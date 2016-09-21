The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

NoMad Bar Takeover: See Thursday. Courtesy of Edition

Thursday

This Thursday is your chance to watch former Miami Heat star Shane Battier belt out some karaoke for a great cause. The Battier Take Charge Foundation is presenting Battioke 2016, an event gathering Battier and his famous friends, ranging from fellow NBA players to popular celebrities, to take the mike and belt it out — all to raise money for the development and education of underserved youth. Throughout his career, Battier and his wife Heidi have worked to help underprivileged kids receive a fair shot at learning and bettering themselves through education. To that end, proceeds from Battioke will go toward the Battier Take Charge Scholarship Program, which awards four-year, $20,000 college scholarships to deserving young leaders from the greater Miami, Houston, and Detroit areas. Battioke will take place from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Ball & Chain (1513 SW Eighth St., Miami). Tickets cost $100. Visit battioke.org.

New York City's NoMad Bar is making its way south for an evening of classic cocktails and edgy fusions. The NoMad's award-winning spirits director, Leo Robitschek, will call the Miami Beach Edition's Matador Bar (2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach) home when its third-Thursday takeover series returns with a pop-up of the NoMad Bar. The evening will feature the bar genius' expertly crafted libations. Though the menu will be inspired by Robitschek's NYC creations, expect a hint of Miami flair in each offering. As you sip, sway to live music, making it an eventide of booze and bubbly paired with tunes and good company. The one-night-only NoMad Bar Takeover begins at 9 p.m. Thursday. Cocktails cost $12 each. Visit matadorroom.com or call 786-257-4600.

Miami's culinary scene is bustling, and the influx of high-profile chefs, acclaimed restaurants, and nationally recognized festivals continues to transform the Magic City into one of the most desirable destinations for food and drinks. With Taste: Celebrity Chef Edition, you can feed your gastronomical obsession with bites by some of the city's most sought-after toques. Benefiting Feeding South Florida's Hunger Action Month, which raises awareness and fights issues such as food insecurity and hunger in America, the event will include Talde's Dale Talde, the Sarsaparilla Club's Jeffrey McInnis, Pubbelly Restaurant Group's Jose Mendin, and Top Chef winner Paul Qui. Nibble your way through the soiree, and don't feel guilty, because each short rib-filled, bacon-wrapped, and cheese-drizzled bite honors a philanthropic cause. Taste: Celebrity Chef Edition begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hyde Beach (1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach). Tickets cost $75 for general admission and $125 for VIP, which includes a special sashimi demonstration by chef Katsuya Uechi. The event is reserved for those 21 and older. Visit celebritytaste.com.

Nick Cannon does it all: See Friday. Courtesy of Hard Rock Live

Friday

Fashion and some of the Magic City's brightest, most creative minds — that's what you'll find at the Rooftop Garden at the Moore Building (4040 NE Second Ave., Miami) when Creative GLUE takes over the Design District this Friday for the second installment of its six-part series. Not your typical networking experience, the event aims to GLUE (Give, Learn, Unite, Evolve) Miami's entrepreneurs, designers, executives, developers, artists, and organizations and "provide the community with new, exciting events and workshops that empower innovations in South Florida." In partnership with the Miami International University of Art & Design, the Fashion Group International, the Miami Design District, and other organizations of the ilk, this event is all about fashion. The night kicks off at 6:30, when guests will have the opportunity to network with those in the field and, as the night progresses, check out the 305's up-and-coming designers who will showcase their latest fashions. Later in the evening, vibe out to the tunes of DJ RBK as Creative GLUE and its sponsors host a giveaway featuring a one-night stay at the W South Beach, a free fashion workshop courtesy of the Miami International University of Art & Design, and a free one-on-one DJ lesson with DJ RBK, among other prizes. The party goes till 11 p.m. Admission is free. RSVP at cgevents.us.

Autumn has officially arrived, which means three important things should be at the top of your agenda: football, pumpkin spice, and, most important, Oktoberfest. Beer holidays are the best holidays, and the Miami Beach Botanical Garden (2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach) is celebrating the German tradition with a festive soiree this Friday. The event will feature a full beer garden complete with South Florida's best local brewers. They include Miami Brewing Co., Concrete Beach Brewery, Islamorada Beer Company, Barrel of Monks Brewers, Black Point Brewery, Wynwood Brewing Company, J. Wakefield Brewing, Edukos, and Holy Mackerel. A ticket earns you unlimited suds, so pace yourself. In addition to the beverage of honor, there will also be live polka music by Nestor Zarita and the International Polka Band (wear your dancing shoes), a Bavarian feast, communal tables for making new friends, and lawn games. And if you really want an authentic experience, here's the only German phrase you'll need all night: Ein Bier, bitte! (A beer, please!) The event, which is for those aged 21 or older, runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets cost $45 in advance and $55 at the door. Visit mbgarden.org/tickets or call 305-673-7256.

