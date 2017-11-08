The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

The nude has been a subject of fine art for centuries. Its current significance might seem limited to learning tools and antiquated still lifes, but Nude Nite is breathing new life into nakedness by filling 25,000 square feet of warehouse space with contemporary takes on the unclothed human form. Works range from the risqué to the empowering, with one installation giving you the option to either celebrate your assets or pulverize your insecurities in a giant shredder. This event might not be suitable for anyone under 21 because it promises to be titillating. 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the warehouse at 2400 NW Fifth Ave., Wynwood; nudenite.com. Tickets cost $25 to $30.

The Knight Foundation has been funding local artists for ten years through its Knight Arts Challenge, which has galvanized 335 arts and cultural projects in Miami. To celebrate this landmark, the foundation has curated a lineup of events, the first of which is Lights, Camera, 305. O Cinema, Third Horizon, and the Black Lounge Film Series will screen a dozen films on three screens that viewers can tune in to using Silent Revolution headphones. Grub from Jackson Soul Food and Greenhouse Cafe will be available for purchase. 7 p.m. Thursday at Gibson Park, 401 NW 12th St., Miami; knightfoundation.org/10. Admission is free with RSVP.

Friday

If music festivals give you the heebie-jeebies, you can still check out Alt-J when the group stops in South Beach before it plays House of Creatives this Saturday. These Englishmen have been on the road for the better part of the past year, kicking off their tour well before releasing their third album, Relaxer, last summer. They're making their way around the world once more before winter's end, so you might want to catch them while their still on this side of the pond. 8 p.m. Friday at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets are sold out.

If you've ever strolled the grounds of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden and wished your backyard could look even remotely similar, head to the Fall Garden Show. All weekend, Fairchild will offer classes in topics such as creating your own butterfly garden and conserving rare plants, along with a plethora of vendors of crafts, art, and plants. Even if you aren't a plant nerd, there will be plenty of holiday-ready gifts to give the green thumbs in your life. Plenty of food will be available, so you can spend as long as humanly possible enjoying the scenery and taking advantage of a sprawling autumn market. 9:30 a.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Admission costs $25.

It used to be that only sailors and biker gang members had tattoos. Today you're likelier to find one on a kindergarten teacher, which is why Villain Arts is bringing to Miami what has already found success in cities across the country. At the Miami Tattoo Arts Convention, you'll get the opportunity not only to be tattooed by topnotch artists nationwide but also to purchase their prints and meet celebrities from your favorite tatted-up shows such as Ink Master, Tattoo Nightmares, and Best Ink. Now would be a good time to break out your muscle tee. 2 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; villainarts.com. Tickets cost $20 per day and $40 for a three-day pass.

Barbershop quartets might not be the cultural force that they used to be, but they certainly engendered a love for vocal harmony in the American heart. The Betsy South Beach is celebrating this love sans instruments at the A Cappella Festival. Over three days, groups of singers and composers will present their choral works all over Miami Beach, most notably during the festival showcase at Miami Beach Senior High School this Saturday. If you're more of a casual listener, grab a spot in Lummus Park, where performers will sing alfresco throughout the afternoon. 8 a.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday at various locations in Miami Beach; 866-792-3879; thebetsyacappella.com. Showcase tickets cost $10.

Friday: Miami Tattoo Arts Convention. Courtesy of Daisuke Ito

Saturday

Mr. I Can Be Your Hero and Mr. Worldwide are at it again. Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull will return to the AAA as if to save us from a crisis we didn't know we had: severe deficiency of jiggling booties. Their concert is sure to conjure the perfect balance of romantic pop ballads and raunchy club beats to bring us back to the true Miami, the Miami we've all forgotten: essentially, Calle Ocho on a Saturday night. 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $35.95 to $165.95.

