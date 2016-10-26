The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Night of Fright: The Monster Ball, Friday. Photo by Gil Bitton

Thursday

In 2008, Patrick Glemaud, the director and curator of Macaya Gallery, attended a climate change conference in Uganda. There, Rwanda's President Paul Kagame spoke of the catastrophic war between the Tutsi and the Hutu. Their war erupted over a politician who incited violence over the radio — not dissimilar, Glemaud says, to Donald Trump's hostile temperament and language. "The way Trump incites violence against Muslims or Latinos, it's dangerous," he says. As the 2016 election season began to take shape, Glemaud, who is a practicing renewable energy lawyer with the Ontario Bar Association, grew more dissatisfied and fearful of Trump's messaging. Now, with only a couple of weeks before the big day, Glemaud will open his gallery to "American Banned," a politically charged exhibit featuring works addressing police brutality, censorship, and white privilege from artists Chor Boogie, Stuart Sheldon, and Ashley Reid. Boogie, who is known in Miami for the boombox mural painted on the outskirts of Wynwood along I-95, will exhibit pieces from Divided States of America, a series he created in anticipation of the 2012 election. In I'm With the Banned, Sheldon raises awareness about specific injustices occurring throughout America, such as voting rights. And in her series White Power, Reid communicates a hint of anarchy and a slap of kitsch, taking the elegance out of her subject. The exhibit opened at Macaya Gallery (145 NW 36th St., Miami) this past Wednesday and will feature a special performance by Ashley Reid this Thursday at 6 p.m. The show will remain on display through November 11. Admission is free. Visit macayagallery.com.

It's hard to believe it's been three decades since John Hughes' masterpiece Pretty in Pink hit the big screen. But really, no other cult classic has epitomized the high-school dilemma of boys, social cliques, and prom like Andie, Duckie, and the rest of the crew in the 1986 flick. In celebration of the film's 30th anniversary, Popcorn Nights and O Cinema Wynwood (90 NW 29th St., Miami) will throw Pretty in Prom: Immersive Cinematic Experience. More than just a film screening, the night will feel like you're in a real-life version of Pretty in Pink (minus the drama), with a Duckie lip-synch contest, jams from the '80s, cheesy prom photos, and an '80s costume contest where you can win some totally tubular prizes. Plus, the first 100 guests to show up will receive a pair of free pink sunglasses. Once the festivities subside, you'll get to watch the Brat Pack flick. It all goes down Thursday. The night kicks off at 7 p.m. with Pretty in Prom shenanigans, followed by the screening of Pretty in Pink at 9 p.m. There will also be class portraits on the wall of the outdoor courtyard, so don't forget to email your old high-school photos to wynwood@o-cinema.org, with the subject line "Prom Picture: (Your Name)." Tickets cost $21 plus fees via o-cinema.org. Visit o-cinema.org or call 305-571-9970.



There's tons of trouble in the world today, with random violence and broken communication sadly seeping into our everyday lives. So leave it to internationally renowned playwright, actor, and producer Michael McKeever and Zoetic Stage to team up for After, a world-premiere work that grapples with the unexpected circumstances that often follow heinous acts. After follows two couples, the Beckmans and the Campbells, happily content as friends and neighbors — until darker drama plays its part. Trouble begins when an unexpected act of violence scorches their mutual safety net, and a search for answers finds them not only questioning the reasons behind this insidious act but also confronting one another in an attempt to pick up the pieces. With an all-star cast that includes McKeever, Jeni Hacker, Mia Matthews, Tom Wahl, and Karen Stephens, the acting ought to be topnotch. Once you see it, you might want to make a point to be nice to your neighbors. After opens in preview Thursday and runs this Friday through November 13 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts (1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami). Tickets cost $50 and $55. Call 305-949-6722 or visit arshtcenter.org.



The original Dracula stalks the Broward Center this Friday. Courtesy of Arts Radio Network

Friday

You don't have to get electrocuted by Dr. Frankenstein to do the Monster Mash; just don a werewolf mask and get your salsa steps ready for the very spooky edition of Ball & Chain's (1512 SW Eighth St., Miami) monthly Viernes Cultural Stage Production, The Monster Ball. Every last Friday of the month, the local watering hole puts on a bustling performance of music and dancing, with a main show for locals and tourists walking Calle Ocho at 8 p.m. and a followup finale on the Pineapple Stage at 9. For the All Hallow's Eve edition, performers gear up in all manner of creepy attire, bringing classic Halloween characters to life in a very Miami version of the classic "Monster Mash" scene — monsters and creatures of the night dancing everywhere. After the big number, stay for live music from Ball & Chain's favorite local band, Spam Allstars, and DJ Kenyi Succar at the main bar. It'll all go down Friday for partiers aged 18 or older. There's no cover and no excuses not to have fun. Visit ballandchainmiami.com.