Nick Cannon has enjoyed one of those careers that makes the 20-something Orson Welles look like a slouch. The 35-year-old multihyphenate has already excelled as a standup comic, rapper, actor, entrepreneur, film director/producer, philanthropist, and that enviable catchall title, "television personality." And he was, for six years, Mr. Mariah Carey, undoubtedly the hardest job of them all. But when Howie Mandel recently posted a picture of himself in Vegas with a busty Carey along with the hashtag "#SundayWithYourEx," Cannon took it well. He and Mandel are besties, after all, longtime friends and cohosts on America's Got Talent (yeah, Cannon does that too) who are not averse to the occasional prank. Call Mandel's photo gentle revenge for Cannon's scarily convincing appearance as a mime (OK, there's nothing this guy can't do) on AGT in 2014, which scared the wits out of his older pal. These days, any grievances they do share can be aired onstage in their coheadlining standup show. As for Mandel, in addition to being one of the few celebrities who can rock a shaved head and a Van Dyke beard, he boasts a CV as eclectic as Cannon's, one that spans author, actor, television host, and comic. Of course, he's had 25 more years than Cannon to build up his resumé, but who's counting? See them take the stage at 8 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Live (1 Seminole Way in Hollywood). Tickets cost $45 to $85. Call 800-745-3000 or visit myhrl.com.

Ann Storck's mission began in 1951 when she opened her home to a handful of children with developmental disabilities. Her mission continued in 1981 with the founding of the Ann Storck Center, a more permanent facility that serves more than 300 kids across two campuses. Now in its 23rd year, the Celebrity Chefs Food Tasting & Auction is a "signature event" featuring live entertainment, a silent auction, and a grand tasting of culinary creations from a cadre of some of South Florida's most talented chefs. The event supports the kids enrolled in the Center for Celebrity Chefs. The silent auction will include a catalog of distinctive wine, food, spa packages, and private dinners. The Celebrity Chefs Food Tasting & Auction, which has gained a reputation as one of South Florida's premier fundraising events, will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (1 Seminole Way in Hollywood). Self-parking is available onsite in lots and garages, and valet parking is available at the main entrance. Single tickets cost $150 each. For more information, call 954-584-8000 or email chefs@annstorckcenter.org.

Head to the Hard Rock for the Celebrity Chefs Food Tasting: See Friday. Courtesy of Fast Forward Event Productions

Saturday

Alfred Browning Parker (1916-2011) designed homes that mesh seamlessly into their surroundings, bringing indoor and outdoor space as close together as possible. During his 60-year career, the modernist architect took on more than 500 projects and dotted the map of Miami with masterworks such as the Parker Residence in Coconut Grove, which was named House Beautiful magazine's "Pace Setter" in 1954. On the centennial of Parker's birth, you can get close to his designs at the opening of "The Discipline of Nature: Architect Alfred Browning Parker in Florida" at HistoryMiami (101 W. Flagler St., Miami). With drawings, photos, furniture, and models, the exhibit celebrates Parker's organic, tropicalist style and environmental sensibilities. Curators Allan Shulman and Randolph C. Henning and former University of Miami architecture dean Elizabeth Plater-Zyberk will hold a conversation at the reception. "As an architect deeply rooted in Florida, Parker designed and built singular works directed by a coherent system of values that directly address issues of place," Shulman says. "The Discipline of Nature" opens Saturday at 6 p.m. and runs through February 12, 2017. Admission to the reception costs $10 for museum members and $20 for nonmembers; museum admission costs $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Visit historymiami.org to register for the reception, or call 305-375-1492.

The '70s might feel like a million years ago, but have things really changed all that much since the days of bushy mustaches and shaggy hair? Hipsters don't seem to think so. Anyway, the '70s were the era of ¿Qué Pasa, USA? — America's first bilingual comedy and the first sitcom to be produced for PBS. The classic series was also taped live in Miami, so it's possible that your parents — in bellbottoms and patchouli no less — sat in on some shows. The story is as Miami as it gets, following a Cuban-American family, the Peñas, as they adjust to life in Little Havana. And though the details might be a bit dated, the concept is as relevant as ever. If you've never seen the iconic show (and, no, it's not on Netflix), head to A.D. Barnes Park (3401 Sunset Dr., Miami) Saturday to watch the top five episodes. In keeping with the theme, attendees will enjoy free Cuban coffee, food, salsa music, mojitos, and other goodies. As Papa Peña would say, it's the American way. The ¿Qué Pasa, USA? screening runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is free. Visit eventbrite.com to register.

