The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

Employing elements of both classical painting and magical realism, Edouard Duval-Carrié explores the culture and history of his home in 37 new paintings and sculptures collected by PhD and professor of Africana Studies at Brown University, Anthony Bogues. "Metamorphosis" continues the artist's scrutiny of Haiti's contemporary social and political issues through the Caribbean nation's traditions and iconography. At this reception, you can meet the Miami-based artist while perusing his newest work. 7 p.m. Thursday at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; 305-893-6211; mocanomi.org. Admission costs $10.

If you can afford to be late to work this Thursday, dare to miss your lunch break for the Betsy Hotel's latest foray into periodic cultural programming. Culture Break with the Prizm Art Fair will explore the work of artists Nyugen Smith, Ibrahim Ahmed, Rick Ulysse, and Sara Issakharian, which explores various facets of identity. The talk will cover the connections among the artists' research, personal lives, and artistic practices. 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-6100; thebetsyhotel.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

Need a casual date spot, a place to take a person where (you secretly hope) you'll end up making out under the stars? Look no further than Rooftop Unplugged with Robbie Elias. The Latin Grammy winner will serenade you by the pool under twinkly lights while cocktails get the crowd in the mood. Local music, a great view, and no cover? Sounds like a recipe for success. 7 p.m. Thursday at the Filling Station Lofts, 1657 N. Miami Ave., Miami; aedistrictmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

Thursday: Metamorphosis. Courtesy of MOCA NoMi

Friday

Burlesque is the epitome of sex and sophistication, things your slutty kitten costume is severely lacking. Why not let Erika Moon's Burlesque Avant-Garde teach you a thing or two while indulging your sultriest tendencies? For three nights, the dance, fashion, and performance veteran will bring traditional burlesque to the dark side just in time for the spookiest season. Show up in your sexy Halloween costume if you're up for being compared to the divas onstage. 9 p.m. Friday and 8 and 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $35 to $75.

Octavia Yearwood has been working with Miami's youth since 2012, whether it's through South Florida Cares or her own program, Team Ohhh. Her latest outreach effort is How the Hell Did You Do That?! — a book of support and inspiration for those who have suffered through sexual abuse and foster care. The book signing and release party will include performances, a silent reading, a writing lab, and an art room. Arrive early to get the whole immersive experience. 6 p.m. Friday at CIC Miami, 1951 NW Seventh Ave., Suite 600, Miami; cic.us/miami. Admission is free.

Each moment in history is rich and complex enough to feel unique and unprecedented, but the links between various practices and traditions throughout time can be striking. This is evident in "A Thread of Execution," which places computer code and programming next to fiber arts. In the work of nine artists, the layering of discrete and simple lines connect ancient traditions and cutting-edge technology through function and image. 6 p.m. Friday through December 29 at Dimensions Variable, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-615-3532; dimensionsvariable.net. Admission is free.

The folks at Have-Nots Comedy show off Miami's funny side year-round, but the 305 Comedy Jam is a little different from business as usual. They're bringing Tonio Skits in from L.A. and gathering four Miami comedians to prove that South Florida is as talent-rich as our West Coast counterpart. Palestinian-born Jamal Hattar, Haitian-American comedians Plus Pierre and Hennessy Williams, and 2016 Ultimate Miami winner Ramon Garcia will keep the city laughing this Friday night. 9 p.m. Friday at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; 305-649-3000; havenotscomedy.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40.

Sisters Yasmine and Jahan Yousaf, better known as Krewella, introduced themselves to the world right here in Miami as headliners of Ultra Music Festival in 2012. The two recently released their latest EP, New World, and are embarking on a North American tour in anticipation of New World Part 2. If you're ready to get hype to trap-flavored pop beats, catch Krewella as it breezes through the Magic City. 8 p.m. Friday at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $27.50 to $45.

Friday: Erika Moon's Burlesque Avant-Garde. Photo by Ivan Pena

Saturday

When our half of the Earth begins to tilt slightly farther from the sun, South Floridians find more reasons to go outside. If you have kids (or a very present inner child), the Kitetober Kite Fest is a great way to tucker them out in the sunshine. Whether you're there to enjoy the huge squid and scuba-man kites or you have a wind-sailing device of your own, your weekend will improve with a picnic and an air show at Haulover Park. Noon Saturday and Sunday at Haulover Beach Park, 10800 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-893-0906; skywardkites.com. Admission is free; parking costs $7.

When your yoga instructors talk about a major shift in consciousness, they aren't just referring to the blissed-out asana addicts breathing loudly around you. The Wanderlust wellness organization works to proliferate meditation and yoga globally through events spanning 17 countries on five continents, meaning there's a widespread demand to integrate mindfulness practices into everyday life. The Wanderlust 108 festival does this with the only mindful triathlon: a 5K run followed by a yoga class and guided meditation. Afterward, you can peruse booths from local food and craft vendors. 7:30 a.m. Saturday in Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; wanderlust.com. Tickets cost $40 to $60.

You need no excuse to get shitfaced. This is Miami, a city that survives and thrives on intoxication. But getting "ship faced"? For that, you have to hit up Biscayne Bay Brewing's anniversary party, Let's Get Ship Faced! For three years, the beloved brewery has been luring bodies to Doral to have fun, which is definitely a feat. A DJ and food trucks will help the locally brewed beer go down even more smoothly. You're certain to leave this all-day event with a friend or a partner for the evening. Noon Saturday at Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, 8000 NW 25th St., #500, Doral; biscaynebaybrewing.com. Admission is free.