It's hard to imagine a time when the vampire mythos wasn't baked (or staked) into our national consciousness. This century has witnessed the vampire as bullied adolescent, lovesick teenager, and bayou sex fiend. When they're not being slaughtered by Abraham Lincoln, today's fang-bearers are usually misunderstood outcasts pining for normalcy. Not so with the original Dracula, the tale of the suave Transylvanian count imagined by Bram Stoker in his groundbreaking 1897 novel that established many of the serious tropes our generation has subverted or watered-down: Stoker's Dracula, seeking fresh blood from London spinsters, moves to the metropolitan city to feast in the night, with the vampire hunter Van Helsing hot on his shadowy trail. That's the story Orson Welles brought to radio in 1938 in his inaugural Mercury Theatre on the Air broadcast, and it's this seminal audio adaptation of Stoker's tale that our own Arts Radio Network will bring to life onstage. As always, the radio geeks behind the network will enlist top regional actors to enliven Welles' crackling script, supplemented with vintage sound effects created live with unusual objects. Plenty of audience participation will heighten the thrills. Revisit the myth anew at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Broward Center (201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale). Tickets cost $25. Call 954-462-0222 or visit browardcenter.org.

If you live in South Florida, you've seen plenty of men like the titular character of the movie A Man Called Ove: potbellied, permanently scowling, severely aged, sporting an ugly plaid flat cap, whiling away his days meddling in the business of others. Ove represents Sweden's brand of the lovable curmudgeon archetype, but the timeworn tropes ring true through the subtleties. Yet he's anchored by a distinctly Swedish sense of melancholy: When he's not berating the neighbors in his planned community for disobeying the development's strictures, he routinely tries to kill himself for reasons that manifest as the film progresses. A Man Called Ove's regional premiere couldn't come at a more opportune time: Its novel source material of the same name has spent 40 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list, where it stands at number two at the time of this writing. A surprisingly tremendous box office success in its native country, it was even chosen as Sweden's entry for Best Foreign Language Film for next year's Academy Awards. See it now, before Clint Eastwood options the American remake. A Man Called Ove opens Friday at the Classic Gateway Theater (1820 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale). Tickets cost $8.50 to $11. Call 954-763-7994 or visit classicgateway.com.

Spooky skating-rink nostalgia takes over Bayfront Park Saturday. Photo by Max Reed

Saturday

Clearly, comics aren't just for kids anymore. And they're not just for reading either. The comic culture has broadened considerably over the past few decades, going from print and tabloids to film, television, games, and interactive devices. But anyone who still laments the fact that their parents tossed out their prized collectible comics knows there's nothing like paper and print. The folks behind the fifth-annual Halloween ComicFest understand that, as do the enthusiasts who account for a 33 percent increase in the number of comics bought this year over last. Thanks to the support of the major comic book publishers DC and Marvel, they're offering the opportunity to revive your comic book collection by giving away a number of new comics — 32 titles in all (19 full-length offerings and 13 mini-editions) — at three of Miami's coolest comic book retailers. What's more, those who want to celebrate their inner nerd will get additional opportunities via costume contests that will award winners shopping sprees and special prize packages. It's like ComicCon but with freebies that make it even better. Halloween ComicFest runs all day Saturday at A&M Comics (6550 Bird Rd., Miami); Superheroes Unlimited #2 (1788 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach); and Korka Comics (10562 SW Eighth St., Miami). Admission is free. Visit halloweencomicfest.com.

After a short hiatus, Bay Skate Miami is back. So grab your roller skates and make your way to Bayfront Park (301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami) for some fun on wheels as the outdoor skate party takes over the Pepper Fountain this Saturday. Dreamed up by brothers Alex and Marcos Macias of Macias Advertising, Bay Skate won the Miami Foundation's Public Space Challenge in 2014, becoming the first of its kind in the Magic City. More than just a re-creation of the skating-rink vibe that dominated the '70s and beyond, this edition will feature a full bar, a selection of local craft beers, an interactive activation and craft cocktails by Zignum Mezcal, tasty grub, and, of course, sick dance tunes courtesy of your favorite DJs at Y100, Tu 94.9, 103.5 the Beat, and 93.9 MIA to keep you groovin' all night. Miami-Dade Transit will also give out free Metrorail passes. And because it's all going down the same evening as Downtown Fright Night, don't be surprised if you find yourself skating beside a creepy clown. The first session runs from 5 to 7 p.m. and is open to all ages. The second session, which is for the 18-and-older crew only, runs from 7 p.m. to midnight. Admission is free, and limited skate rentals are available. Visit facebook.com/bayskatemiami.

Sunday

Autumn in Miami might not be the charming spectacle it is in, say, New England, but we can rock pumpkin-flavored coffee and creepy decor with the best of 'em. And our dogs look just as great in costume, as evidenced by Howl-O-Ween. This annual pet-focused fun-for-all is the Halloween bash you've been waiting for. On the agenda are games, a doggie fun zone, snacks, trick-or-treating, craft projects, pumpkin patch portraits, costume contests (with celebrity judges, no less), and an adoptable dog parade, plus tons of other seasonal stuff. There will also be live entertainment, DJs, and giveaways. Proceeds benefit Paws 4 You Rescue, so you'll be doing a good deed just by showing up. Howl-O-Ween takes place Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at Pinecrest Gardens (11000 S. Red Rd., Pinecrest). Tickets cost $5, and children under 2 and dogs get in free. Visit pinecrest-fl.gov or call 305-669-6990.

