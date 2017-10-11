The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

One of the largest public artworks in the world is on display at Miami International Airport. Titled A Walk on the Beach, the piece comprises about a mile of bronze sculptures embedded in a terrazzo walkway inside one of the terminals. The artist behind it, Michele Oka Doner, has created other works inspired by Miami's natural resources, namely the invertebrates at UM's Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science. "Into the Mysterium" is a collection of large-format photographs with an immersive video installation exploring the relationship between order and chaos and merging with the natural world we attempt to control. 10 a.m. Thursday through January 18, 2018, at the Lowe Art Museum, 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-3535; lowemuseum.org. Admission costs $12.50.

Natural disasters affect everyone, but living in shelters or losing electricity can be especially difficult on kids. That's why Save the Children is organizing resources for young people hardest hit by Hurricanes Irma, Jose, and Maria by providing some of the trappings of a normal childhood within the chaos. To benefit the organization, Hurricane Helping Hour will provide cocktails and entertainment from electropop-rock band the Hongs, with 100 percent of ticket proceeds going to Save the Children. 6 p.m. Thursday at the Standard Spa, 40 Island Ave, Miami Beach; 305-673-1717; hurricanehelp.splashthat.com. Tickets cost $40.

If you've ever been inside a Miami nightclub, you've probably met someone trying to make it in the music industry. Whether they'll ever break out of SoundCloud is up to a mixture of luck and hard work, the latter of which is why the Revolt Music Conference is here. For four days, you can attend workshops, listen to titans in the industry, and catch performances by Lauryn Hill, 2 Chainz, SZA, and others. The conference will also give Queen Latifah the Revolt Icon Award. 10 a.m. Thursday through Sunday at the Eden Roc Miami Beach, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; revoltmusicconference.com. Registration costs $625 to $1,450.

The Miami Film Festival is so packed with premieres and events that some spillover is inevitable. As an extension of the spring festival, Gems presents the season's most anticipated films, as well as discussions, parties, and special screenings. All of the selections are noteworthy, but highlights include the opening-night film, Call Me by Your Name, and Can't Say Goodbye, a Spanish film depicting two sisters' divergent approaches to their father's imminent death. A discussion with Edson Jean and Joshua Jean-Baptiste, winners of last year's Project Greenlight contest, will take place Saturday. 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at Miami Dade College's Tower Theater, 1508 SW Eighth St., Miami; 844-565-6433; gems2017.miamifilmfestival.com. Tickets cost $50 for the opening-night screening and party, $9 each for seminars, and $13 each for all other screenings.

EXPAND Friday: Plantainfest at Concrete Beach. Courtesy of Concrete Beach Brewery

Friday

Hurricane Irma forced DWNTWN Art Days to reschedule its events for this weekend. For three days, you can visit the hub at the Miami Center for Architecture & Design (100 NE First Ave., Miami) for activities and information about the citywide exhibitions, performances, tours, and workshops that aim to connect the community with Miami's myriad cultural institutions. Highlights include kite-flying at the Frost Science Museum, a Fringe Projects guided tour, and Microtheater Miami's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Friday through Sunday at various locations; dwntwnarts.com. Admission varies by event, but most are free.

Let's be real: We all wish the maduro sides at Pollo Tropical were larger. But instead of hoping to change the unchangeable, we can get our sweet-plantain overload at Plantainfest. Jimmy'z Kitchen will sell plantain dishes, Azucar will peddle plátano maduro ice cream, and Conjunto Pepe Montes will play tunes, all in celebration of the release of Concrete Beach's Plantain Pícaro, a sweet-plantain Dunkelweizen. And if you're really serious about those banana cousins, sign up for the plantain-eating contest. One dollar of each special beer sold will be donated to the Unity Coalition. 8 p.m. Friday at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.

So many institutions, venues, and organizers have been working for years to expand Miami's cultural offerings. The result: Most kids these days are less likely to flock to Collins Avenue than they are to say, "South Beach? Why?" III Points originally set out to combat Miami Beach's domination of the local music scene; in light of the festival's success, that mission now seems moot. Instead of cramming into a cluster of clubs, attendees will flock to Mana Wynwood for three days to see performances by the Gorillaz, the xx, Richie Hawtin, Nicolas Jaar, and others. The Ship, Brian Eno's audio installation, will also be on display. 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; iiipoints.com. Tickets cost $125 to $345.

