The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

If you're a Halloween pro, you know you should get at least three runs out of your costume in one year. You also know that you don't make your freshest run Halloween night, when your getup will get crushed in the sea of street revelers. No, you go to a pre-Halloween costume party and floss on everyone. Hallowfest 2017 has about six years of experience getting folks together to celebrate the weird, the frightening, and the otherworldly. If you're a lady in a costume, you'll be treated to a free shot, but inexpensive drinks will abound at this warehouse party in Hialeah. 10 p.m. Thursday at Miami Warehouse, 4620 E. 11th Ave., Hialeah; hallowfestmiami.com. Admission costs $12 to $16.

Our Town is a metatheater piece by Thornton Wilder contemplating life, love, and death in an early-20th-century American town. The classic playwright's estate has allowed Miami New Drama's artistic director, Michel Haussmann, to adapt the play to modern and Miami relevance by translating portions to Spanish and Kreyol (accomplished by Nilo Cruz and Jeff Augustin, respectively). This production marks the first time Wilder's estate has allowed anyone to alter one of his plays. 8 p.m. Thursday through November 19 at the Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-674-1040; colonymb.org. Tickets cost $45 to $65.

Friday

Hanging out in cemeteries made you a badass in middle school (right?), but this weekend, it'll make you a history buff. Join HistoryMiami in celebrating the spookiest season with the Ghosts of Miami City Cemetery Walking Tour, visiting the resting places of the area's most influential dead people. You'll hear about the "Mother of Miami," Julia Tuttle, and the causes of death that landed some notable inhabitants six feet under. At the very least, you'll get some narrative fuel to scare away trick-or-treaters so you can keep the last bag of peanut butter cups for yourself. 5:30 and 8 p.m. Friday at Miami City Cemetery, 1800 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org. Tickets cost $30 to $40.

If you could dress as only an angel or the Devil for Halloween, which would you choose? Now let that decision guide whether you'll go to "Heaven" or "Hell" at Inferno, SAVE's Halloween ball. "Hell" includes music from Ralphi Rosario, drag queen performances, and a costume contest with a $1,000 grand prize. "Heaven" is all of the above plus a VIP lounge and open bar by Bacardi. The best part: You'll be partying with one of Miami's most prominent LGBT advocacy organizations. 9 p.m. Friday at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; savehalloween.org. Tickets cost $35 to $100.

Carnies, clowns, and cocktails? Yup, the Little Lighthouse Foundation has found the perfect combination of creepy for its eighth-annual Nightmare on the Beach: Dark CarnEvil. Show up in "carn-evil" garb or in your carefully planned Halloween getup for a premium open bar, tastings from local restaurants, and nonstop beats. Don't miss the official afterparty at Ora Nightclub. Ticket proceeds benefit Little Lighthouse programs, which help children and families with medical issues, disabilities, and financial hardship. 9 p.m. Friday in Lummus Park, Ocean Drive and 12th Street, Miami Beach; nightmareonthebeach.com. Tickets cost $175 to $250+.

Gabrielle Union has become outspoken on the issue of sexual assault since her role in Birth of a Nation and the rape scandal involving that film's director, as well as after accusations against Harvey Weinstein became public. The grace and power of her words are a good indication of how her first book, We're Going to Need More Wine, will address sexism, racism, fame, and motherhood. With the purchase of the book, you can see the actress in conversation with Isis Miller and get your copy signed. 8 p.m. Friday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Vouchers cost $28.88 and include a copy of the book and admission to the event.

Friday: Gabrielle Union. Photo by Michael Lavine

Saturday

Joining the canon of chicken-and-egg-style queries is the relationship between cats and the internet. Were we obsessed with cats before YouTube and Vine compilations, or did the internet make us obsessed? Regardless of the answer, there are enough Instagram-famous felines to justify Pop Cats, a convention celebrating the furry creatures and their devotees. Bring Fluffy along for talks by "catsperts," meet-and-greets with other cats, cat-inspired art, vendors of cat products, and other feline-inspired fun. So, basically, heaven. 11 a.m. Saturday at the Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; 306-988-7113; popcatsshow.com. Admission costs $22.

