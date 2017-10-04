The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

It's rare to see a semblance of everyday Miami life in books or movies. Popular depictions cast the Magic City as a sea of drug cartels and corrupt businessmen. On Your Feet! hits closer to home as a tale of Cuban immigrants integrating into U.S. culture and as a chronicle of the music and careers of Gloria and Emilio Estefan. With two Cuban mothers driving the plot and more than 20 musical numbers from the iconic Latin superstars, this new Broadway production will hit several levels of nostalgia feels. 8 p.m. Thursday through October 15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $29 cost $200.

No one has celebrated Christopher Columbus on Columbus Day since elementary school, so act like a grownup and spend your weekend at Socavivor Raw. With seven parties spanning five days, you probably won't be able to walk after this weekend, but it should be worth it. Get some sun at Rise & Shine at Virginia Key Beach Park, rep your heritage at the Flag Night Party at Revolution Live, and wind through the night to a bevy of Caribbean artists and DJs at Rockwell and Space. 11 p.m. Thursday through Monday at various locations; 786-319-1477; socavivor.com. Admission varies by event and ranges from $20 to $175.

New Times' Iron Fork returns for its tenth anniversary with more than 50 of the city's top restaurants offering savory bites and sweet delights. A special lounge for VIP ticketholders will offer complimentary drinks from Estrella Damm, Voga Italia, and Barton & Guestier, along with exclusive food from BLT Steak and BLT Prime. VIPs also get early admission for an extra hour of food and fun. The popular chefs' battle will see Brian Nasajon of Beaker & Gray and Santiago Gomez of Tacology take the stage in a duel of fire, knives, and a little trash-talking for the coveted "Skillet of Excellence." 6 p.m. Thursday at the Hyatt Regency Miami, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-571-7579; newtimesironfork.com. Admission costs $50 to $80 online and $60 to $90 at the door.

Friday: Animate South Florida. Courtesy of Animate South Florida

Friday

Your favorite high-school YouTube celebs have finally come full circle. Mimi Davila and Laura Di Lorenzo of "Chongalicious" fame are teaming up with Jenny Lorenzo, AKA Abuela, for possibly the most Miami thing ever: Chonga Girls and Abuela. Local mainstay Have-Nots Comedy is hosting the crew for one night of parody that feels more like your cousin's quinceañera than you'd probably like to admit. Your eyebrow game may have evolved and your jeans may be looser, pero like, this shit is still gonna be fire. 9 p.m. Friday at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; 305-649-8000; magiccitycasino.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40. Read more about Chonga Girls here.

The fact that we're swimming in advertisements and design makes it hard to appreciate the art itself, so seeing it in an art museum can help reframe the craft. Tragically killed during the Holocaust, Julius Klinger was an Austrian designer who masterfully implemented simple design elements to transform modern print culture. His works will be presented in tandem with "Double Vision," a Klinger-inspired reworking of the Wolfsonian's lobby by Viennese design studio Seite Zwei. 10 a.m. Friday through April 1, 2018, at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1001; wolfsonian.org. Admission costs $10.

A lot of conventions will host celebrities and vendors and costume competitions, but Animate South Florida is taking it further. Not only can you embody your favorite character, but you can also watch your favorite heroes and villains duke it out in the Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling ring. Aside from meeting fellow gamers and fans, you can play against them on contemporary and vintage consoles during tournaments. And why not get served grub by a group of adorable maids at Cafe Kira Hoshi? Suit up for more than 450 hours of your favorite anime, gaming, and cartoon fandom. 1:30 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; 954-399-1330; animateflorida.com. Tickets cost $15 to $125.

Nearly ten years after its debut in Fort Lauderdale, the newly christened OUTshine Film Festival (formerly the Gay & Lesbian Film Festival) is bringing a new round of LGBTQ flicks to Broward. Works of note include Chavela, which follows the life of Mexican singer and lesbian (and alleged lover of Frida Kahlo) Chavela Vargas; The Feels, where the joint bachelorette party of a lesbian couple takes a turn for the worse when one bride-to-be admits she's never had an orgasm; and Close Knit, telling of the heartwarming bond between a trans stepmother and an 11-year-old girl. 6 p.m. Friday, 2:45 p.m. Saturday, and 12:45 Sunday at various locations; 305-751-6305; outshinefilm.com. Prices vary per event; tickets to regular screenings cost $13. Read more about OUTshine Film Festival here.