EXPAND Thursday: "Into the Mysterium" at the Lowe. Courtesy of Lowe Art Museum

Saturday

They've been operating successfully out of Gramps for several months, but the local improv and sketch-comedy folks of Villain Theater have needed their own space since leaving their former digs at MADE at the Citadel. Their new home around the corner from the Little Haiti Cultural Center is finally ready, and the Villain Theater Grand Opening is sure to be a party of unexpected proportions. Billy Corben will host a night of performances, Gramps will provide drinks and food, and the afterparty will offer karaoke, drag performances, and other diversions. 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Villain Theater, 5865 NE Second Ave., Miami; villaintheater.com. Admission costs $12.

Need a little hair of the dog after all of that Friday-night partying? South Beach Brewing Company has a cure: the Pop Up Brunch Pool Party, pairing brunch and brews. Let the pool rehydrate you, dance to the sounds of DJs, and munch on food that's infused with the brewery's signature beers: South Peach Shandy, Strawberry Orange Mimosa, and Sunset Blood Orange IPA. And if you need a little privacy, you can rent a cabana. 11 a.m. Saturday at Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; surfcomber.com. Admission is free.

Whether you're a prog-rock nerd who listened to Close to the Edge about 700 times because it didn't stop blowing your mind, or you just really like "Owner of a Lonely Heart," Yes is sure to be a supreme pleasure when the band stops in Miami. Rick Wakeman, Jon Anderson, and Trevor Rabin are the centerpieces of a lineup that has seen musicians come and go over the years, meaning you're sure to hear a mix of everything Yes has to offer. Plus, at a venue as refined as the Arsht Center, you won't have to suffer flashbacks from your festival days. 8 p.m. Saturday at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $49 to $115.

When Miami's fall beer bash, Grovetoberfest, returns to its Peacock Park home, it'll bring the Homebrews & High Scores Lounge, which offers retro videogames; pet-friendlier options such as the PBR Puppy Playground; and first-time pours from various craft breweries. VIP and Beer Socialite ticketholders will get in early and enjoy additional perks, so don't sleep on this chance to try more than 500 beers. 4 p.m. Saturday at Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; grovetoberfest.com. Tickets cost $44 to $89.

Not everyone can go viral on Instagram in their prom gown. Some of us pay $40 for a dress and then spend half the night crying in the bathroom. It happens. But as adults, we can avenge our teenage selves at events such as Ugly Prom Night. So bust out your tackiest taffeta and prepare for a night of tunes from the Morrissey/Smiths cover band Ordinary Boys. Plus, there will be tacos. But the best part is you won't have to chug alcohol in the limo beforehand. 9 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co., 7360 SW 41st St., Miami; 305-912-7390; lincolnsbeardbrewing.com. Admission is free.



EXPAND Saturday: Grovetoberfest. Julia Rose Photography

Sunday

Cleveland native, rapper, actor, producer, and director Kid Cudi rose to fame in 2008 on the strength of his mixtape A Kid Named Cudi. That recording blew up so huge that Kanye West signed him to his G.O.O.D. Music label. Cudi has since launched his own label, Wicked Awesome Records, and appeared in films and on TV shows such as HBO's How to Make It in America. The extremely productive artist has released six albums, including 2016's Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin', for which he's now on tour. He'll entertain his devotees at the JLKC this weekend. 9 p.m. Sunday at the James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-416-5970; jlkc.com. Tickets cost $37.50 to $63.

We have to create art to make sense of this topsy-turvy world. The Little Haiti Cultural Complex's art gallery and Future Roots Collective are exhibiting "Truth and Reconciliation," organized by curator-in-residence Marie Vickles. The show explores our collective and individual memories of justice and reparation and how we seek the truth and find peace despite injustices. This is the gallery's seventh in a series of shows presenting local artists. 4 p.m. Sunday at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; littlehaiticulturalcenter.com.