There's nothing frightening about salsa, except maybe a few perverts on the dance floor. But one Wynwood haunted house is about to change that fact. Salsa Lovers (as in salsa dancing, not the tomato-based dip) and Wynwood 5th Ave have put together Fright Night en el Callejon. Plan to get haunted by ghouls and goblins and romanced by Jr Sosa and David "Melao" DJ sets. Dancing, bottle specials, and other treats will make this party a proper Miami Halloween. 9 p.m. Saturday at Wynwood 5th Ave, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; facebook.com/salsaloversmiami; 305-220-7115. Admission costs $15.

Afraid of things that go bump in the night? Then you'll appreciate the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science's Spooky Science Monster Mash. The Saturday before All Hallows Eve, you're invited to be your own mad scientist with do-it-yourself chemistry, investigate the contents of a cauldron in a live show, carve pumpkins underwater, and find out what makes nocturnal animals such as owls and sharks tick. It's also the opening day of a new exhibit, "Monster Fish." You can show up in costume to prove there's no such thing as monsters, just things we have yet to understand. 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-434-9600; frostscience.org. Programming is free with museum admission, which costs $17 to $29.

Halloween comes but once a year, and it's best to do it right. In Miami, that means hitting up Vizcaya for Halloween Sundowner, a fundraiser to preserve the historic structure and grounds. There's no place in the Magic City that feels as Old-World as Vizcaya, haunted with memories and ghosts of Miamians past. This year, the bash will be hosted by 6 in the Mix's Roxy Vargas and feature DJ A-Train and live music by Patrick & the Swayzees, the State Of, and Tamboka. It might be worth it to splurge on VIP tickets that give you access to an exclusive area in the courtyard with a bar, buffet, and, most important, A/C. It'll be one gorgeous and ghoulish gala you won't forget. 8 p.m. Saturday at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami; vizcayahalloween.org. Admission starts at $170.

Before booty was queen and we realized the inanity of spelling words out in songs, some people thought Fergie was the shit. Times have changed, but the Black Eyed Peas member is still churning out music with features all over the place, such as her most recent single, "You Already Know" with Nicki Minaj, off Fergie's sophomore album, Double Duchess. You can watch the self-proclaimed MILF strut her stuff on the BleauLive stage this weekend, although you might be left hoping Rick Ross will show up to help her out on "Hungry." 8 p.m. Saturday at the Fontainebleau, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4641; fontainebleau.com. Tickets cost $75 to $129. Room packages are available.

Twins Naomi and Lisa-Kaindé Diaz grabbed our attention after R&B and pop goddess Beyoncé gave them her blessing, but Ibeyi's rhythmic and spiritual music is what keeps us watching out for the duo's next move. On the heels of their second release, Ash, the sisters will perform at the intimate North Beach Bandshell. The album has received glowing reviews from Pitchfork and others, so this could be Ibeyi's last Miami appearance in such a small venue. 8 p.m. Saturday at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $30.



Saturday: Fergie. Photo by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

Sunday

Twelve million dollars and two years later, the Bass will celebrate its grand reopening with expanded gallery space, a creative learning center, and new acquisitions. "Round 1: Chroma" includes five commissioned works of site-specific sculpture, and one of the four galleries will be dedicated to new work in the museum's permanent collection. The inaugural exhibitions for the new building will be Ugo Rondinone's "Good Evening Beautiful Blue" and Pascale Marthine Tayou's "Beautiful." 10 a.m. Sunday at the Bass, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7530; thebass.org. Admission is free for the day.

If you love attention, the October edition of Cars in the Garden is made for you. Folks with cool cars and those who love to dress up will gather at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden for a family-friendly Halloween event not soon to be forgotten. Those in costume without cars can trick-or-treat from vehicle to vehicle and enjoy the car parade for which even the cars get in costume! One caveat: This event is weather permitting, so keep an eye out for rain. 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; fairchildgarden.org. Admission costs $25 for adults.