The exact origins of Munich's Oktoberfest are disputed, but the success of the event has to do with the 7.7 million liters of beer served. Sam Adams Octoberfest won't boast quite that much beer, but rest assured there will be food, games, and enough suds for a beer dunk tank. This year, the Wynwood Dome will project the stony walls of a medieval German castle for that authentic, beer-fermenting feel. 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, and noon Sunday at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; thisisoctoberfest.com. Tickets cost $8 to $15.

Nobody does movies quite like the Italians. From Fellini's time to today, they do weird and funny with pizazz. This Friday through next Tuesday, XV Cinema Italy Miami will take over the classic Colony Theatre with ten award-winning films, including In Guerra per Amore and I Babysitter. And if you don't speak the language, the English subtitles will say it all. A rooftop opening cocktail will take place at the Gale Hotel, and the closing party will happen at Cibo Wine. The fest will give you a chance to explore Italy and South Beach and enjoy how and with whom the two intersect. Friday through Tuesday at the Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; cinemaitaly.com. Tickets cost $12.

Since 2007, Safe has been promoting the kind of techno and electronic music that grownups can enjoy. Safe 10 celebrates the music promoter's tenth birthday with two nights of beats from underground artists Ben UFO, DJ Richard, Lawrence, and Mystic Bill, plus collaborations like SSS (with Terence Tabeau, Artime, Anshaw Black, and Diego Andrés), Optimo (with JG Wilkes and JD Twitch), and Secretsundaze (with Giles Smith and James Priestley). 10 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday at Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-4613; electricpicklemiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $45.



Saturday: Marlon Wayans. Courtesy of Artist

Saturday

With flicks such as White Chicks, 50 Shades of Black, and Scary Movie, the Wayans brothers are kings of taking a funny idea and stretching it practically to the point of a sputtering and untimely death. Though Marlon Wayans isn't best known for his standup, his frequent talk-show appearances can give you an idea of his comedy style offscreen. Since In Living Color, Marlon and his family have consistently delivered comedy in a way that has made their name a brand, so this weekend's show is sure to deliver its weight in laughs. 8 p.m. Saturday at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; 305-649-8000; magiccitycasino.com. Tickets cost $40.

The Wynwood Yard has mastered what other venues in Miami have tried and failed to do: get people to shows. Who knows what they're putting in the water over there (hops?), but they're pulling huge crowds to watch all sorts of groups playing many genres. This week's free show offers the Main Squeeze as part of the Midwestern crew's Without a Sound tour. The group started out working with Randy Jackson, the producer you might know from American Idol. Since then, the band has taken its soulful blend of hip-hop, funk, and rock to venues such as Red Rocks and to the stage alongside Jane's Addiction and the Roots. Expect a high-energy set and plenty of people to dance with. 9 p.m. Saturday at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free.

Do you fancy yourself cool but can't find a concert to validate that quality? Well, we're not here to invalidate your descriptive, but we can point you in the right direction to reinforce it. Club Space's live, not-solely-EDM venue, the Ground, is bringing St. Louis songstress SZA, who presents R&B 2.0. She's a talented lyricist and vocalist who mixes all the new genres — even chillwave and witch house — with the soulful old. The show is sold out, so let's hope you already scored tickets or know someone who did. 9 p.m. Saturday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; facebook.com/thegroundmiami. Tickets are sold out. Read more about SZA here.

Sunday

Migration, exile, poverty, freedom, and creativity are topics that seem constantly relevant. All will be explored in the Frost's exhibition "Continental Abstraction: Highlights From the Art Museum of the Americas." The focus of this Klaudio Rodriguez-curated event is on Latin America. More than 40 works were culled from Washington D.C.'s Organization of American States Art Museum of the Americas' collection. Also opening is "Rafael Soriano: The Artist as Mystic," which includes more than 90 paintings by the Cuban artist. It'll be deep and heavy, but more than worth the admission price. 4 p.m. Sunday through February 18, 2018, at the Frost Art Museum at Florida International University, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; frost.fiu.edu. Admission is free.