Do you miss the indie-music heyday of the '00s? You're in luck. House of Creatives Music Festival has a lineup that'll make your '00s-era self cream his pants. Alt-J, MGMT, Ernest Greene (AKA Washed Out), and Metronomy will headline two days of music, art, and fun in the sun at the fest's new location, Virginia Key Beach Park. This isn't a camp-out festival, so, you know, stay fresh. 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; hocfest.com. Single-day passes cost $75 to $125; weekend passes cost $120 to $240.

If you're looking for a more sophisticated way to stuff your face, the Miami Gardens Wine & Food Experience will elevate your weekend excess. Witness a chef battle judged by James Beard Award-winning Miami toque Michelle Bernstein and popular celebrity chef Roblé Ali after you've munched on tasties from more than 20 local eateries in the Grand Tasting Tent. Wash it all down at the Wine Boutique, the Urban Beer Garden, or the Cigar & Whiskey Bar — or why not all three? Worry about your blood vessels later. 6 p.m. Saturday at the Miami Gardens Municipal Complex, 18605 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens; miamigardenswineandfood.com. Tickets cost $85.

If tequila doesn't get you rage-drunk, an unlimited supply of it is a good idea, right? The Fort Lauderdale Margarita Festival will test that theory with a full day of margaritas. The goal is to try as many specialty margaritas as you can while still maintaining the presence of mind and consciousness to vote for your favorite one at the end of the event, hosted by Tacocraft and JEY Hospitality Group. The VIP Chill Zone will be air conditioned and offer snacks. 5 p.m. Saturday at Tacocraft, 204 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-463-2003; fortlauderdalemargaritafest.com. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $40 at the door; VIP tickets cost $55.

Recent events have made many of us wish we lived in a simpler time. Maybe not quite as simple as pre-plumbing, but we'll settle for almost any fantasy. Completely immerse yourself at the Camelot Days Medieval Festival, which will offer live jousting, performances, music, and magic, all from the realm of lords and ladies. Dress up to get into the spirit or to enter the daily costume contest. 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and November 18 and 19 at T.Y. Park, 3000 N. Park Rd., Hollywood; 786-332-0047; camelotdays.com. Admission costs $12 to $15 for adults and $3 for children.

It's hard to believe that the wonderful world of Harry Potter was created 20 years ago by the pen of the great tweeter J.K. Rowling. Potter was born with the Sorcerer's Stone and has invaded stages, theme parks, and videogame consoles, as well as the hearts of fans. Gables Cinema is taking Potter love to the next level, celebrating Harry Potter's 20th anniversary by transforming the theater into Hogwarts and screening Potter films for four weeks. Grab your cape and wand, and buy a pass to attend all films at a steal. 11 a.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets to individual screenings cost $5; passes to see all films cost $29.



EXPAND Saturday and Sunday: MGMT at House of Creatives Music Festival. Courtesy of Mishu Music

Sunday

Uncle Joe Biden has been off the political scene for a while. But good news: The brilliant and blubbering former VP is headed to the Miami Book Fair to promote The Book of Joe: The Life, Wit, and (Sometimes Accidental) Wisdom of Joe Biden. Salman Rushdie is also heading from the Curbed Your Enthusiasm set to the fair. And the famed Chilean author Isabel Allende will grace the city with her presence, as will MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell, touting his Playing With Fire: The 1968 Election and the Transformation of American Politics. At the end of the week, the street fair will offer an opportunity to explore indie presses, other amazing readings, and additional diversions. This Sunday through next Sunday on Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-237-3258 miamibookfair.com.

A few years ago, metal venues abounded in Miami. Though some heavy-friendly venues have closed, the Ground, located inside the legendary electronic music nightclub Space, has opened its doors to every genre. The upcoming show by the Knoxville band Whitechapel, presented by Heroes Live Entertainment, is proof of an open door for metal bands in the Magic City. The group is on its Decade of Defilement Tour, celebrating the first anniversary of the album The Somatic Defilement, with special guests Carnifex, Rings of Saturn, Entheos, So This Is Suffering, and Bloodbather. Bring your strongest neck muscles, your blackest clothes, and your darkest soul. 5 p.m. Sunday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; facebook.com/TheGroundMiami. Admission costs $22.