The island of Puerto Rico was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, but Puerto Ricans will survive and thrive even without the help of their president. This weekend, two musical men of Puerto Rican descent are headed to the Wynwood watering hole Wood Tavern to blow Miami away with their talent and beats. House music and disco all night will be presented by drummer, guitarist, songwriter, DJ, remixer, and music producer Jellybean Benitez and hip-hop breakdancer Tony Touch, with an opening set by Lumin. Benitez is best known for producing songs for Madonna and Whitney Houston. Support dance music and your fellow Americans at this blowout. 9 p.m. Sunday at Wood Tavern, 2531 NW Second Ave., Miami; facebook.com/woodtavern. Admission is free.

Monday

Many casual bikers in South Florida put their two-wheelers away for the long summer. It's just too hot out there. But this autumn, reunite with bike pals at Cyclefest 50k or 100k. The huge ride will take place in Markham Park in Sunrise and feature new routes with rest stops, a Bike Tech support vehicle, and police escorts. It benefits World Bike Relief, which distributes bicycles to those who most need them in the developing world. The ride is open to all levels, and there are special discounts for teams of four or more. 7:30 a.m. Sunday at Markham Park, 16001 W. State Rd. 84, Sunrise; velosportevents.com. Registration costs $69 to $249 and must be completed before race day.

Tuesday: Hallowyn. Photo by Julia Rose

Tuesday

Wynwood is going all out this holiday. Hallowyn brings Halloween to the arts district and mashes it all up for a huge party packed with eclectic people in wild getups. It's for those who want to celebrate on the October 31 holiday as opposed to just getting wasted over the weekend. This huge, free block party will include a costume contest and one free drink per person. It's the perfect place to show off your sewing skills or buff arms in costume. 7 p.m. Tuesday at 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; hallowynrsvp.eventbrite.com. Admission is free with RSVP on the website.

On Halloween, the only thing more fun than dressing babies like pumpkins is dressing your pooch like a mummy. The Coral Gables Museum is hosting its annual Doggy Costume Contest this October 31 so that you can show the world how fabulous your poodle looks dressed up as Marilyn Monroe, complete with a white dress and sunglasses. The pups will strut on the catwalk in the hopes of winning the honor of best costume. It's not cruel; it's cute. There will be a cash bar for the humans and kibble for the canines. The party is sponsored in part by the Humane Society of Greater Miami and Downtown Coral Gables & Miracle Mile. 6 p.m. Tuesday at Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; coralgablesmuseum.org. Admission is free with a $5 registration fee.

Wednesday

Sometimes it's best to let those who've passed remain at rest. But sometimes it's better to show them, and the living, how fun life can be. HistoryMiami is taking a cue from the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead to offer ghosts and their living relatives a helluva good time right here in Miami. The Día de Muertos Celebration will include sugar skulls you can paint; authentic Mexican chow and bevs; a beautiful ofrenda, or altar, created by the Instituto Cultural de México; and a performance by Ameyal Mexican Cultural Organization explaining the festivities. Link up with those on the other side in a colorful and loving way. 6 p.m. Wednesday at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; historymiami.org. Admission is free.

Plant-based diets are all the rage with foodies and health freaks. So expect the two-day Seed Food & Wine Summit to be packed with bloggers, business folks, and everyone interested in "conscious, sustainable, and vegan living." The event will include a BBQ Throwdown and a Champagne Fun Festival, along with 20 workshops and panels discussing everything from food styling to copyright law. But it won't be all brainy business. The VIP kickoff includes cocktails and beats, and the Tasting Village will offer nourishment for both your mind and your belly. 7 p.m. Wednesday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; seedfoodandwine.com. Tickets start at $20 and passes start at $150.

If beards, tattoos, and self-reflective man music are your thing, you're in luck. Jon Bellion of "All Time Low" fame will bring his brand of dance-pop music to Miami Beach. A buttload of people have streamed the New York-based singer-songwriter's tunes, and he released The Human Condition on Capitol Records last year. The show is sure to be a chill time with plenty of swaying bodies and lots of feelings. 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $27.50 to $42.50.