Why celebrate the colonizers of Caribbean nations when you can celebrate the rich and vibrant cultures themselves? The day before Columbus Day, the Miami Broward Carnival will host 12 hours of feathered-and-jeweled costumes, parades, marching bands, and food from the island traditions that have made Miami what it is. While you dance and drink, bands from across South Florida will compete for the Band of the Year prize. The carnival will donate $5,000 to the Miami Foundation's US Caribbean Strong Relief Fund, giving you all the more reason to party. 11 a.m. Sunday at the Fair Expo Center, 10901 Coral Way, Miami; 954-239-7980; miamibrowardcarnival.com. Tickets cost $30 to $100.

Every once in awhile, a band comes through with a style that's alarmingly nostalgic. The songs either get you thinking about your past or one that took place before you were born. Band of Horses has been making that kind of music since 2004. The Seattle-bred group defines a millennial indie sound and bleak themes through songs such as "The Funeral" and "No One's Gonna Love You." Their most recent release was June 2016's Why Are You OK, and the band recently underwent a lineup change. Nevertheless, indie rock is not dead, and this Grammy-nominated crew will prove it at this weekend. 8 p.m. Sunday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $32 to $45.

Sunday: Miami Broward Carnival. Sol-Is Life Photography

Monday

Bakanaal Productions boasts 13 years of throwing wild soca parties from New York to Florida. Now the organizers are setting up Kuchella, a Caribbean blowout that will be hard to ignore. The annual Miami Blue South Beach event has morphed into this cooch-meets-Coachella titled event in Wynwood. It'll offer not only Trinidadian tunes but also a bit of EDM and influences from other island cultures. Kuchella is ready to get you wining by sunset at an unforgettable Caribbean-flavored rave. 4 p.m. Monday at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets cost $20.

Tuesday

Need a little synth in your life? Com Truise will deliver. The synthwave, Los Angeles-EDM artist will hit up the classic Miami party Slap & Tickle at Space's new venue, the Ground. The DJ will spin alongside Nosaj Thing and Cleopold. Miami's other longtime party-maker, Poplife, will present the show. Check out Truise's latest release, Iteration, on Ghostly International to prep for the sweating to come. 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; epoplife.com. Admission costs $17.

It does seem like the dawn of a new, mystical era. The Devil tarot has entered the White House position, and half of America is turning to witchcraft and the occult to feel some sense of control. Shuffle your deck and arrange those crystals, because Moon Duo is bringing its intense, otherworldly sounds to Gramps. The group released a two-volume psych opus, Occult Architecture, this year on the Sacred Bones label, also releasing new meaningful energies into the universe. Open that psyche all the way, and your wallet just a bit, to witness the Portland, Oregon twosome bring the magic of the Northwest to the Southeast. 9 p.m. Tuesday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets start at $12.

Wednesday

Never was there a better name for a night than the Mighty's Women, Whiskey & Wieners. All the best people love all three of this event's namesakes. The delightful Coral Way bar has partnered with the Craft Spirits Fest for this fundraiser. They'll collect moola for the Helen David Relief Fund for breast cancer patients in the bar industry. Whiskey specials and house-made franks will be complemented by raffles, a silent auction, and a free cocktail. And, yes, men are also welcome. 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Mighty, 2224 Coral Way, Miami; themightymiami.com. Admission is a $25 donation.

It's still the preseason for the NBA. Our Miami Heat will play the Washington Wizards this Wednesday. While the Heat is getting fired up for the regular season, the Wizards are developing more bench players. John Wall and Bradley Beal will make worthy opponents on the court. So whet your palate and size up the competition this week, because the Wizards are looking strong. But as "305 till I die" Miamians know, the Heat is stronger. 7:30 Wednesday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $10 to $305.