Have a wicked good time in Wilton Manors Monday. Courtesy of Wilton Manors Pride Center

Monday

Halloween is on a Monday, and though that is truly the scariest day of the week, it's not exactly known for its all-night ragers. Good thing the event planners and promoters at Swarm give no f's about that. After a rousing good time in 2015, HalloWyn is back and spookier than ever. It's an all-ages, totally free block party (2250 NW Second Ave., Miami) taking over the hip Wynwood Arts District with music, food, drinks, and fun for all monsters, creeps, ghouls, and phantoms. Local food trucks (and vampires) will provide devilishly delicious bites while monsters ball out to music videos projected on a 240-foot LED screen. Stay tuned for the 10 p.m. special screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show (so rehearse your lines). Think you've got the best look? Sign up for the costume contest to win cash prizes by emailing info@swarminc.com. Everyone who snags free tickets online gets a free drink too. The party starts Monday at 7 p.m. and goes into the "wee hours." Call 305-461-2700 or visit hallowynblockparty.com.

The only thing scarier than this presidential race might be the election results. It may be no coincidence, then, that Election Day falls a mere week after Halloween. So what does Wilton Manors' Pride Center do? Makes "Political Nightmare" the theme for its 2016 Halloween bash, Wicked Manors. Expect 15,000 to 18,000 attendees to bring their scandals, sins, and secrets in some of the most outrageous costumes of Hillary, Trump, Bernie, and everyone else to downtown Wilton Manors. It's an event that claims to be the biggest of its kind in the Southeast, and it's open to the entire community, including kids. Trick-or-treating begins at 5 p.m. on Wilton Drive, but Wicked Manors runs from 7 to 11 p.m., closing down the street from Five Points Plaza to NE 21st Street this Monday. Emcee Miss Misty Eyez will return to the HITS 97.3 main stage alongside DJ Laz, Miss Bryan, and Kimmy B. There will be five costume contests, including one for kids at 7:30 p.m., with cash prizes. Drink tickets start at $4 for water and soft drinks, $5 for beer and wine, and $7 for cocktails. Drink tickets can be purchased online at wickedmanors.org/donate. Call 954-463-9005 or visit wickedmanors.org.

Tuesday

This political campaign season has been exhausting. Across the nation, blood pressures are rising, heads are pounding, and everybody seems ready to scream. So release some stress at Lucky US?, an "art therapy" fundraiser for the Bakehouse Art Complex (BAC, 561 NW 32nd St., Miami). Lucky US? is a political twist on BAC's annual fundraiser, Lucky You! Fun at the fundraiser includes political cartooning workshops for adults and teenagers, an auction of politically themed art, and an Iowa State Fair-themed party. The auction includes artwork by Pulitzer Prize-winning Miami Herald political cartoonist Jim Morin. All proceeds support BAC, which is Miami's oldest continually operating art center and a repurposed 1930s commercial bakery. The online auction runs now through November 4. A political cartooning workshop for youth (ages 13 to 16) will be held Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m.; tickets cost $60. The opening reception is Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. and is free. On Thursday, November 3, adults can try their hand at political cartooning from 4 to 7 p.m.; tickets cost $75. The culminating event — the "art therapy" fundraising party and curated auction — takes place Friday, November 4, from 7 to 11 p.m.. Tickets cost $60 in advance and $75 at the door. Visit bacfl.org/luckyus or call 305-576-2828.

Wednesday

Seed Food & Wine Festival is everything you love about swanky, celeb-studded food-and-wine fests — without the artery-clogging, belly-bloating animal products. At this annual event, attendees are in for an all-you-can-eat, all-you-can-drink affair that's good for the waistline, the planet, and cute little animals. From the scenic 5K run to the chic chef-hosted dinners and the all-you-can-eat burger battle, Seed is five days of edible adventures for conscious foodies. Influencers such as Marco Borges (Beyoncé's trainer), Rich Roll, Mary Mattern, "Badass Vegan" John Lewis, John Salley, and dozens of others will host events, mix and mingle with attendees, and take selfies with fans like it's their job (because it basically is). Saturday's grand tasting village is the main event. Attendees are in for a smorgasbord of plant-based goodies, from wine to snacks to desserts to spirits and everything in between. With 200 vendors, it's easy to overdo it. Luckily, fare like this doesn't induce food comas. In addition to the nine food-focused events on Seed's schedule, new this year is Seed Summit, a two-day bloggers and content creators conference featuring 20 workshops on everything from how to find a vegan boyfriend (yes, really) to food photography and crowdfunding a biz. All in all, there's something for everyone at Seed — even the bacon-obsessed Miami native who thinks vegan food is nothing but sprouts and tofu. Once he goes Seed, he'll never go back. The festival runs this Wednesday through next Sunday, November 7, at various locations across Miami. The grand tasting village takes place Saturday, November 6, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mana Wynwood (318 NW 23rd St., Miami). Tickets to the grand tasting cost $55 each; tickets prices to the other events vary. Visit seedfoodandwinemiami.com.