The autumn bug has bitten Broward hard, and the second-annual Riverwalk Fall Festival is another excuse for locals to enjoy the awesome weather that South Florida's climate frequently provides. Nothing welcomes fall quite like spending the day outside having a good time in shorts and flip-flops. In these parts, fall is just a little warm layover until that brutal week of winter hits in late January. Fall carnival-themed games, activities, competitions, and live music will fill the air while Coral Springs' and West Broward's Schools of Rock provide the tunes, and vendors and food trucks will peddle their wares. Maybe one or two of them will offer something pumpkin-spice-flavored, but don't let that distract you — especially if a nice salty breeze wafts over the Tarpon River. The second-annual Riverwalk Fall Festival runs from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Esplanade Park (400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale). Admission is free, and well-behaved, leashed pets are welcome. Call 954-468-1541 or visit goriverwalk.com.

Celebrate autumn at the Riverwalk Fall Festival: See Saturday. compliments of Middle River Arts Photography

Sunday

Have you ever considered entering your car in an auto show but were told your ride isn't high-class enough to compete? Here's your chance. The inaugural Dumped Society Auto Show will take place Sunday, right on the water at Miami Marine Stadium (3601 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne). Gates will open at 10 a.m. for car owners looking to win awards such as Best Interior, Best Engine Bay, Best Japanese Import, Best German Import, Best Domestic, Best Antique (25 years or older), and Best Overall. Tickets cost $20 to $30 for entering cars in the show, but spectators can tour the cars for free. Even if you don't enter your own car, you can still be a winner; there will be raffle prizes including a 40-inch TV, a Pioneer car stereo, a Mishimoto radiator, and HID kits. Food trucks will be onsite to serve spectators. Visit dumpedsociety.eventbrite.com or call Ryan at 954-665-7863.

YoungArts alumni return for "MouthWater": See Tuesday. Courtesy of National YoungArts Foundation Leonardo Bacan

Tuesday

The Miami-based National YoungArts Foundation (2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami) is an incubator for artistic talent, setting up high-school students with funding and expert mentors to move them along the path to greatness. You might call it an act of defiance in an age of economic anxiety and condescending ads pushing science careers ("A ballerina yesterday. An engineer today" — if you missed that controversial Wells Fargo pamphlet). But YoungArts can point to a bevy of successful alumni to prove it has made an impact on artists and their audiences. And this Tuesday, YoungArts Awareness Day, works by 28 of the program's alums will go on display at the foundation's "MouthWater" exhibition. YoungArts promises "an extraordinary cross-section of visual arts, design, and photography alumni" spanning four decades of awards, underscoring "YoungArts' role as a platform for dynamic dialogue among artists across generations." There's local talent throughout, from Naomi Fisher to Leonardo Bacan and Nadia Wolff. Awareness Day is also a reminder to teens to apply to join YoungArts' next cohort by October 14. "MouthWater" will be on view through November 21, and admission is free. The Tuesday opening reception begins at 6 p.m. and is free with registration at youngarts.org/youngarts-awareness-day. Call 800-970-2787.

Wednesday

Whether you're a man, a woman, or somewhere in between, there's something about whiskey and wieners (the juicy, tasty franks) that makes you feel like you can conquer the world. For that very reason, the Mighty (2224 Coral Way, Miami) and Craft Spirits Fest are kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the third-annual Women, Whiskey & Wieners. The ultimate Whiskey Wednesday celebration, the night will feature free whiskey tastings and specially priced whiskey cocktails by some of the best female bartenders in Miami, courtesy of High West Distillery, Michter's American Whiskey, and Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey. Attendees can also take advantage of beer specials and the Mighty's signature house-made wieners. Whiskey and wieners aside, you'll also have the chance to help raise funds for the family of Cesar Diaz, a local United States Bartenders' Guild member whose three small daughters lost their mother to cancer earlier this year. There will also be a silent auction, raffles, and other fun activities. Though the night is all about the ladies, men are welcome too. The happy hour runs from 6 to 9 p.m. this Wednesday. Admission is free. RSVP via eventbrite.com. Visit themightymiami.com or call 305-570-4311.