The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

Art and politics are almost inextricable in Cuba, largely because the postrevolution government oscillated between brutally censoring artists and enthusiastically championing the arts. This is why looking at Cuban art can feel like looking into an alternate reality — movements like pop art and surrealism are recognizable enough but altered in a fundamental way. "Dreams, Sarcasm, Cynicism" showcases the work of Cuban artists Teo Beceiro, Octavio Cuellar, Cesar Beltran, and Luis Cabrera to demonstrate the evolution of Cuban art since the '70s. 7 p.m. on Thursday at Art & Design Gallery, 8690 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-762-5896; RSVP at eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Brickell is becoming the young, hip, and sophisticated city center that every Miamian envious of New Yorkers wants it to be. Much of this is due to the burgeoning nightlife that has spread like wildfire thanks to new restaurants and cocktail bars. Brickell Restaurant Week seeks to further this growth through sponsored prix-fixe menus from almost a dozen downtown and Brickell eateries. The week kicks off with Savor, a swanky party with small bites and drinks that showcases local chefs and benefits the SLAM! Foundation. Head to Whisper Lounge (485 Brickell Ave, Miami.) Thursday at 6 p.m. to check it all out. Through May 21 at various locations; brickellrestaurantweek.com. Prix-fixe menu prices vary, and Savor tickets cost $75 to $125.

Friday

Miami has a unique perspective on climate compared to the rest of the U.S. We're tropical, we're international, we're probably going to end up underwater in 20 years. But instead of battling climate change deniers or curling into an anxiety-fueled fetal position, you can process your fears and feelings through art. Climakaze Miami is FUNdarte's approach to engaging in environmental activism with climate arts activities. Friday kicks off with a performance by Australian artist Moira Finucane, and local tropical-folk singer Inez Barlatier performs on Saturday night. 8:30 p.m. on Friday at Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W Flagler St, Miami; 305-547-5414; climakaze.org. Tickets cost $25 to $40.

Every cell in your body regenerates every seven years, making you a new human being. But Comedy Inn is basically the same after seven years – which, in this case, is a good thing for one of Miami's only comedy clubs, and the city's only comedy hotel. Yeah, there's a comedy venue with a premium bar inside a Quality Inn on U.S. 1 in Palmetto Bay. For its seventh-anniversary Cinco de Mike-o Show, expect hilarious sets from Aaron Berg and DC Benny, hosted by David Stebbins. If you have a little too much fun, rooms at the hotel will be 50 percent off for Comedy Inn patrons. 9:30 p.m. on Friday, 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Comedy Inn, 14501 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami; 786-683-7999; comedyinn.com. Tickets cost $29 to $39.

If cultural appropriation is more palatable to you when it's free, then Cinco de Wynwood is your spot for get-drunk-because-Mexicans day. The event is sponsored by Avion Tequila and will feature a mechanical bull, a 30-foot piñata drop, food trucks, and art and craft vendors (remember, you're in Wynwood). A $17 ticket gets you a drink and some party favors, or you can be one of the 500 people to RSVP first, and you'll even get a free drink with your free party celebrating Mexico's victory in the Battle of Puebla. 5 p.m. on Friday at Mana Wynwood, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; cincodewynwood.com. Admission is free.

There's nothing quite like using another country's history to fuel your shamelessly nihilistic party culture. That being said, Cinco de Mayo Brickell should be fun af, with tequila shots, margaritas, Mexican beer, more margaritas, piñatas, mariachis, big margaritas, and enough sombreros for every drunk girl to wear in her selfies. If you don't have an index-finger-mustache-tattoo, some physical ones will be provided. Before you slip into a tequila-fueled, raging blackout, salute Commander General Ignacio Zaragoza, why don't you. 5 p.m. on Friday at Mary Brickell Village, 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami; cincodemayobrickell.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20.

Rolling Loud just can't stay put. Bayfront Park is its third venue in three years, with each venue getting progressively larger and more crowded. How they'll get any more space in downtown Miami, or how they'll top this year's headlining roster of Kendrick Lamar, Future, Lil Wayne, and A$AP Rocky, is anybody's guess. What we do know: It's gonna get rowdy within a six-block radius of Bayside during this three-day festival of hip-hop glory. 4 p.m. on Friday, noon on Saturday and Sunday at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; rollingloud.com. Tickets cost $350.