Since Beyoncé gained superstardom, it seems Jay-Z has taken the beta role in their relationship. But many forget the important role he's played in the world of hip-hop. And though Bey may wear the heavier crown at the moment, history will remember them both as true music royalty. Hova is on a 31-date North American tour to promote 4:44, his 13th studio recording. He won't be "Young Forever," so don't miss his memorable Miami show with opener Vic Mensa. 7 p.m. Sunday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets start at $35.

It's not often that a '90s pop star earns real music cred. However, Ben Folds, the piano man behind the 1997 hit "Brick" by Ben Folds Five (actually a trio) is widely regarded as a true talent. He not only massages the keys but also plays with symphonies that take his orchestrations to the next level. This year, he's on his Paper Airplane Request Tour, where fans are invited to write requests on paper airplanes and launch them at the singer. He'll be accepting those requests at the Olympia Theater this weekend. Expect a crowd of nostalgic Gen-Xers, middle-aged parents, indie-music snobs, and piano nerds alike. 8 p.m. Sunday at Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; olympiatheater.org. Tickets cost $39.50.

Saturday: Michelle Bernstein at the Miami Gardens Wine & Food Experience. Photo by Michael Pisarri

Monday

South Florida is a magnet for French people. They don't mind the cheek kisses, they love the searing sunshine, and they can't say no to the extra wackiness of Miami Beach. And now francophiles here can enjoy not only the people but also the culture of this popular Euro tourist destination via the Paris Flea Market. It's hosted by the South Florida chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier International, a philanthropic organization dedicated to good food and service by awarding culinary scholarships to talented budding chefs. The group will present Paris in Miami at flea-market prices during the Arsht Center's Market Mondays. 4 p.m. Monday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Admission is free.

Tuesday

Named for an Alabama creek, Waxahatchee, the musical project of Katie Crutchfield, presents tunes that are both nostalgic and contemporary. The harmonies and sad, meandering guitar will remind '80s and '90s kids of acts such as the Cranberries and even the Foo Fighters. Crutchfield's fourth album, Out in the Storm, is a personal endeavor. Gramps and Radio-Active Records will present a performance by Waxahatchee, with opener Ought. 8 p.m. Tuesday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission costs $15.

Still feeling some dark vibes from Halloween? Maybe you're ready to enjoy them with a bloody tale set to music. Head to the Arsht Center for Lucia di Lammermoor, the opera by Gaetano Donizetti. It's about a Scottish bride who's forced to marry a dude and butchers him on their wedding night. There are ghosts too. Spooky enough? Anna Christy — star singer at the Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera, and Lyric Opera of Chicago — will perform the title role. Worried you can't understood sung Italian? There will be subtitles in English and Spanish so you can keep up with the darkness onstage. 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $16.

Wednesday

Single and like to run? Or just like dating people who like to run? Good news! Run 2 Date is an interactive dating event for driven professionals. It's like a regular 5K but with tagged-on "relationship status" categories — "Up for Grabs," "It's Complicated," and "Hooked-up" — the last of which means "hands off." Once you're sweaty and high on endorphins, you can chill, chow, and booze at the open bar just across the finish line. There will be other activities, games, and music that will help lube you up even further for mingling. The event is hosted by TeamFootWorks, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting fitness through community events. 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; run2date.com. Registration costs $65.

If you're ever in Wynwood and looking for a place that serves delicious, affordable food; isn't boring; and, most important, has outdoor seating, try SuViche. The Peruvian joint with the humorous name is a must-try for authentic but also accessible cuisine from the Andes. This Saturday, celebrate SuViche's fourth anniversary during a huge party at the restaurant. The first 200 guests will get gummy shots in keepsake glasses. Then you can dance the booze out of your system to the sounds of a DJ and remember the night forever with shots in a photo booth. 7 p.m. Saturday at SuViche Wynwood, 2751 N. Miami Ave., Miami; suviche.com. Admission is free.