Monday

The second the clock struck midnight October 1, Halloween fanatics whipped out their cauldrons and Jason masks. This whole month is dedicated to pumpkins, the undead, spooks, freaks, and the underdressed. FilmGate Miami's film series I'm Not Gonna Move to L.A. is hosting the Horror Edition of its cinematic night in Wynwood. Local filmmakers are on the agenda, so you'll be able to see inside the sick skulls of the people who share your Publix. The event includes a "percolator" where you can creatively schmooze with ghouls of the big screen. 6:30 p.m. Monday at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; o-cinema.org; filmfreeway.com/festival/IAmNotGonnaMovetoLA. Admission costs $10.

Agatha Christie is arguably the finest mystery writer of all time. The particularly peculiar Brit penned plenty of novels that had people peeing in their pants with panic for decades. This month, Books & Books is hosting a series that mixes food and fear, Chef Allen's Monday Night Dinners: Dearly Departed. This week, the meal, inspired by Murder on the Orient Express, will honor the late Christie's life. The dinner will offer beer by Wynwood Brewing Co., along with a variety of delightful vegetarian dishes. 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Café at Books & Books at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-405-1745; booksandbooks.com.

EXPAND Thursday: The Hongs perform at the Standard's Hurricane Helping Tour. Courtesy of the artist

Tuesday

Craving shrimp constantly? Maybe you're a seafoodie! You need to hit up the South Beach Seafood Fest to satiate your longing for crustaceans. The high-end Breakthru Beverage Florida event kicks off with crab season and, thus also with Tuesday's Crabs, Slabs and Cabs event, where wine and the clawed chow are paired appropriately. The fest presents SoFla's finest chefs and restaurants. It'll take you and 13,000 other people hungry for seafood and Kendall Jackson wine all over the beach to pound crab to the sounds of iHeartRadio DJs. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Shelborne South Beach, 1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; sobeseafoodfest.com. Tickets cost $100.

Thievery Corporation rose to fame when electronic music that mixed languages was the hottest thing going. More than 20 years later, the D.C.-based DJ collective is still touring. It boasts big-name collabs with world-music types such as David Byrne, the Flaming Lips, Femi Kuti, Seu Jorge, and — most in line with the group's sound — Bebel Gilberto. Rob Garza and Eric Hilton, along with their backing band, are headed to the Fillmore to mix genres and promote their newest release, The Temple of I & I. Get ready to take a chill journey across sonic landscapes. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets start at $40.

Wednesday

Juggalos aren't the subtlest group of fans. They do whatever it takes to get noticed. The not-a-gang followers of Insane Clown Posse are into very specific things, such as Faygo soda, hollering "woot-woot," and opposing Trump. They'll head out en masse to enjoy the rap of ICP — along with R.A. the Rugged Man, Lyte, and Web Three — for the Great Milenko 20th Anniversary Tour. The night is certain to be a memorable, with a crowd that really appreciates performers who can scare the shit out of you with their talent. 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami; thehangar305.com. Admission starts at $25.

Bruno Mars might be an unlikely sex symbol, but if you don't believe in the huge power of this diminutive singer, just watch. He's got what you like in every single tune and move. The Hawaiian does it all, and does it well. He's a songwriter, dancer, multi-instrumentalist, producer, Grammy Award winner, and all-around winner. He's headed to downtown Miami with vocalist Jorja Smith for his 24K Magic World Tour. 8 p.m. Wednesday at the American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $75 to $175.

Stockholm native Christina Pettersson has made her home in South Florida and racked up accolades as an artist in the process. A Fulbright recipient, she also received a 2006 South Florida Cultural Consortium Fellowship; did a stint at the Studio Arts Center International in Florence, Italy; is represented by Spinello Gallery; and graduated magna cum laude from the Maryland Institute College of Art. The Deering Estate is her next stop with "Mythology and Site." The exhibition is perfectly timed for October, with dark and haunting works depicting mythological creatures and sorcery. The opening will also include a special performance by opera singer Shanna Nolan Gundry. 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Palmetto Bay; deeringestate.org. Admission is free.