-2727.

Everyone (other than vegetarians and vegans) loves bacon. And everyone (misers and haters aside) wants to help the less fortunate. So what could be better than an event that combines bacon and brotherhood? That's exactly what Riverwalk Bacon Bash offers: an opportunity to satisfy your craving for a cause. The goal is to unite residents, visitors. and local businesses for a common purpose — a universal love of pork products and support for two worthy local charities, Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale and Covenant House Florida, both dedicated to helping homeless, at-risk, and runaway youth. Admission is free, but a nominal donation provides sample beverages and small bites plus admission to the VIP area. A number of local chefs will show off their penchant for pork and compete for honors in "Most Creative Use of Bacon" and "Best Overall Bacon Dish." In addition, there will be food and drinks available for purchase, as well as games and activities for the entire family. So pig out from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Esplanade Park (400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale). Admission is free. VIP passes cost $30 in advance and $35 at the gate. Call 954-468-1541.



Sunday: Pups & Pints Pups & Pints

Monday

The Miami Heat is quite terrible. We know that. You know that. Everyone knows that. Now that we've gotten that out of the way, let's look at the positives. These guys are young, they're feisty, and they're in prime position to use their terribleness to land a lottery pick in this summer's NBA draft. If the Heat keeps losing — and there's no reason to think the team won't — it'll be in position to get a top-five selection in what many experts are calling a deep draft filled with talented players. If you recall, that's how Miami was able to land a certain guard named Dwyane Wade with the fifth pick during the 2010 NBA draft. So losing can be a good thing when you look at it that way. Another positive to losing is losing to a world-beater such as the Golden State Warriors, whom the Heat will host this Monday at the American Airlines Arena (601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami). The Warriors are not only loaded with stars but also quite entertaining when you choose not to hate them for being so loaded. So head out and watch Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson rain down all the threes on the Heat and help Miami secure that top-five pick. Silver linings, people. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at heat.com.

Wednesday

Given the stresses of the past year, it's likely we could all use a little more laughter in our lives. And more drinks. Always more drinks. Enter Drinkhouse Fire & Ice — a hot-meets-cold South Beach alcohol experience. This utterly unique bar is all about temperature extremes and, of course, booze. It's the perfect place to pretend you're at the North Pole or in the South Seas — anywhere but the U.S. of A. This week, in addition to offering its usual lineup of libations, the spot is hosting its Wednesday Night Live Comedy Show. The hump-day event features nationally touring comedians, and this week's show will be headlined by Kyle Grooms, a seriously funny dude who has shown his face on Comedy Central, VH1, NBC's Last Comic Standing, and Chappelle's Show. He'll be joined by some humorous 305 favorites. Get ready to laugh like there's no tomorrow ('cuz there might not be). And remember, Drinkhouse features an ice bar and a fire lounge, so dress accordingly. The show runs from 8 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at Drinkhouse Fire & Ice (1672 Collins Ave., Miami Beach). Tickets cost $16.65 to $131. Call 305-534-2423 or visit sobefireice.com.