Guggenheim, Whitney... Univision? You wouldn't expect a Spanish-language cable powerhouse to rank within the annals of famous art collectors, but that's just what Univision aims to do. A new exhibition at the Frost Art Museum, "Reflections of the Americas," will present a smattering of Latin American artists whose works were acquired from the collection of Univision. Featured artists include Cuban painters such as surrealist Wifredo Lam, abstract expressionist Guido Llinas, and Miami-raised Humberto Calzada. 4 p.m. Saturday at the Frost Art Museum, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; 305-348-2890; frost.fiu.edu. Admission is free.

Healing from pain or trauma, mental or physical, usually isn't as easy as popping a pill. The mind and body affect each other, which means recovery often requires treatment for both. At the Whole and Healthy Wellness Festival, experts in this arena will come together to offer classes, activities, and treats, including yoga mixed with belly-dancing, barre sessions, organic frozen juice pops, and a class on how to plant seeds by Slow Food Miami. Plus, there will be a gymnastics performance for the tots. The whole family will benefit from this full day of healthy living. 11 a.m. Saturday at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW Second St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free.

Matisyahu is one of those people who find some level of success in whatever they do. He managed to be taken seriously as a reggae-singing, beatboxing, rabbi-looking Orthodox Jew. That's someone who can do anything. Then he shaved his head, changed his look, and became even more famous! He released a new album this year, Undercurrent, which he produced and crafted all by himself. He's on his Broken Crowns Tour with Common Kings and Orphan and letting it all hang out lyrically this weekend. 7:30 Saturday at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; cultureroom.net. Admission costs $38.

You'd think the Coconut Grove Seafood Festival would take place in Coconut Grove. Silly you. It'll actually happen in Key Biscayne. The waterfront celebration of the fruits of the sea kicks off stone crab season, so be ready for the sweet, tasty flesh of those little critters. There will be live Caribbean music, areas for kids to play and learn, and mojito and wine lounges for adults. Most important, expect more than 25 gourmet culinary partners shoveling fishy food down your gullet. The proceeds will benefit Celebration of the Sea Foundation, which works to engage and educate people to protect the ocean and promote STREAM (science, technology, recreation, engineering, arts, and music) education. 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Miami Marine Stadium, 3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; coconutgroveseafoodfestival.com. Admission starts at $15.

Saturday: Kitetober Kite Fest. Courtesy of Skyward Kites

Sunday

Though Black Sabbath gave the phrase "iron man" a sad bent, the real Ironman competition — which includes iron folks of all genders — is a platform for very strong people to showcase their strengths in multiple sports. Though it's too late to register to participate, you can catch these superpeople run, bike, and swim with a level of endurance and power unknowable to all the lazies on the sidelines. 7:25 a.m. Sunday at Bayfront Park, 301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ironmanmiami.com. Admission is free.

Monday

So begins the NBA regular season. The slate has been wiped clean, and anything is possible. Teams can rise. They can fall. So although the Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks by six points in the preseason, Monday night's game isn't a guaranteed win. Improve the Heat's chances by cheering the team on at home. 7:30 p.m. Monday at the American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $15 to $305.

Tuesday

Do you feel it coming, the sensual arrival of hip crooner the Weeknd? Since the release of the singer's 2011 mixtape, House of Balloons, he has invaded every ear within listening distance of a speaker in the free world. His song "Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)" solidified his stardom, and his Daft Punk collaboration "I Feel It Coming" made him a household name. The Grammy-winning musician will hit up Miami on the second leg of his appropriately titled Starboy: Legend of the Fall world tour with an extra perk: a Gucci Mane appearance. 7:30 Tuesday at the American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, aaarena.com. Tickets cost $35.75 to $171.75.

Formed in Gainesville in 1997, pop-punk band Against Me! has long gathered throngs of young, emotional, progressive fans to worship around its sweaty stage, even through numerous lineup shifts. The band was popular before its founder, Laura Jane Grace, publicly transitioned from male to female. In the process, she has helped scores of others in the same situation through her series True Trans, her book Tranny, and the group's sixth release, Transgender Dysphoria Blues. The band has been touring nearly nonstop for the past several years and most recently released 2016's Shape Shift With Me. Against Me!'s feeling and sound will steam up Culture Room after openers Bleached and the Dirty Nil perform. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; cultureroom.net. Admission costs $22.50.

Wednesday

Coconut Grove isn't the hippest part of town anymore, but it still boasts one of the best cinemas. The movie theater in the Grove has long screened some of the finest flicks in the world, as well as some of the hardest to find. It's also home to the Miami Short Film Festival's Focus on Documentaries: A Day in the Life, which shows poignant short docs from around the world exhibiting both incredible technique and emotional storytelling. The screenings will include Norway's Fjord, a poetic take on a UNESCO World Heritage Site; Kenya's Carbon for Water, about the country's water crisis; and other profound works. 8 p.m. Wednesday at Cinépolis Coconut Grove, 3015 Grand Ave., Miami; cinepolisusa.com. Tickets cost $17.

Didn't LCD Soundsystem break up? Wasn't there a movie, Shut Up and Play the Hits, about the band's farewell tour? And even an album called The Long Goodbye? Much like Cher, James Murphy and company refuse to throw in the touring towel. And also like Cher, LCD is incredible live, so why give up a good thing? They're still around, still together, and still blowing out eardrums with their funky sounds. They even released an album, American Dream, last month, that became their first number one album in the United States. Get ready to dance and sweat at the band's Miami gig this week. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; jlkc.com. Tickets cost $44.25 to $74.25.